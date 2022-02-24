MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year

Lauren Wadowsky on

Got a Mac fan in your life? Brighten their birthday, anniversary, or any other special event with the coolest, gift-worthy MacBook gadgets out there.

Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice on the table

When it’s time to buy a gift for your favorite MacBook owner, your job is practically done for you. Because you know they always appreciate a cool gadget or accessory for their favorite laptop. So we sifted out some of the coolest ones out there in our MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022.

Does your giftee love MacBook gadgets? Then the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter is worth getting. It combines external storage and a USB hub, elevating their MacBook’s capabilities.

Or, if your loved one likes keeping their MacBook as stylish as they are, the OCULT Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve 15 adds a classy, professional look that’s sure to get attention.

Show your Apple fan how much you care by gifting them with MacBook gadgets and accessories they’ll love from the list below.

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter with a laptop

Give your MacBook owner plenty of ports and external storage with the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. It boasts an integrated SSD storage compartment with up to 5 Gbps transfer rates. There’s also an HDMI port with a 4K output as well as 2 USB-A 3.0 data ports.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

2. The Elgato Facecam pro webcam features a pro-level lens and premium image sensor, ensuring your giftee always looks their best on camera.

Elgato Facecam in a video

Give the gift of amazing video conferences with the Elgato Facecam pro webcam. It made our MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022 due to its high-level specs, including an f/2.4 aperture and 24 mm focal length. Meanwhile, the Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor delivers beautiful indoor footage.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

3. The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice

Logitech Signature M650 Series in Off-White

If your MacBook user regularly works on their laptop, the Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice make helpful accessories. The SmartWheel provides precise scrolling for fine details, while customizable buttons add useful shortcuts for actions like copy, paste, and more.

Get this series starting at $39.99 on the official website.

4. The Kensington StudioCaddy Apple device storage system stores and charges all your loved one’s favorite Apple devices in one place.

Kensington StudioCaddy on a desk

Does your special someone like keeping their desk tidy? If so, they’ll appreciate the Kensington StudioCaddy Apple device storage system. It has specific spots for a MacBook Pro, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad Pro. It even has USB-A and USB-C ports for wired charging and a detachable Qi charger.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard in use

Sometimes, your MacBook user might need a break from their MacBook keyboard. In those situations, the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is an excellent substitute with its streamlined design. It maps keys and remembers shortcuts automatically, which is why we included it on our MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

6. The Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook & iPad stand 2021 model angles MacBooks and iPads at 18 degrees for better visibility.

Twelve South ParcSlope with a MacBook

Alleviate your Mac fan’s tech neck with the Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook & iPad stand 2021 model. It holds both MacBooks and iPads at an angle suitable for viewing and working. The cord management cutout keeps their workspace free of wire clutter, too.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

7. The Native Union x Paul Smith Stow Slim for MacBook

Native Union x Paul Smith Stow Slim for MacBook

If your MacBook owner loves unique accessories, gift them the Native Union x Paul Smith Stow Slim for MacBook. It features an iconic Paul Smith design in a beautiful color scheme. Moreover, the genuine leather and quilted interior keep their laptop safe from everyday bumps and jostles.

While the products in this range start at $135.93, the Stow Slim for MacBook 13″ costs $460 on the official website.

8. The Oakywood Felt MacBook Case keeps their MacBook protected and sleek. It’s also a sustainable option with its merino felt material.

Oakywood Felt MacBook Case in a video

Is your giftee passionate about sustainability? The Oakywood Felt MacBook Case is their ideal MacBook case with eco-friendly materials like merino felt wool and washpapa. It also resists water and shocks.

Get it for $60 on the official website.

9. The OCULT Leather Macbook Pro Sleeve 15 has a minimalist leather design and keeps your loved one’s MacBook protected and stylish.

OCULT Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve 15 with a person

Spoil your loved one with a truly stunning item on our MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022: the OCULT Leather Macbook Pro Sleeve 15. It adds gorgeous style to a 15- or 16-inch screen and boasts a natural Italian leather finish.

Get it for $118.81 on the official website.

10. The hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro Sleeve protects your recipient’s MacBook with extra cushioning, shielding it from bumps and scratches.

hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro Sleeve in use

Cushion your special someone’s MacBook against daily wear and tear with the hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro Sleeve. Made in Italy, it has vegetable-tanned leather accents and rich felted wool.

Get it for $161 on the official website.

Give the MacBook enthusiast in your life a gift they’ll truly appreciate when you go for any of the gadgets and accessories above. Which one(s) will you buy? Let us know in the comments.

