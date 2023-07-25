Spectacular Shops & Services (5e) review: level up your D&D shopping experience

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Tired of dull shopping experiences in D&D? Prepare to be amazed! Spectacular Shops & Services (5e) by Giants of the North breathes life into your campaigns with creative businesses and enchanting quests!

Bored of your shopping experiences in D&D? Then meet the Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services (5e) by Giants of the North. These drop-in D&D shops make your gameplay more intriguing. Even better, they’re compatible with Phaylen’s Journal.

Let’s be honest, shopping experiences in D&D can be pretty dull. That’s because the shops themselves can lack imagination. Really, how long are you going to stick around a pie shop that sells run-of-the-mill steak pie? It’s a forgettable exchange between the shop owner and patron, and everyone wants to move on to something else.

But, GMs, what if you could make shopping just as intriguing as a dungeon crawl? It’s possible and easy when you go for the drop-in shops in Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services.

Featuring 20 fully-designed businesses, they’re some of the best resources for GMs I’ve seen in a while. I love the easy-to-read descriptions, unique NPCs, and interesting items and quests. Let’s take a look at this exciting new resource for D&D GMs!

Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services Kickstarter video

Continue the fantasy of Phaylen Brynton

If you enjoyed the company’s previous book, Phaylen’s Journal of Extraordinary Items, then Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services is a natural follow-up. It acts as a standalone sequel to the first book.

The new 112-page hardcover book continues the story of Phaylen Brynton, a world-traveling artisan-turned-author. It’s complete with drop-in ready businesses that will jazz up your towns and cities

While using the original story together with the sequel definitely offers advantages, the latest book is fully functional on its own. That means you can use it to enhance your particular game of D&D.

So, whether you’ve used Phaylen’s Journal or not, you can still enjoy the benefits of an enhanced shopping experience. This is something all D&D players and GMs can appreciate!

Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services Marvelous Secret Maple

Jazz up your towns and cities with these drop-in D&D shops

So what kind of shops can you expect? How about a magical spa that can cure anything that ails you? Or an RV salesman who specializes in mammoth-drawn wagons? These are shops you’ve never seen before and that will become hits with your players.

I, for one, love the Short Rest. It’s an enchanted shop that appears deep within dungeons. It’s an incredible way to make dungeon crawls even more unforgettable.

There’s also the Marvelous Scarlet Maple, a cozy inn that’s built inside a living tree. It’s operated by a Hag and a treant. Enjoy their magical tea parties!

It’s creative storylines like these that make Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services (5e) an amazing addition to your D&D games. They take what can be a hum-drum interaction and make it an important part of the story.

Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services The Short Rest

Discover new magic items

But the team at Giants of the North doesn’t stop at D&D shopping experiences. In fact, it took Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services a step further, offering new magic items to go along with the businesses. And some of these items you can get only if you complete the shop owner’s quest. How cool is that?

This takes the updated shopping experience to the next level. Because, while fully developed, creative businesses are important, it’s even better to have shops that sell new things.

Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services magic imp

Meet new NPCs

New NPCs are another way these drop-in D&D shops breathe life into your D&D games. Gamemasters everywhere know the challenge of coming up with an interesting, realistic character on the spot.

So, to help you out, Giants of the North offers engaging NPC business owners that will turn any shopping trip into an extraordinary event. Examples include a ghostly job board owner who sends you on unfinished quests and a necromancer with nefarious intentions.

These aren’t your everyday shop owners, so you can count on a spellbinding 5e experience.

Enjoy easy-to-read descriptions

Nothing’s worse than descriptions that are difficult to read or understand. Thankfully, the Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services offer easy-to-read descriptions.

That way, you know exactly how to incorporate the new businesses and items into your storylines. There will be no confusion, just high-quality storytelling.

Elevate your D&D shopping experience

If you’re tired of lackluster shopping encounters, the answer is clear. You need the Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services (5e). The 20 fully-fledged D&D shops turn mundane interactions into captivating storylines. Whether you’ve played Phaylen’s Journal or not, these businesses are a treasure trove for GMs.

In my opinion, the creative ingenuity behind each shop is impressive. From a magical spa that cures any ailment to an RV salesman dealing in mammoth-drawn wagons, these shops are unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Then, new magical items and easy-to-read descriptions take everything to the next level. This is a must-have for all D&D players and GMs, offering an opportunity to enhance your adventures and keep the fantasy alive.

Love the Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services? You can preorder a hardcover copy of the book for $46 on Kickstarter!