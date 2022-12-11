Must-have productivity gadgets to buy before the new year

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 11, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

It's never too early to set your goals for next year. And these gadgets help you reach them. We're highlighting the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Charger, the Elgato Stream Deck +, and more.

Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra ePaper tablet in use

Want to boost your productivity in 2023? Whether you dream of blasting through your to-do lists or acing your videoconferences, these are the productivity gadgets to buy before the new year. From a modular charger to an ergonomic mouse, these products help you get more done faster.

If improving your online presentations is a priority, consider the PauseMe Microsoft Teams Bluetooth Mic Controller. With a press of a button, it easily mutes or unmutes your mic or shows or hides your video.

Then, the Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse keeps your hand comfortable and scrolls through up to 1,000 lines in 1 second.

Accomplish your goals for 2023 with these helpful productivity gadgets.

1. The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger keeps your Apple devices charged and has a modular design. Buy it for $179.95 on the official website.

Zens 4-in-1 Modular Charger with devices

Keep your Apple devices charged and ready with the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger. It offers dedicated charging spots for iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The Apple Watch charger detaches.

2. The iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C dock connects MacBooks to two 4K at 60Hz displays. It’s only $149.99 on Amazon.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro informational video

Supercharge your MacBook workspace with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C. It improves your creative work by connecting you to 2 displays simultaneously. Then, it can easily power up to a 16″ MacBook Pro. It’s one of the best productivity gadgets to buy before the new year.

3. The Elgato Stream Deck + helps you create at lightning speed with its intuitive design. Get it for $199.99 on the company website.

Elgato Stream Deck + in use

The Elgato Stream Deck + is a powerful tool for interacting with your setup. Offering instant, granular control, it lets you trigger nearly any action. Use it to mute your mic, turn on lights, launch apps, apply sound, and much more.

4. The Microsoft Audio Dock speakerphone & computer hub improves your calls and connectivity. It costs $249.99 on the brand’s website.

Microsoft Audio Dock in black

Get a desk gadget that does more for you with the Microsoft Audio Dock speakerphone & computer hub. It enhances your voice during online meetings and minimizes background noise. Plus, 4 different ports (HDMI, 2 USB-C, and USB-A) and a power pass-through keep your gadgets powered all day.

5. The Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse has an ergonomic shape and a MagSpeed wheel. Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

Logitech MX Master 3s
Logitech MX Master 3s on a desk

Speed through your tasks with the Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse. Its 8,000 DPI optical sensor tracks on most surfaces. Meanwhile, the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel can scroll through 1,000 lines per second.

6. The Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam revolutionizes your work with gesture control and more. It’s priced at $284.99 on the company website.

Insta360 Link intro video

Enhance your video meetings with the Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam. It’s packed with work-friendly features like AI tracking and Ultra HD 4K resolution. And it offers modes like Whiteboard, DeskView, and Overhead. It’s one of our favorite productivity gadgets to buy before the new year.

7. The KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones deliver clear calls anywhere. Buy them for $399.99 on the official website.

KEF Mu7
KEF Mu7 in Silver Gray

Every professional needs a premium pair of headphones for calls. And the KEF Mu7 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are one such set. They offer high-resolution sound on the move, intuitive touch controls, smart active noise cancellation, and more.

8. The PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button gives you easy audio/visual control for Zoom meetings. Purchase it for $44.99 on the official website.

PauseMe Zoom Button on a laptop

Control your Zoom meetings more easily with the PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button. It easily turns your audio and video on and off. This lets you cut the video and mic instantly if a pet or family member walks in view.

9. The HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger brings 4 100W USB-C ports to your workflow. Buy it for $149.99 on the official website.

HyperJuice 245W GaN
HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger on a desk

Charge 4 devices at once with the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. It ensures you never run out of battery during the workday. And, thanks to its GaN tech, it’s smaller and charges faster than silicon-based chargers. It belongs on any list of productivity gadgets to buy before the new year.

10. The Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand lifts your desktop and has fast-charging ports. It costs $159 on the official website.

Monitormate ProBASE X and devices

Lift your monitor to an ergonomic height and add more ports to your setup with the Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand. You get more done if you work in comfort. Plus, 2x USB 3.0 ports, one 18W charging port, and a built-in card reader keep you efficient.

Ready for your most productive year? These gadgets can help you achieve it. What productivity gadgets do you use and love? Let us know about them!

