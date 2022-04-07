Stop searching for a wall outlet in the dark with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS wall outlet night light

Tired of bumping into furniture on your way to the kitchen at night? Illuminate your entire hallway with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS.

Add a night-light to any wall outlet without taking up valuable plug space when you have the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS. This sleek wall outlet night-light is easy to install, requires no wires, and lasts for over 25 years.

Typical night lights aren’t very convenient. They’re bulky, take up outlet space, and break easily. If you’re looking for a better way to illuminate your home at night, consider the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light.

Go for a wire- and battery-free night-light

Don’t worry; you won’t have to spend all weekend installing this wall outlet night-light. With its wire- and battery-free design, installation is simple.

Just shut off the power to the outlet and remove the cover plate. Then, insert the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS over your outlet and screw it in place. That’s it.

You don’t even need to bring in your electrician to install these covers.

Increase your outlet space

You have more devices than ever to charge, like your laptop, phone, wireless office gadgets, etc. So you don’t want to waste precious outlet real estate on a night light you only use after hours.

With the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS, that’s no longer an issue. The night-light portion is integrated onto the bottom of a wall outlet cover, leaving both outlets free.

Enhance your home’s decor

While typical night-lights can have bulky, unimaginative designs, this wall outlet night-light adds a modern vibe to any space.

That’s because the lights actually shine from the bottom of the wall outlet. You only know they’re there when they turn on at night. And when they’re on, they add a classy glow throughout your home.

Add lighting to bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways

Speaking of the SnapPower GuideLight 2’s versatility, you really can install it in any room. Whether you want to create a lit path to the bathroom, add a glow to the kitchen, or set up a calming night-light in your child’s bedroom, this wall outlet night-light fits the bill.

Choose from 3 styles

When it comes to the gadgets you use indoors, one style certainly doesn’t fit all. For that reason, the company offers 3 outlet syles—the Duplex, Decor, and GFCI.

The Duplex is an outlet cover with separated outlets. It looks pretty similar to the standard outlet covers you see in most homes.

Meanwhile, the Decor syle offers a continuous plate that connects the two outlets. It’s a more modern, decorative look, hence the name.

Finally, the GFCI style works with GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) outlets. It keeps those handy test and reset buttons accessible.

Enjoy night-lights that last 25+ years

Can you imagine keeping the same night-light for over 25 years without changing a lightbulb or cover? It’s possible with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS.

According to the company, you can expect the LEDs on this wall outlet night-light to work for 25+ years. That’s due to its low energy automatic on/off sensor and built-in design.

Set up this night-light and forget about it

Unlike many smart home gadgets currently on the market, the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS is a product you can install and forget about.

Yes, its automatic on/off sensor means you don’t have to set any schedules or create scenes; the sensor turns the light on once darkness falls and off during the daytime. It doesn’t get more convenient.

Set the mood with Bright and Dim settings

But if you enjoy customization, you can tailor this outlet night-light to your preferences. It comes with Bright and Dim settings. So you can add a brighter light to your hallway for better navigation and a dimmer one to your bedroom, facilitating sleep.

Select your preferred color

Think wall outlet covers only come in white? Actually, the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS also features Light Almond, Ivory, and Black color options, integrating with your style.

Keep children safe with this built-in night-light

Another benefit to this wall-outlet night-light is its child-friendly design. While typical night-lights are easy for an older baby or toddler to remove, exposing a free outlet, the night-light in the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS is built into the outlet cover.

This way, a child can’t pull it from the outlet. Meanwhile, parents can easily protect the free outlets with child-safe covers.

Read our final thoughts

If you’re looking to update the night-light configuration in your home, the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS is an excellent choice. It’s easy to install, has a beautiful design, and frees up your wall outlets. Walk around your home at night without bumps and bruises by installing this helpful outlet.

Get the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS for $23.99 on the official website. What home lighting gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.