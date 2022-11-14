Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 14, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Bring the fun back to your workouts with the Fuzelo Total Body Gym. It combines pilates, yoga, resistance, and cardio with metaverse travel. Check it out!

Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym
Fuzelo Total Body Gym in a lifestyle scenario

Experience a new world of workouts with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym. This immersive total-body gym offers 4 home gyms in one piece of equipment and takes you on metaverse travel experiences.

Looking to spice up your workouts? You probably haven’t seen anything like the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/pilates Total Body Gym. It includes the Multi-Upper and Lower Body Resistance Gym and can take you anywhere from the Himalayas to India.

Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym video

Go for a 4-in-1 workout solution

If you’re serious about working out, only a premium quality total gym will do. And while it comes with some pretty cool metaverse experiences, this total body gym offers challenging, comprehensive workouts

It includes 4 gyms with 2 different enclosed resistance units, 6 bands, and a balance bar. Moreover, you’ll enjoy 2 upper-body and 4 lower-body resistance body bands you can use simultaneously.

These features are designed to give you better results faster compared to using any of the gyms alone.

Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga Pilates Total Body Workout Gym
Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga Pilates Total Body Workout Gym
Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga Pilates Total Body Workout Gym
Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga Pilates Total Body Gym

Check out the 4 gyms

So what do the 4 gyms do? Well, Gym 1 offers challenging upper and lower body workouts that you can do simultaneously. So you can use it to target several areas at once. It saves you time and offers fast results.

Next, Gym 2 is a Pilates Megaformer gym. In this gym, you’ll use resistance bands to intensify your typical pilates routine. While that band looks innocent, it adds a killer amount of resistance.

Then, Gym 3 serves as a Yoga Stretching & Meditation Gym. This is the gym that helps you relax, center your thoughts, and focus on mobility. What’s more, the balance bar offers support during more complex moves.

Finally, Gym 4 provides a pilates cardio resistance glide. By placing the resistance bands on your feet, you can add intense pilates-inspired cardio to your workout routine. It’s the ideal gym for the Adventure Instructional videos.

Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga Pilates Total Body Workout Gym
Fuzelo Total Body Gym in use

Work out in the metaverse

The most impressive feature of the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym is its Adventure Instructional Videos. You can access them from the company’s Metaverse Instruction Adventure App.

They take your workouts to new worlds and let you travel anywhere from Egypt to the Himalayas, and Tibet to India. You can access yoga, cardio pilates glide, total body, and pilates routines worldwide.

Can you imagine doing cardio in front of the Eiffel Tower? Or yoga inside an ancient Greek temple? This innovative home gym makes it possible, blasting workout boredom and keeping you motivated.

Even better, the company says you’ll see more results in less time. Workouts for all levels are only 9 minutes long. That means you can squeeze a fun workout into your day whenever you have time, whether that’s first thing in the morning, during a coffee break, or between meetings.

Get live coaching from your phone, TV, or tablet

These days, most high-end fitness gadgets include live coaching, and the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym is no different.

Using your smartphone, TV, or tablet, you can access livestream coaching with experienced instructors. So you won’t be left alone to use the equipment; your coach will guide you every step of the way.

Hang this total gym in your closet

While workout equipment like treadmills, elliptical machines, and weight machines keep you in shape, they probably aren’t the most aesthetic items in your home.

That’s not an issue with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym. Unlike larger machines, it doesn’t take up a permanent spot in your living room or bedroom, if you don’t want it to.

That’s because it folds flat, letting you hang it in your closet. So once you’re done with your workout, you can simply put it away.

Enjoy the benefits of yoga pilates gym

According to the company, university fitness experts have concluded that 5–9 minutes of resistance exercises can benefit the mind and body, especially when combined with the right machine.

Yes, your sleep, immune system, bones, brain function, mood, and more can improve with a machine that combines yoga and pilates.

So it makes sense to add the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym to your daily routine. It doesn’t take much space or time and offers many health benefits.

See our verdict on the Fuzelo Total Body Gym

Want workouts that tone, strengthen, and help you destress? The Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym offers them in 1 machine. With 4 effective gyms in 1, this workout gadget benefits the mind and body.

But most of all, the metaverse experiences are fun. Who wouldn’t love working out next to an Egyptian princess inside a pyramid or gliding on the streets of Rome? It’s possible with this innovative workout solution.

Preorder the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym for $129 on Kickstarter. What are your favorite workout gadgets? Let us know!

