Take family game nights to a new level with the Rolling Seeds tabletop game platform

Reimagine family game night with the Rolling Seeds smart game platform. Suitable for ages 3–99, this platform gets everyone playing.

Beat family game night boredom with the Rolling Seeds connected tabletop game platform. This beautifully designed product uses Bluetooth/ NFC tech, engaging players of all ages with digital games that transform into physical ones.

Are your kids unenthused about besting you at Scrabble? Maybe your parents have played Monopoly one too many times. If your family’s game night isn’t what it used to be, it’s time to jazz things up.

Don’t worry; you don’t have to resort to video games to keep everyone happy. A smart tabletop game platform like the Rolling Seeds could be the answer. Let’s check it out.

Do you want everyone from your preschooler to your parents to partake in family game night? Thankfully, the Seeds portion of the Rolling Seeds is suitable for ages 3 to 99. They boast a universal UI design that looks like coins, so everyone already knows how to use them.

The Seeds are also bright and colorful. Made from high-quality non-toxic recycled ABS, they’re safe for everyone to use and super durable. Meanwhile, the eco-friendly, water-based graphics are UV-printed and feature adorable images like cats and beans.

Interestingly, these Seeds have integrated NFC tags. This lets them add coded inputs to the box while you play Rolling Seeds games.

A Smart Game Pot lets players interact with the UI

The Seeds work with the Smart Game Pot to play games. Like the Seeds, the Smart Game Pot has an intuitive UI. So the power button is obvious, and there’s a mount for a smart device at the top, along with a seed basket and seed gate.

Simply set your smartphone or tablet in the mount to use the Pot. There, it works like a console, letting you physically interact with the user interface and providing visuals of the games on your device.

What’s more, the Smart Game Pot runs for over 10 hours on a single charge, letting you enjoy several game nights without a recharge.

The Seed Tray organizes the Seeds

When you’re playing with multiple small, coin-shaped pieces, it’s helpful to have something that organizes them. Luckily, this connected tabletop game platform comes with the Seed Tray.

It’s exactly what it sounds like. The Seed Trays quickly organize your coin-shaped seeds so that you’re ready to play, no matter the game. Each tray accommodates up to 30 seeds, keeping them in front of you instead of in piles across the table.

This tabletop game platform is easy to use and offers over 20 games

How exactly do you play Rolling Seeds? You’ll be happy to know that you won’t spend the first hour of game night learning the rules. All you have to do is roll the Seeds to start.

From the beginning, you get access to over 20 games, including Rolling Crazy8, Rolling Cross Word, and Rolling Go Fish. They take 5–30 minutes to play and are suitable for 1–4 players. Let’s have a look at some.

Rolling Crazy8

In this game, the objective is simple: be the first to roll all your Seeds. But watch out for tricky presets like Reverse, Jump, Change Color, Play Again, and Wild Seed Joker. You can focus on the game because Rolling Seeds keeps track of the score.

Rolling Crossword

A token-based crossword puzzle, this game has you solving clues with your Seeds. The competition intensifies when you and another player try to avoid penalties.

Rolling Go Fish

Like the classic game, in Rolling Go Fish you attempt to collect all 4 of a kind Seeds by asking your opponents for them. Keep your eyes peeled for fish with bonus points.

Roll of Fortune

Love the game show? Then you’ll adore Roll of Fortune. To play, spin the wheel and roll your Seeds. You have to select the correct letter Seeds to solve the puzzles and win your fortune.

The UI with Emotional Connect is second nature

According to the creators, this connected tabletop game platform’s strongest feature is its unique Emotional Connect user interface. Throughout history, many cultures rolled coins and collected them in containers for fun.

Simple, intuitive, and historical, the action develops an emotional connection with players, a physical component that digital games often lack. Rolling Seeds makes screen-based games come to life.

This smart game platform is inclusive

When designing Rolling Seeds, the team aimed to create an inclusive game. For that reason, the Seeds are also printed in Braille, letting people with vision impairments play.

Meanwhile, the seeds are 1.5″ in diameter and 0.16″ thick, a size that’s easy to grip no matter your hand size or skill level.

Check out our final thoughts

If you’re looking for games that satisfy every family member, consider the Rolling Seeds. This connected tabletop game platform boasts a UI with emotional connect, transforming digital games into physical ones.

Featuring a colorful, modern design and Seeds that use NFC tech, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.

Want to help Rolling Seeds come to life? Preorder it by making a $99 pledge to its Kickstarter campaign. What tabletop games do you love? Tell us in the comments below!