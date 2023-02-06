Smart bike gadgets for daily commuters

Are you a daily bike commuter? Then check out these smart bike gadgets. From smart helmets to bike computers, they ensure a safer ride.

Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit in use

You ride your bike every day. So when it comes to bike gadgets, you want ones that support your safety and comfort. That’s where these smart bike gadgets for daily commuters come in. From smart helmets to light signals, there have never been more ways to improve your safety on the road.

We love the idea of a stylish smart helmet, and the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet is a great one. Featuring a minimalist modern design, it integrates LEDs and lifesaving Mips technology.

And it’s always good to consider how visible you are to other vehicles. The Clic-Light can help. It’s a wearable smart LED signal that emits 6,000 lumens of brightness, making you darn near unmissable.

Upgrade your daily bike commute with these smart bike gadgets.

1. The UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet is packed with safety features and has a modern look. Buy it for $189.92 on the official website.

UNIT 1 FARO on a cyclist

Stay safe while riding with the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet. It boasts game-changing safety features like front and rear lights, turn signals, and automatic brake lights. It even sends SOS alerts and your location to an emergency contact if it detects a crash.

2. The Clic-Light wearable smart LED bike signal puts LED signals on your back or backpack, illuminating your form. Get it for $89 on Amazon.

Suunto Karoo 2 on a backpack

Help other drivers see you with the Clic-Light wearable smart LED bike signal. Shining 6,000 lumens of brightness, it ensures you’re visible in fog and rainy weather. Plus, it offers helpful road signals.

3. The Garmin Edge Explore 2 GPS bike computer steers you toward the right bike path. It costs $299.99 and is available on the official website.

Garmin Edge Explore 2 info video

Ride with complete knowledge of where you are with the Garmin Edge Explore 2 GPS bike computer. It offers bike-specific navigation, so it always takes you through a bicyclist-friendly route. It’s one of our favorite smart bike gadgets for daily commuters.

4. The Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer shows the twists and turns ahead of you and offers advanced navigation. Buy it for $399 on the brand’s website.

Sunnto Karoo 2 on bike handlbars

It’s easy to see what lies ahead of you with the Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer. Its smartphone-like display offers heat maps, showing popular rides. Moreover, it gets continuous improvements from software updates.

5. The Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit transforms any bike into an electric one. It’s coming soon for about $1,118.

Skarper DiskDrive on a bicycle

Give yourself a little boost with the Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit. It easily attaches to any bike and equips it with electric power.

6. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar Bike computer gives you up to 100 hours of solar-powered battery use. Get it for $749.99 on the company website.

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar on a bike

Ride longer when you have the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar Bike computer. It powers in the sun and extends battery life up to 42 minutes per hour. What’s more, this gadget can steer you anywhere thanks to type-specific maps and navigation. It’s one of the best smart bike gadgets for daily commuters.

7. The SENA R2 EVO helmet

SENA R2 EVO product video

Pedal to your favorite music or keep in touch with others when you have the SENA R2 EVO helmet. The Mesh Intercom platform can connect with multiple riders within a half-mile distance. Then, the Bluetooth 5.2 connection brings you music, calls, GPS directions, and more.

8. The DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device for cyclists offers smart features and a long-lasting battery. Reserve it for about $138 on the brand’s website.

DOTS.bike on a bike

The DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device for cyclists is so much more than a taillight. It provides instant Bluetooth recognition, intelligent break and rear lights, impact detection, and so much more. You also get real-time geolocation.

9. The LAAS O-LOCK smart bike lock lets you unlock, share, and track your bike from your smartphone. Preorder it for $97 on Indiegogo.

LAAS O-LOCK securing a bike

It’s easy to keep track of your bike with the LAAS O-LOCK smart bike lock. All you need is your phone to stay up to date about its whereabouts. You can also unlock it remotely and share it with family and friends. It’s one of the most useful smart bike gadgets for daily commuters.

10. The LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit turns your bicycle into an eBike in 30 seconds without tools. Preorder it for $339 on Indiegogo.

LIVALL PikaBoost on a bike seat

Boost your pedaling power when you need to with the LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit. It installs in seconds without any tools. Best of all, it adds intelligent assistance, advanced sensors, and bike compatibility.

Your daily commutes are about to get a lot easier, safer, and more fun with these smart gadgets. Do you own any smart bike gadgets? Let us know what you love about them in the comment section.

