10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend

The weekend is your time to relax. Make the most of it with these smart gadgets for relaxation. From stress relief devices to games, they help you unwind.

WOWCube® system in use

The work week is intense. But once Friday evening rolls around, your time belongs to you again. Use it wisely and decompress with these smart gadgets for relaxation. Whether you like to relax with games, exercise, or meditation, these products help you decompress.

Get more out of your weekends with the Mirror smart gym. It’s packed with fun workouts, helping you sweat out the stress during your days off.

And, of course, there’s nothing like a good game to forget your cares. We love the WOWCube® system and the Retro Games A500 Mini since they give you access to classic games.

Practice better self-care over the weekend with these smart gadgets for relaxation.

Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device with earbuds in use

Feel burnt out by Friday afternoon? Chill out with the Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device. Its earbuds deliver mild pulses to the vagus nerve, relieving stress and promoting a feeling of calm.

Get it for $539 on the official website.

2. The WOWCube® system helps you decompress with fun, interactive games and content tools you can take with you anywhere.

WOWCube® system product demo

Playing games is another great way to clear your mind after a long week. And the WOWCube® system lets you interact with the digital world in 3 dimensions. Twist the blocks to complete puzzles and other games.

Preorder it for $349 on the official website.

3. The Nurosym neuromodulation resyncs your nervous system, restoring neural functions after a long, stressful week of deadlines.

Nurosym neuromodulation device in use

Reduce fatigue, anxiety, depression, and stress with the Nurosym neuromodulation device. It sends targeted signals that modify your mental and physical states for improved health. Even better, it can improve your memory and learning abilities, making it one of our favorite smart gadgets for relaxation.

Get it for $712.48 on the official website.

4. The Solace vibroacoustic speaker is huggable, sending low-frequency vibrations through your body when you cuddle it.

Solace vibroacoustic speaker in use

All it takes is a hug to relieve stress and anxiety when you have the Solace Vibroacoustic speaker. Designed to be hugged, this speaker sends calming vibrations throughout your body, helping you relax and sleep more easily.

Preorder it for $112 on Kickstarter.

5. The Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica lets you unwind by playing 25 classic Amiga games like Worms, Alien Breed, etc.

Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica

Chill out by playing retro games on the Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica. It takes you to the 1980s at the height of 16-bit personal computing. Forgot your present-day cares with 25 classic Amiga games.

Get it for $138.99 on the official website.

6. The Mirror smart interactive home gym relieves stress with over 10,000 fun, invigorating fitness classes taught by world-famous trainers.

Mirror smart interactive home gym in use

Kick anxiety and stress to the curb with another of our favorite smart gadgets for relaxation, the Mirror smart interactive home gym. It features an extensive library of over 10,000 on-demand classes and new live classes daily. Get healthier and sweat out the tension with this smart exercise gadget.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 vibrating foam roller in use

Whether you sit or stand at your desk, your body still gets tense from staying in one spot all week. Relieve it with the Hyperice Vyper 2.0 vibrating foam roller. Its 3 speeds and user-friendly design support your health and well being.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

8. The aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker promote a calm atmosphere with its candle-like look and speaker that can play soothing music.

aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker product design

Set a relaxing vibe on your porch or living room with the aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker. Its candlelight flickers to the beat of your music and plays music from your devices. Even better, it offers voice assistance.

Get it for $159.95 on the official website.

9. The Flowtime biosensing meditation headband tracks your heart rate, breath, calm, focus, and more, improving your weekend meditation.

Flowtime biosensing meditation headband in use

Improve your weekend meditations with the Flowtime biosensing meditation headband. It shows you how your brain and body react through visuals on the app. Meanwhile, the validated lessons help you learn the best meditation techniques, which is why it made our list of the best smart gadgets for relaxation.

Get it for $198 on Amazon.

10. The Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband ensure you get better rest over the weekend thanks to its Digital Sleeping Pill.

Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband in use

Sleep deeply over the weekend with the Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband. Its Digital Sleeping Pill feature helps you fall back to sleep if you wake up. Then, it offers a detailed report of your sleeping habits.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

Relax and recharge over the weekend when you have any of these smart gadgets for relaxation. Do you own any of these products? Let us know how they’re working out for you.

