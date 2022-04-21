Square Stand (2nd Gen) adds a new color option, has a built-in chip reader, and enhances its software

By Mark Gulino on Apr 21, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Are you using a Square checkout device in your store or office yet? If not, now might be a great time to get one. Not only do they make payments faster, but the new 2nd Gen Square Stand brings useful improvements over its predecessor. Read on to learn more about this nifty new gadget here.

The new Square Stand enhances the user interface

If you’re familiar with Square, you know that the brand has made it easier for small businesses and professionals to handle customer payments. Their checkout gadgets and services are quite effective and the Square Stand is an especially useful device. Now, Square Stand is getting an update with its 2nd Gen design. If you’re a seller looking to make things simpler for your customers to make their payments, you won’t want to miss it. Let’s take a gander at what’s in this latest iteration, shall we?

A built-in NFC reader makes payments easy

What is the Square Stand?

The Square Stand (made by Square) is a gadget that acts as a payment terminal. Those managing small shops and businesses, or individual professionals offering a service can use them to create a point-of-sale. It’s a great method for anyone who doesn’t want to deal in cash payments and only work with digital-based payments instead. Alternatively, you can also use them to make credit and debit card payments as well. This is because it accepts Visa, Mastercard, and most major card types while also accepting mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Official Promo for Square Stand

The stand also allows you to connect your iPad to it which then acts as a touchscreen checkout system. Once a customer is ready to pay, an attached device will take any card or NFC payments. This makes transactions quick and easy–and this way without the need for a giant cash register.

How is the 2nd Gen different?

The latest version of the Square Stand now offers a second color option (black) in addition to the original white one. It also supports contactless pay and has a built-in chip reader. It also offers improved compatibility with most of the latest iPad devices. Unlike the previous version which had an external card reader, this one has it built directly into the main unit. The 2nd Gen version also includes an enhanced app experience which makes things faster and more efficient along with a friendlier user interface.

Square Stand has a small footprint on shop countertops

Is it worth the upgrade?

If you’re already using a 1st Gen Square Stand it might not be worth making a jump to the latest version right away. The 2nd Gen does indeed offer some welcome improvements, but nothing we’d call game-changing. That said if you’re looking to both simplify and speed up the checkout process, the new enhancements may be exactly what you’re looking for. Additionally, the ability to read card chips and consolidate the hardware is certainly useful as well. If, of course, you have yet to buy a Square Stand, then the 2nd Gen is simply a no-brainer.

You can get the Square Stand (2nd Gen) here for $149.

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
