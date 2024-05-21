Fruble The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems Review: level up camping with your Tesla or Rivian

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 21, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews

Level up outdoor adventures with your Tesla or Rivian with these camping systems. They optimize space, storage, and fun!

Fruble The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems Review: level up camping with your Tesla or Rivian
These systems optimize EV adventures

When my husband and I camp with our kids, organizing the stuff in our car is the key to success. It’s easier to have fun and relax when we can find utensils, clothing, coffee-making supplies, etc. That’s why owners of a Tesla Model Y or Rivian R1S will love The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems. They organize your gear and offer ample storage space.

Fruble describes itself as a brand of products that inspires outdoor adventures. When you see how their systems optimize your Tesla or Rivian for the outdoors, you’ll want to hit the road for every long weekend and school vacation.

What do they offer? The Telsa version has one of the lowest-profile storage designs I’ve seen, giving users more headroom. It fits most induction cooktops and comes with a bed frame. Then, the Rivian edition has easy fold-out tables that form a full-sized cooking area.

Want to learn more? Keep reading for my in-depth review below!

Fruble The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems in a video

Outdoor kit for Tesla Model Y

As an SUV-sized model, the Telsa Model Y is an obvious choice for adventurers. Fruble’s system for Tesla helps people maximize the space in this car in several ways:

A low-profile design

The most important feature of this outdoor kit for Tesla (and my favorite) is its low-profile design. It sits on the bottom of the trunk space and turns the floor into one giant drawer. I can fit a ton of gear inside, including sleeping bags, clothes, food, water, shoes, and toiletries.

Meanwhile, this low-sitting storage solution ensures plenty of room in the trunk for bulkier items like our memory foam mattresses and duffle bags.

Overall, it compacts our gear and gives us more space, which is a total win!

An easy-to-assemble bed frame

The Tesla version also comes with a bed frame that is stored in the Tesla’s sub-trunk. This feature is super helpful for families like mine who need to make the most of car space while camping. It won’t interfere with the rest of the trunk storage.

Once constructed, the bed frame creates a cozy, flat sleeping platform so everyone can sleep comfortably. There’s even a leveling taper, which keeps the frame sturdy, and you can cover it with the sub-trunk covers.

Everyday organization for Tesla

Finally, as an organization fanatic, I’m wild about this system’s versatile storage. I’d keep it in the Tesla permanently for everything I need on the go–extra clothes, baby wipes, snacks, hats, sunscreen, toys, chargers…the list could go on and on.

I also think it would be great for a wide range of adventures, like cross-country road trips or a week at the beach. It just makes so much sense if you want to expand your Tesla’s storage.

Fruble The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems in lifestyle images

Outdoor kit for Rivian R1S

For owners of a Rivian R1S, Fruble’s outdoor kit brings luxury to your outdoor trips. Here are some of my favorite features:

An expandable drawer

Like the Tesla system, Fruble’s storage for the Rivian R1S fits in the vehicle’s trunk space and is essentially a massive drawer. Items like stovetops, cookers, sleeping bags, and food fit in it and the additional storage space under the rear cargo floor.

So, if you’re traveling with friends or family, this system maximizes your storage. Everyone will have room for their stuff and will feel comfortable sitting in the car.

A cooking area for Rivian R1S

The standout feature of this camping system for Rivian R1S is its foldout cooking area. The top and front flaps of the drawer open and fold out to become 2 side tables. The idea is that you’ll use them for meal prep, like chopping vegetables or cooking a stew in an Instant Pot. Meanwhile, the bottom of the drawer can fit an induction cooktop.

This functionality turns your car into a mobile kitchen where you can cook stews, soups, stir-fries, and more—all in the back of your Rivian R1S. It makes outdoor adventures much more delicious!

Great features of both systems

Meanwhile, both systems share some great features:

Fit to spec:

Both systems are sized to fit your car. There’s no wasted space, and you don’t have to worry about imperfect dimensions hampering your adventure. And, since both systems are precisely made, they come in easy-to-ship, flat-packed boxes.

Water-resistant, lock-in-place designs:

Both models lock in place while you drive, so you won’t have to worry about them shifting or sliding while you drive.

Plus, both have water-resistant surfaces, so spills from coffee, water, or broth don’t cause damage or stains.

Fruble The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems for Tesla & Rivian

My thoughts about Fruble’s camping systems

Overall, I love them! Tesla owners can’t beat the organized, versatile storage space and helpful bedframe. The system optimizes the car for the outdoors and every day, which is something I’m completely behind!

The Rivian model brings R1S owners a true cooking surface. Imagine making stews and preparing a charcuterie plate in the back of your car on your next outdoor getaway. This system makes it possible and stores all your gear, too!

Overall, I appreciate these EV camping kits most for their versatility and enhanced organization. The storage and range-of-use options are top-notch, and I can see them improving my family’s outdoor experience long-term!

Want your own? Preorders on Kickstarter start at about $730.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
