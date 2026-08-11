TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness

Image Credits: TESSAN

Power banks have a branding problem. Every company wants theirs to sound like a small miracle, and after a while, the words stop meaning much. So when TESSAN says the AERO 5000 is “built to disappear,” I want to look past the tagline and see what’s actually being offered here.

This one’s still in pre-order, shipping October 2026, so consider this a first look rather than a verdict. But there’s enough on the spec sheet to talk through.

The pitch is thinness, and it’s not subtle about it

At 6.9mm, the AERO 5000 is thinner than most phone cases. That’s the headline, and it’s a fair one — a lot of magnetic power banks end up feeling like a second phone strapped to your first, and TESSAN is clearly trying to avoid that. Whether it holds up once you factor in a phone case and a pocket full of keys is the kind of thing you only find out in daily use, not on a landing page.

Image Credits: TESSAN

Titanium is doing a lot of marketing work here

The unibody back is described as “iPhone-grade titanium alloy,” a phrase meant to borrow credibility from a much bigger company. That’s not a knock on the material itself — titanium is genuinely tougher and lighter than the aluminum most accessories use. It’s worth noting when a spec sheet resorts to comparisons instead of standing on its own.

Semi-solid battery tech is the real story, if it delivers

This is the part I’d actually watch. Semi-solid-state batteries are intended to be safer than standard lithium-ion batteries. TESSAN is claiming a 25% charge boost to an iPhone 16 Pro in 42 minutes. That’s a specific, testable claim, which I appreciate — it’s easier to trust a number than an adjective. I’d want to see that number verified independently before taking it at face value, but the fact that they’re leading with a battery chemistry upgrade rather than just capacity is a decent sign.

Magnetic charging removes the fumbling, in theory

No cables, no button, just alignment and go. This is the part of magnetic power banks that tends to work exactly as promised or not at all — either the magnets snap into place cleanly, or you spend a week nudging it around trying to find the sweet spot. TESSAN doesn’t say much about how strong the magnetic hold is, which is usually the detail that decides whether people love or abandon these things.

Image Credits: TESSAN

The numbers, for anyone comparing on paper

5000mAh at 3.85V works out to 19.25Wh, which is a modest capacity. This is enough for a partial top-up on most phones. It might not be ideal to fully charge from empty. Input tops out at 15W, output at 20W wired or up to 15W wireless.

Where this leaves things

The AERO 5000 is making a specific bet: it is ideal for everyday use thanks to its thin design. Something small enough to fit your pocket. That’s a reasonable trade for a lot of travelers, especially ones already using TESSAN’s AERO 70 adapter. Whether the battery tech and the magnetic grip live up to the pre-order copy is something we’ll only know once units actually ship in October. Until then, this reads more like a promising direction than a finished product.