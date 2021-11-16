The coolest office desk accessories and gadgets you can gift this Christmas

Everyone appreciates a good desk accessory. So this Christmas, why not gift the professionals in your life with some of the coolest ones around?

Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in yellow and black

Your friends and loved ones work hard all year long. And it doesn’t matter if their office is in a studio apartment or a swanky corporate campus; they’re going to love getting some of the coolest office desk accessories and gadgets for Christmas.

For the productivity geeks out there, consider Razer’s Pro Click Mini wireless mouse. Its clicks are silent, and its form factor is portable.

And for the design mavens, you can’t go wrong with a colorful desk gadget from Logitech. The POP Keys keyboard and the Desk Mat Studio Series add functional beauty to any desk.

Gift them a trendier workspace with any of the cool gadgets below.

1. The Razer Pro Click Mini wireless mouse is great for a home—or anywhere—office. It has a compact design and clicks silently.

Razer Pro Click Mini on a workspace

Gift the Razer Pro Click Mini wireless mouse to anyone serious about productivity. This cool office desk accessory has a compact design, so it’s easy to take on the go. Plus, the silent clicks and seven programmable buttons are incredibly convenient.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

2. The Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard comes in 3 bright hues and boasts 8 emoji keys your giftee can customize.

Logitech POP Keys in use

For the person who loves using emojis, get the Logitech POP keys wireless mechanical keyboard. Its candy-inspired hues make a statement, and the eight emoji keys let users express their personality.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Native Union Apple Watch Puck

Native Union Apple Watch Puck charging an Apple Watch

Another of the coolest office desk accessories you can buy this Christmas is the Native Union Apple Watch Puck. It’s the ultimate stocking stuffer for Apple fans. Thanks to its hinged design, it allows charging at different angles.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

4. The Raptic Rise Charging Headphones Stand keeps your loved one’s headphones lifted and charges any Qi-enabled phone at 12 watts.

Raptic Rise Headphones Stand in a video

Help someone you love keep their desk clear of headphone-clutter with the Raptic Rise Charging Headphones Stand. It lifts headphones off the workspace. And if that’s not enough, the 12-watt wireless charger powers any Qi-enabled phone. There’s also a USB-A port in the back for charging the headphones.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The elago MS5 Duo Charging Stand with MagSafe works with Apple’s MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch Charger for easier charging.

elago MS5 Duo Charging Stand on a desk

Make their iPhone and Apple Watch charging easier with the elago MS5 Duo Charging Stand with MagSafe. It’s designed to fit both the Apple MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch Charger, providing 2-in-1 convenience. Cable cutouts keep cords organized and away from the work area.

Get it for $28.99 on the official website.

6. The Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series adds a pop of color to any workspace. It protects desks from tech scratches and resists spills.

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series in Lavender

Your giftee will love the Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series. This product made our list of the coolest office desk accessories because it protects desks from scratches and works as a mouse pad. Even better, the material is recycled polyester.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

7. The hardgraft Rest Station Square tech pad gives devices a safe place to rest. Plus, it adds instant sophistication to any office space.

hardgraft Rest Station Square with devices

Add a professional touch to your loved one’s desk with the hardgraft Rest Station Square tech pad. It keeps their tech organized and secure. Double-sided with either leather or felt, your recipient can choose the material that suits the day.

Get it for $107 on the official website.

8. The elago Apple Pencil 2nd Generation Cover makes the Apple stylus look just like a real pencil. It protects from drops and more.

elago Apple Pencil 2nd Generation Cover with a tablet

Gift a cool cover for the Apple Pen with the elago Apple Pencil 2nd Generation Cover. It prevents surface scratches and protects against impacts from drops. Adding a unique look to the Apple Pencil, it’s compatible with wireless charging.

Get it for $11.99 on the official website.

9. The Oakywood Oakyblocks magnetic modules are a range of wooden trays that snap together. They organize small bits and tools.

Oakywood Oakyblocks with office tools

Professionals everywhere will be happy with the Oakywood Oakyblocks magnetic modules. These magnetic wooden trays come in various sizes, including Pen Tray, Large Tray, and Phone Stand. They’re some of the coolest office desk accessories because they organize anything that can clutter a desk.

Get one starting at $29.99 on the official website.

10. The Grovemade Refillable Metal Notepad

Grovemade Refillable Metal Notepad on a desk

We added the Grovemade Refillable Metal Notepad to our coolest office desk accessories list because it takes the desk notepad to a whole new level. It has a gorgeous, solid metal base and lets you tear out notes with just one hand.

Get it for $100 on the official website.

A good office accessory or gadget is a gift that’ll make their lives easier every day for years. Do you have any great ones to recommend? Let us know in the comments.

