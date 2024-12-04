The best cold plunge tubs to boost your wellness game in 2025

Chill out in style! Cold plunge tubs are taking over wellness routines, offering the perfect mix of recovery, relaxation, and style. They can even be the ultimate holiday gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life!

Jump into recovery and wellness in 2025!

In my hometown, it’s a New Year’s Day tradition to jump into the icy Monongahela River—a ritual that’s said to bring an invigorating start to the year. If you’ve been online lately, you’ve probably seen a more modern twist on this chilly practice—cold plunge tubs. Promoted by top fitness influencers and wellness pros, these icy baths promise health benefits in the comfort of your own home.

Cold plunge tubs aren’t just a wellness trend—they’re also an incredible holiday gift for fitness enthusiasts. Whether for athletes seeking muscle recovery or anyone exploring cold therapy for relaxation, these tubs offer a unique and thoughtful way to encourage health and well-being during the festive season.

Let’s dive in as I explore the 8 best plunge tubs to buy in 2025.

What is a cold plunge?

Cold water immersion, commonly known as a cold plunge, involves a brief soak in icy water and is believed to offer various health benefits. Once a go-to recovery method for athletes to ease sore muscles, cold plunges have recently gained popularity among people seeking both physical and mental wellness boosts.

What are the benefits of a cold plunge?

If you’re healthy, with no underlying conditions, a cold plunge can offer several benefits. Let’s take a look at some of the top ones:

1. Relieves muscle soreness

If you love exercising but not the muscle soreness that comes with it, take note. Contact with cold water in a cold plunge tub causes the blood vessels to constrict. This slows the blood flow and reduces the feeling soreness and inflammation in your muscles.

2. Boosts the mood

Cold plunges are often praised simply for how great they make people feel. Research backs this up, with studies showing that individuals reported improved well-being after a dip in cold water. This boost might be due to the release of endorphins—those feel-good hormones that help reduce stress and enhance mood.

3. Improves heart health and blood sugar

Taking cold plunges regularly might improve your body’s insulin sensitivity, helping it regulate blood sugar levels more effectively. This could play a role in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Cold water immersion may benefit your heart over time as your body adjusts to the stress of the cold.

4. Heightens focus

Do you frequently get distracted during the day? Cold water immersion may help you to better center your thoughts thanks to cold water’s effect on the sympathetic nervous sytem, or the flight or fight response. This leads to an increase in noradrenaline, a neurotransmitter that helps manage stress, energy, and focus.

What types of cold plunge tubs are out there?

Cold plunge tubs come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and price ranges. At the higher end of the price spectrum, you’ll find tubs with UV sanitation and temperature control; at the lower end, are simple tubs you can set up and fill with cold water and bags of ice.

The type of cold tub you choose will depend on your available space and needs. If you want to take a plunge every day, pouring bags of ice may become hassle-y. In that case, it may be better to invest in a pricer model that self-chills and cleans.

However, if you just want an ice bath once or twice a week, a simple tub option might be best for you. It’s also important to keep in mind that some models are for either indoor or outdoor use, while others can be in both environments.

The best cold plunge tubs for 2025

Ready to take “the plunge” yourself? With the amazing benefits cold water immersion offers, it’s a fantastic way to elevate your health and wellness game in 2025. To help you find the perfect fit, I’ve put together a list of the best cold plunge tubs you’ll want in the New Year.

To create this list, I tapped into trusted sources across the web and carefully picked options that cater to different needs—whether you’re looking for affordability, premium features, or the ultimate all-around choice.

1. Best overall: The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub

The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub outdoors

With its large, luxurious design, The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub is the ideal choice if you’re looking for an outdoor tub and have plenty of space. Equipped with its own cooling and filtration system, it pretty much takes care of itself—you can expect clean, chilled water without adding any ice.

The cherry on the cake is its smartphone connectivity. Via a companion app, you can control the tub’s temperatures from anywhere, whether you’re on your way home from work, or are starting on a workout. What’s more, installation is an easy play-and-play experience.

Original Price: $5,990 Deal Price: $5,091.50 (Save 15%)

2. Best self-chilling: HYDRAGUN Supertub

HYDRAGUN Supertub in a gym

Another excellent self-chilling cold plunge tub is the HYDRAGUN Supertub. Like The Plunge above, it lets you avoid hauling bags of ice to your bathtub. Featuring a triple-layer permafrost chilling system, it chills the water to as low as 37.4°F. Plus, a commercial-grade ozone generator can disinfect the water.

I love that you it can heat the water to jacuzzi-like temperatures, so it’s great for post workout recovery/wellness AND heat therapy on a winter evening.

Price: $2,999

3. Best portable: Sun Home Cold Plunge

Sun Home Cold Plunge on a patio

Looking for a premium cold immersion tub that you can also pack and store easily? The Sun Home Cold Plunge is it. This icy bathtub is XL sized and fits up to 2 people, but it packs down. It can also be wheeled from room to room.

Meanwhile, the tub is fully insulated and can chill the water to 32°F and warm it to 104°F. It also has a built-in ozone injection and 20-micron filter—so you can be sure that the water is always clean. Other features like smartphone connectivity and an easy setup make this tub a convenient choice.

Price: $4,499

4. Best durable design: Ice Barrel Bathtub 400

Ice Barrel Bathtub 400 on a deck

If adding ice doesn’t bother you, budget options like the Ice Barrel Bathtub 400 give the same cold plunge effects for far less money upfront. The Ice Barrel 400 is basically a huge, freestanding barrel you fill with water and ice. Made of high-quality recycled plastic, it’s super durable.

Meanwhile, the design is pretty cool. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of a more premium model, you’ll appreciate the tough aesthetics.

Amazon List Price: $1,199.99

5. Best budget: G Ganen Ice Bath Tub

G Ganen Ice Bath Tub in a lifestyle scene

Reviewers love the G Ganen Ice Bath Tub for its affordable price (currently just $29.99!!) and compact design. With dimensions of 31.5″ L x 31.5″ W x 31.5″ H, it’s great for small space but, incredibly, fits 2 people comfortably.

Also, the triple-layered material is waterproof and easy to clean. Lightweight and portable you can easily move it from your gym area to your deck or even a balcony.

Amazon List Price: $39.99 Deal Price: $29.99 (Save 25%)

6. Best mid-range: Susbie Store Upgrade XL Ice Bathtub

Susbie Store Upgrade XL Ice Bathtub angled view

For a more mid-range option, the Susbie Store Upgrade XL Ice Bathtub is an Amazon favorite. With it’s spacious 129-gallon capacity, you can stretch out while icing your entire body. Even better, it can support up to 799 pounds, supporting all body types.

The quality is premium, and with 6 layers of insulation, it can reach optimal cold temperatures. It also can reach up to 140°F, allowing for both cold and heat therapy.

Amazon List Price: $119.99 Deal Price: $109.99 (Save 8%)

7. Best Style: Odin Ice Bath 3.0

Odin Ice Bath front view

No matter where you install your ice bath, it will be a fixture in that space. So, if aesthetics are important to you, a tub like the Odin Ice Bath is well worth considering. Handmade in a small family factory, this tub uses only high-quality materials like 100% clear western cedar, marine-grade stainless steel, and an insulated spa lid.

It’s easy to use—just fill it up, plug it in, and go for the plunge! An ozone system with a 50 micron filter keeps the water fresh and sanitized, and no plumbing rework is necessary. Set it up indoors or outdoors—this tub is an eye-catching statement piece!

Price: $7,900

8. Best customizable: The Plunge Air

Plunge Air in a lifestyle image

Looking for an inflatable cold plunge tub that’s also durable? Check out The Plunge Air. It’s made from advanced warp knit drop stitch material for durability—you won’t have to worry about rips or punctures.

Plus, the cooling feature chills the water with zero ice. What’s more, you can control how cold the water gets from your smartphone. With the simple setup, you’ll be ready to chill out in just minutes—it even comes with a manuel pump!

Regular Price: $3,490 Deal Price: $2,966.50 (Save 15%)

Final thoughts

Whether for muscle recovery, stress relief, or simply leveling up your wellness game, a cold plunge tub could be the perfect addition to your routine—or a standout holiday gift!

Want to see more fitness-related gift ideas? Visit our health and wellness gadgets product category. We update it regularly with the latest & greatest products for fitness enthusiasts and wellness aficienados!