This fast-paced Grand Prix tabletop game takes as little as 15 minutes to play

If you love race cars, check out the LACORSA Grand Prix Game. It's a tabletop game based on Grand Prix racing strategy that's fast-paced, fun, and easy to learn.

This fast-paced Grand Prix tabletop game takes as little as 15 minutes to play
LACORSA Grand Prix Game with cards, cars, and board

Enjoy the drama and tactics of Grand Prix racing in the form of a tabletop game with the LACORSA Grand Prix Game. This Grand Prix tabletop game boasts a beautiful look. Designed for 2–4 players, it’s fun for the whole family.

Looking for a new game to play during family game night? Go for the LACORSA Grand Prix Game. Requiring strategy, tactical positioning, and bluffing, it recreates the feeling of Grand Prix racing. What’s more, it’s easy to learn.

LACORSA Grand Prix Game pieces

Unbox a classic racing game

There’s something special about playing a game with actual pieces. And in the LACORSA Grand Prix Game’s case, its design reflects Grand Prix’s classic era with retro-inspired cars and colors that will undoubtedly enchant any car enthusiast.

In fact, the parts are pretty sturdy as the wooden playing board features beech inlays. So you can be sure that they stand up to round after round of play. Even better, the game board is small, allowing for quick setup and easy portability.

LACORSA Grand Prix Game with box and instructions

Go back to a simpler time of gaming and racing

While we love modern games, everyone appreciates revisiting the classics. And according to the game’s creators, this Grand Prix tabletop game gets its inspiration from passionate Italian motor racing fans.

Hence the game’s Italian name, La Corsa, which translates to ‘the race.’ It’s the inspiration for a simpler era of gaming where your position and eventual outcome depend both on strategy and luck.

LACORSA Grand Prix Game playing cards

Choose a game that’s easy to learn

Tired of having to consult a game’s rulebook every time someone takes a turn? That won’t be an issue with this fast-paced game.

It’s easy to learn and is pretty similar to Poker in that you’re dealt a hand at the beginning of the game. These cards can determine your car’s starting position and help you move your car forward on the board.

That’s it. The remainder of the game is just you battling it out with other players. When a player runs out of cards, the remaining players fight with cards to take the win.

As you play the game, you’ll try to beat other cars and move yours forward on the board by playing a higher card. The rules become intuitive, resulting in fast, exciting play.

LACORSA Grand Prix Game components

Get playing, faster, with this competitive board game

Again, unlike other complicated board games with many pieces and complicated setup procedures, with the LACORSA Grand Prix Game, you get to the action right away.

The only real waiting time occurs while your hand is being dealt and when you’re determining what starting position you’d like your car to have.

So there’s no wasted time. Everyone gets in the action without much waiting, making the whole game exciting right away.

LACORSA Grand Prix Game in a video

Play a game in just 15 minutes

It can be a struggle to make time for regular fun with your family. And if your current games take an hour or more to play; it’s unlikely you ever will.

On the other hand, you can play the LACORSA Grand Prix Game in only 15 minutes. That means you can play this game with your child whenever you have a little extra time.

That’s right; you could play this Grand Prix Tabletop game while you’re waiting for dinner to be ready, or before everyone leaves for work or school instead of watching TV.

Overall, it’s a game that’s easy and enjoyable to integrate into your life.

Enjoy a multiplayer game

Another great feature of the LACORSA Grand Prix Game is its player versatility. It supports 2–6 players so that you can play with the entire family or a group of friends.

It even supports solo play, allowing a player to test gameplay theories with often fascinating results. You can learn more about this type of play by watching the video on the company’s website.

The LACORSA Grand Prix Game makes a lovely, classic addition to your game cupboard and strengthens tactical thinking skills. Get it for yourself and have fun challenging your friends and family.

The LACORSA Grand Prix Game costs $49 on the official website. Do you love tabletop games? Let us know about your favorites in the comments.

