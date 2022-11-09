Must-have coffee gadgets and accessories you need on the go

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Enjoy amazing coffee away from home with these portable coffee gadgets. Yes, we're rounding up ultralight coffee makers, high-quality mugs, etc.

Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker in use

You don’t have to be at home to brew yourself a great cup of coffee. In fact, there’s a slew of barista-level gadgets out there that are sized to fit your backpack. So you can take them camping, to work, and on weekend trips. They’re must-have coffee gadgets you need on the go, and we’re rounding them up today.

Related: Must-have health gadgets for on-the-go use

For delicious espresso when hiking the woods or visiting grandma’s, we love the WACACO Picopresso. This handheld espresso maker is the size of a coffee mug, and it grinds and brews top-quality espresso.

And, of course, you want a good mug for transporting your cup of Joe. One of our favorites is the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. Its lid slides open easily for hassle-free sips during your commute.

Enjoy delicious coffee anywhere with these portable coffee gadgets.

1. The MOMENTEM dual-burr coffee grinder fits in your backpack and grinds beans in a 2-step process for delicious coffee on the go.

MOMENTEM in a YouTube video

Grind your own coffee beans anywhere with the MOMENTEM dual-burr coffee grinder. It’s sized for travel and relies on a professional 2-step grinding process for exquisite coffee. Plus, it’s easy to assemble and disassemble.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

2. The WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker grinds and extracts espresso in a mug-sized shape. It’s great for camping, travel, and home.

WACACO Picopresso in use

Whether you’re camping or just relaxing at home, the WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker ensures you can enjoy a proper espresso anywhere. It delivers a fine grind and creamy shots in a super compact form.

Get it for $129.90 on Amazon.

3. The Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid is commuter friendly with its angled lid. It’s excellent for your to-go coffee.

Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid in use

Sip your coffee while driving to work without hassles when you have the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. It opens effortlessly with a flick of your thumb. It slides open and closed easily, thanks to an angled design. Meanwhile, the ceramic interior keeps your coffee’s flavor pure, which is why it made our list of must-have coffee gadgets.

Get it for $20.63 on the official website.

4. The Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker weighs less than a kilogram and brews barista-level espresso drinks anywhere.

Leverpresso Pro in a kitchen

Another portable espresso maker we love is the Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker. It’s entirely hand operated and comes with a pressure gauge for better control. These, along with IMS competition-line filters, offer impressive extraction.

Get it for $325 on the official website.

5. The Ui Self Heating Mug Set Series is great for the office. It holds your coffee at the perfect temperature and wirelessly charges smartphones.

Ui Self Heating Mug Set Series in white

Enjoy hot coffee while you work with the Ui Self Heating Mug Set Series. Use it to keep your coffee or other warm drink at 130°F. What’s more, the Ui Plus set has a dual-purpose charging pad, heating your mug and charging your phone.

Get it for $28 on the official website.

6. The Fellow Carter Move Coffee Mug

Fellow Carter Move Coffee Mug in white

Upgrade your to-go coffee with the Fellow Carter Move Coffee Mug. It flaunts a modern design in a palette of soft colors. What’s more, it keeps your coffee warm, has a splash guard, and fits in most cup holders. It’s one of our favorite must-have coffee gadgets.

Get it for $22.50 on the official website.

7. The CORKCICLE Daydream Coffee Mug inspires and relaxes with its soft, dreamy design. Even better, it keeps your coffee hot for up to 3 hours.

CORKCICKLE Daydream Coffee Mug front view

Looking for a workspace coffee cup? Check out the CORKCICLE Daydream Coffee Mug. Its triple insulation keeps coffee hot for up to 3 hours. Moreover, the stay-put bottom prevents spills, while the stainless steel material won’t impart weird flavors. With its tranquil design, it’s definitely one of those must-have coffee gadgets.

Get it for $37.95 on the official website.

8. The ESPRO P0 ultralight French press coffee maker is a smart choice for the travel-savvy coffee lover. It creates café-quality coffee.

ESPRO P0 with people

Drink proper coffee, even while you travel, with the ESPRO P0 ultralight French press coffee maker. Its ultralight design adds imperceptible weight to your backpack or luggage. Even better, it brews delicious coffee in just 4 minutes.

Get it for $49.95 on Amazon.

9. The OutIn Mini pocket-sized espresso maker uses featherweight materials. It works with capsules and ground coffee.

OutIn Mini in black

Treat yourself to high-quality coffee both indoors and outside with the OutIn Mini pocket-sized expresso maker. Weighing less than 640g, it doesn’t overburden your bag. Then, the 20 bars pump pressure system offers barista-level crema, which is why we’ve included it in our must-have coffee gadgets roundup.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

10. The KINTO To Go Tumbler has a beautiful, timeless design. This mug prevents spills, opens/closes easily, and preserves flavor.

KINTO To Go Tumbler in color options

Caffeinate yourself, Japanese designer style, with the KINTO To Go Tumbler. Its clean lines and subdued colors make it a pretty mug. The latest version features a spill-preventing plug that opens and closes quickly.

Get it for $40 on the official website.

Yes, you can enjoy great coffee, even when you’re on the go, with these portable coffee gadgets and accessories. What travel-friendly coffee makers do you love?

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜