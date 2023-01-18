The ultimate buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023: what’s coming up and which ones to buy

Looking for new headphones in 2023? Then check out today's digest. We're presenting all the best that are available this year.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition are wireless headphones

You don’t want just any old pair of headphones. A new year means new tech—only the latest and greatest will do. So our buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023 has the best options.

Which headphones should you buy in 2023? It depends on your needs. If you love products that combine style and premium sound, consider the Denon AH-DH5200. Crafted from beautiful Zebrawood, they deliver Hi-Fi sound.

And if you’re looking for work headphones, consider the JBL Tour ONE M2. Coming later in 2023, their lightweight design is ideal for on-the-go use. Then, the 4-mic setup gives you better conversations in windy or loud environments.

Enhance your audio this year with any of the premium headphones below!

1. The Denon AH-D5200 over-ear headphones offer realistic audio and Zebrawood housing. They’re available for $699 on the official website.

Denon AH-D5200 side view

Enjoy exceptional sound and style from the Denon AH-D5200 over-ear headphones. Featuring Japanese-made FreeEdge 50mm drivers, the headphones deliver beautiful Hi-Fi sound and reduce unwanted resonances and distortion. Also, the Zebrawood housing helps dampen sound and adds warmth.

2. The 1MORE SonoFlow wireless active noise-canceling headphones give you hi-res audio and long battery life for just $79.99. Get them on the brand’s website.

1MORE SonoFlow product video

You can get high-quality audio and fantastic battery life for under $100 when buying the 1MORE SonoFlow wireless active noise-canceling headphones. Plus, they bring you rich bass, LDAC support, and crisp highs.

3. The Yamaha YH-5000SE flagship headphones feature the Yamaha Orthodynamic driver for ultra-responsive performance. They’re coming soon for $4,999.95 on the official website.

Yamaha YH-5000SE in black

They’re a splurge, but if you want ultimate realism in your music, check out the Yamaha YH-5000SE flagship headphones. They offer sonic accuracy thanks to the Yamaha Orthodynamic driver. Meanwhile, the thin-film diaphragm accurately re-creates varying musical dynamics. It’s one of the best items on our buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023.

Bowers & Wilkens Px8 007 Edition making of video

Flaunt secret-agent style with the Bowers & Wilkens Px8 007 Edition. Elegant and minimal, they bring high-resolution sound with advanced DSP. Additionally, with noise cancellation and smart features, they’re a joy to own and use.

5. The JBL Tour One M2 headphones have hybrid True Adaptive ANC and up to 50 hours of playtime. They’re coming soon and cost $299.95 on the official website.

JBL Tour ONE M2 on a person drinking coffee

Focus on your playlists or relax in silence with the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones. The True adaptive noise canceling adjusts to your surroundings in real time. Moreover, the Smart Talk feature automatically reacts to your voice, pausing your music when you take a call.

6. The Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones have adaptive noise cancelation that reduces 98% of external noise. Buy them for $149.99 on the official website.

Anker soundcore Space Q45 in gray

Create your own space anywhere with the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. Their 3-stage noise cancellation effectively blocks sound. What’s more, these headphones are great for travel with up to 50 hours of playback in ANC mode. They’re an excellent product on our buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023.

Sony WH-1000XM5 on a railing (Image Credit: Tech Reviews)

Set your listening environment with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. They have 2 processors that control the 8 mics for groundbreaking noise cancellation and excellent sound quality. Additionally, the Precise Voice Pickup technology ensures the person you’re talking to sounds clear, even in noisy environments.

8. The KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones have a sleek and intuitive design. They cost $399.99 on the official website.

KEF Mu7 in white

Attain a new level of quiet with the KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones. Offering pristine and precise sound on the move, they’re also super comfortable to wear. Plus, you’ll love the shape designed by Ross Lovegrove.

9. The Sennheiser IE 200 neutral earphones

Sennheiser IE 200 in use

Enjoy a new world of sound and a minimalist design with the Sennheiser IE 200 neutral earphones. They have diffuse-field equalization for gorgeously balanced sound. Then, the compact dimensions ensure a good fit for any ear size. They’re a smart choice on our buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023.

10. The Audio Technica ATH-M50XSTS headset flaunts legendary sound and clarity, making it excellent for live streaming. It’s coming in February for $199.

Audio Tecnica ATH-M50STS in a studio

Looking for an excellent livestreaming headset? Search no further because the Audio Technica ATH-M50XSTS headset is on its way. Featuring 45 mm large-aperture drivers, it gives you exceptional clarity and range. Furthermore, the cardio condenser microphone provides studio-quality precision.

Headphones in 2023 don’t disappoint. Enjoy better music, calls, podcasts, and livestreams with the ones on this list. Which do you plan on buying? Let us know!

