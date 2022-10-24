Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 24, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Tired of having a runny nose and sneezing attacks? Ease allergic rhinitis with Medicoco. It lights and heats your nasal cavity, providing relief.

Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco
Medicoco on a child

Stop going through life with a chronic runny nose when you have the Medicoco LED nasal therapy device. Using LED light therapy, it lights up and heats your nasal cavity, easing symptoms of chronic rhinitis.

If you suffer from allergic rhinitis, your nose is probably stuffy 24/7, and you get sneezing attacks on the regular. But you don’t have to live with these irritating symptoms, not when you have the Medicoco.

This health gadget uses LED therapy to stimulate blood flow near your nose, promoting mucus drainage. So the runny, stuffed nose you get due to pollen, air pollution, and viruses can be a thing of the past. Even better, it’s easy to integrate into your life and is great for both adults and kids.

Medicoco
Medicoco in a person’s hands

What symptoms does this LED nasal therapy device treat?

Nasal rhinitis results from exposure to air pollution, fine dust, pollen, and viruses. Symptoms occur when the mucus membrane in the nose overreacts to them.

And, of course, the symptoms include everything you’re familiar with: sneezing, a stuffed or runny nose, and postnasal drip. These cause the sinuses to become blocked with fluid and cause sneezing attacks.

Luckily these are the symptoms that Medicoco treats.

Medicoco
Medicoco on a white background

How does low-level laser therapy help your nose?

This nasal therapy device’s most important feature is its dual-wavelength low-level irradiator. When it heats up, it increases blood flow and cell function in the nose, easing nasal discomfort and relieving other allergy symptoms.

And since the laser is low-level, it doesn’t damage or cause pain to the skin tissue. It only transmits light to the surface skin tissue and generates heat. This also reduces inflammation and eases discomfort.

Medicoco in a video

Why use heat therapy to improve your symptoms?

Medicoco also uses heat therapy thanks to 2 small, built-in heaters. Like the irradiator, they warm your nasal cavity and encourage blood circulation.

The company says this allows the blood to send more oxygen and essential nutrients. Meanwhile, the increased blood flow helps nasal mucus drain.

How do you use Medicoco?

You’ve probably tried every over-the-counter remedy for allergy symptoms, from nasal showers to sprays. Unlike these uncomfortable treatments, however, Medicoco isn’t painful and takes just 3 steps.

First, stretch it over your face like a mask and adjust the band to fit your head. Next, power it on and choose your preferred temperature setting, from 40°C to 43°C.

Then, breathe normally with the device on your face for 3 minutes. That’s it. After 3 minutes, the company says you can breathe more clearly for the rest of the day.

Where can you use this allergy-relief device?

The beauty of this nasal therapy device is that it’s wearable. So you can use it nearly anywhere, any time. Sure, the sessions only take 3 minutes, but that’s time you can spend doing chores around the house, catching up on emails, or driving to the grocery store.

This feature is also helpful for kids. It lets them play, study, watch TV, or even ride in the car while alleviating their nasal congestion.

Is this nasal therapy device convenient to own?

You bet it is. According to the company, it doesn’t need to be filled with any liquids or cleaned. So there’s no annoying care regimen you have to commit to.

Then, its adjustable band secures to your head and doesn’t move, allowing you to stay active while Medicoco works.

What’s more, weighing just 21 grams and measuring 8 cm long, the device is small and light. So you can take it anywhere, like the car or your work-from-anywhere office.

Does Medicoco save money?

That’s another ‘yes.’ Since Medicoco has a USB-C rechargeable battery, you won’t have to waste money on replacement batteries all the time.

The rechargable batteries also ensure you get more use from the product. Because how many times have you stopped using a product because you ran out of batteries and didn’t feel like buying replacements?

Who can wear this nasal therapy device?

Everyone can wear Medicoco. It’s designed for adults and kids; simply adjust the band to fit the wearer’s face. It’s made with flexible materials that rival natural rubber.

Should you buy this LED therapy device?

If you or a loved one suffer from allergic rhinitis, Medicoco is an excellent choice. Using LED and heat therapy, it drain nasal mucus and relieve inflammation, helping you breathe more clearly. Even better, it’s easy and convenient to use.

Get it to ease your symptoms and stay comfortable all day.

Preorder the Medicoco LED nasal therapy device for $99 on Indiegogo. What health gadgets do you use and love? Let us know!

