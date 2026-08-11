Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
InfiMaker K1 Pro-Grade 5-Axis Desktop CNC Machine URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses Fi Ultra Satellite GPS Tracker for Adventurous Dogs DJI AP100 Parachute for Matrice 400 Drone Safety
Trending:
Google Event
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Pixel 11Pixel 11 ProPixel 11 Pro FoldPixel Buds Pro 2Pixel TagPixel Watch 5
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Google Event
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Pixel 11
Pixel 11 Pro
Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Pixel Buds Pro 2
Pixel Tag
Pixel Watch 5
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness
Product Reviews

TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness

Aug 11, 2026, 5:26 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness
Image Credits: TESSAN

Power banks have a branding problem. Every company wants theirs to sound like a small miracle, and after a while, the words stop meaning much. So when TESSAN says the AERO 5000 is “built to disappear,” I want to look past the tagline and see what’s actually being offered here.

This one’s still in pre-order, shipping October 2026, so consider this a first look rather than a verdict. But there’s enough on the spec sheet to talk through.

The pitch is thinness, and it’s not subtle about it

At 6.9mm, the AERO 5000 is thinner than most phone cases. That’s the headline, and it’s a fair one — a lot of magnetic power banks end up feeling like a second phone strapped to your first, and TESSAN is clearly trying to avoid that. Whether it holds up once you factor in a phone case and a pocket full of keys is the kind of thing you only find out in daily use, not on a landing page.

TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness
Image Credits: TESSAN

Titanium is doing a lot of marketing work here

The unibody back is described as “iPhone-grade titanium alloy,” a phrase meant to borrow credibility from a much bigger company. That’s not a knock on the material itself — titanium is genuinely tougher and lighter than the aluminum most accessories use. It’s worth noting when a spec sheet resorts to comparisons instead of standing on its own.

Semi-solid battery tech is the real story, if it delivers

This is the part I’d actually watch. Semi-solid-state batteries are intended to be safer than standard lithium-ion batteries. TESSAN is claiming a 25% charge boost to an iPhone 16 Pro in 42 minutes. That’s a specific, testable claim, which I appreciate — it’s easier to trust a number than an adjective. I’d want to see that number verified independently before taking it at face value, but the fact that they’re leading with a battery chemistry upgrade rather than just capacity is a decent sign.

Magnetic charging removes the fumbling, in theory

No cables, no button, just alignment and go. This is the part of magnetic power banks that tends to work exactly as promised or not at all — either the magnets snap into place cleanly, or you spend a week nudging it around trying to find the sweet spot. TESSAN doesn’t say much about how strong the magnetic hold is, which is usually the detail that decides whether people love or abandon these things.

TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness
Image Credits: TESSAN

The numbers, for anyone comparing on paper

5000mAh at 3.85V works out to 19.25Wh, which is a modest capacity. This is enough for a partial top-up on most phones. It might not be ideal to fully charge from empty. Input tops out at 15W, output at 20W wired or up to 15W wireless.

Where this leaves things

The AERO 5000 is making a specific bet: it is ideal for everyday use thanks to its thin design. Something small enough to fit your pocket. That’s a reasonable trade for a lot of travelers, especially ones already using TESSAN’s AERO 70 adapter. Whether the battery tech and the magnetic grip live up to the pre-order copy is something we’ll only know once units actually ship in October. Until then, this reads more like a promising direction than a finished product.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Guest Contributor
This VRURC power bank might be the most “get your life together” gadget you carry
This VRURC power bank might be the most “get your life together” gadget you carry
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad
TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
Anker Nano Power Bank Review (5K MagGo Slim): because carrying a brick isn’t my vibe
Anker Nano Power Bank Review (5K MagGo Slim): because carrying a brick isn’t my vibe
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
CES 2025: TESSAN showcases 140W USB-C power adapter and other portable charging innovations
CES 2025: TESSAN showcases 140W USB-C power adapter and other portable charging innovations

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Pro gets more storage but less RAM
Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Pro gets more storage but less RAM
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Caviar’s $6,139 Ray-Ban smart glasses make luxury the least of my concerns
Caviar’s $6,139 Ray-Ban smart glasses make luxury the least of my concerns
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
IFA 2026 announcements have one very loud absence, and I don’t think Samsung has thought it through
IFA 2026 announcements have one very loud absence, and I don’t think Samsung has thought it through
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
InfiMaker K1: A 5-axis CNC that’s trying to fit on a desk
InfiMaker K1: A 5-axis CNC that’s trying to fit on a desk
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
Why product launches need stronger visual assets before they go live
Why product launches need stronger visual assets before they go live
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Pro gets more storage but less RAM TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness Caviar’s $6,139 Ray-Ban smart glasses make luxury the least of my concerns
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept