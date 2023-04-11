The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System can help you save money and reduce your energy consumption

Keep your home a comfortable temperature while saving energy when you have the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System. This innovative gadget is installation free and cost effective.

AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System warms and cools efficiently

Cut your heating and cooling costs with the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System. With its patented Low-temperature Evolutionary Ozone (LEO) technology, this energy-efficient heating and cooling system creates a personalized bubble of temperature-controlled air.

Tired of hefty electricity bills and extreme weather that make heating and cooling your home a challenge? Well, thanks to the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System, you can stop wearing blankets around the house in December.

Finally, you can feel comfortable in your own home without guilt. Yes, the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System is a mobile air cooling and heating system that transforms air comfort in an energy-efficient and eco-friendly way.

Want to learn more about it? Then let’s check it out below!

Create a bubble of comfortable air in any season

AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System in a living room

Want to know how the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System works? According to the company, this smart home device relies on a proprietary vent design where its internal blades point and shoot to create to create a 3D cooling or heating sphere around you.

Can you imagine working in your attic home office in total comfort all winter without astronomic heating bills? It’s absolutely possible with this home gadget.

Likewise, you can spend the summer months in comfort, even while cooking a meal in the kitchen, thanks to the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System.

Go for an installation-free heating and cooling system

AIRLEO Duo Eco
AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System in a dining room

One of the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System’s most important features is its installation-free design. Unlike many air cooling/heating units available, this system requires no installation or exhaust hose.

This feature is the result of the company’s innovative proprietary process, Low-Temperature Evolutionary Ozone (LEO), which has been patented in over 40 countries and counting.

The process folds air in a way that generates minimal heat. It also uses the least amount of energy possible, making the appliance an energy-efficient solution to a full heating/cooling system.

Yes, now you can keep your home at a comfortable temperature without installing an expensive system.

Choose energy-efficient heating and cooling

Another important feature of this heating-cooling system is its efficient use of energy. Whereas older systems tend to be energy hogs, this new gadget uses a highly energy-efficient refrigerant with a super low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 4.

So it’s a home appliance that’s gentle on your home and your wallet. You can say goodbye to energy bill shockers and do something that’s good for the planet when you buy the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System.

Enjoy quiet heating/cooling with smart controls

Worried this heater/cooler will keep you up at bedtime? Thankfully, that’s something you don’t have to worry about because the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System is whisper quiet. Its optimal airflow is just 38 dB. As a comparison, a whisper is about 30 dB.

But a quiet operation isn’t this energy-efficient heating and cooling system’s only convenient feature. It also boasts smart controls.

Yes, you can stay connected to your AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System from anywhere with the AIRLEO app. This makes it possible to walk into a cool or warm home without any wait time.

Move this portable system throughout the house

Moreover, the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System isn’t a heavy, static appliance that can only stay in one room of the house. That’s because it’s moveable and designed to go where you go.

Featuring concealed wheels & handles, this useful gadget moves easily around the house, ensuring you can heat your kitchen, living room, office, and more whenever you want.

Get a portable air conditioner/heater with easy maintenance

Another factor to consider when buying a large home appliance is maintenance. Some gadgets require a significant amount of time to clean or even need costly tune-ups.

The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System isn’t like that. It’s easy to maintain thanks to its side snap-on filters that allow for quick retrieval and cleaning. Best of all, all you have to do is rinse the filters with water to clean them.

Bring practical USB ports and a night light to your room

Moreover, this energy-efficient heating and cooling system doesn’t just cool and heat your home; it also comes with practical features for any room of the house.

First are the 2 USB charging ports. Use them to charge devices like your smartphone and tablet while you relax in a warm, cozy room.

Then there’s the ambient night light. It has a warm, soft glow that illuminates a small area, setting the mood for relaxation before bedtime.

Save energy and money with the AIRLEO

Overall, the AIREO Duo Eco Air System is a fantastic investment for anyone who wants to save energy and money while still enjoying a comfortable living space.

Furthermore, its easy-to-move design, no-installation feature, and LEO technology make this gadget a great solution for reducing your energy bills. It’s time to ditch your old heating and cooling systems and go the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System way!

Love the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System? Preorder yours today on Kickstarter for $315.08. What did you love about this product? Let us know in the comment section below!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
