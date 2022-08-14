The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 14, 2022

Planning any last-minute summer camping trips? Don’t go without checking out our ultimate camping gadgets guide. It’s got plenty of cool, helpful gear.

The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips
HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent in white

So, summer is winding down to the last few weekends. And if you’re planning any end-of-summer camping trips, you’ll want to bring some cool yet useful gear with you. We’ve got you covered with some great suggestions in today’s ultimate camping gadgets guide.

Well-chilled groceries are quite a luxury while you’re in the wild. The Dometic CFX3 75DZ lets you chill and deep freeze foods down to -7°F.

Then, you can set the atmosphere at the campsite with the Biolit AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern. Its ChromaReal LED tech creates a daylight or evening glow using colors in your environment.

Enjoy your late-summer camping trips with the gadgets below.

1. GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is a hiking must-have that fits in any backpack.

GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle in black

Get clean, great tasting drinking water in just 10 seconds with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. This compact and portable water purifier is a hiking accessory you can easily carry in your backpack. All you have to do is fill it with water, press it, and drink. Incredibly, this purifier bottle removes all waterborne pathogens.

Get yours now for $89.95 USD.

2. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 smokeless firepit has a convenient removable baseplate & ash pan.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 smokeless firepit in use

Light up your smokeless fires no matter where you go with the Bonfire 2.0 smokeless firepit. This upgraded version includes a convenient removable baseplate and ash pan. With this new feature, you can easily gather the ash in one place. All you have to do is lift the baseplate to remove the ash pan, clean out its contents, and that’s it! Additionally, the Signature 360° Airflow super heats air to burn off smoke before it can get to your clothes and hair.

Get yours now for $259.99 USD.

3. BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable.

BOTE AeroRondak Chair in use

Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction.

Get yours now for $549 USD.

4. HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent can comfortably fit up to 2 people and has a lightweight design.

HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent in red

The HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent is a comfortable and inflatable tent with lots of equipment. This 2-person lightweight tent comes in three varieties you can choose from–Classic, 4-Season, and Cairo Camo. The outdoor tent is a beautiful combination of comfort and efficiency packed in a convenient design. Additionally, the geodesic principle used behind the tent also makes it storm-proof.

Get yours now for €849 Euros.

5. MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights boast portable designs with power for off-grid adventures.

MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights product demo

Brighten up any space with the MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights. This collection includes 14 different lights, ranging from an inflatable option to the Color Solar String Lights. Each Luci Light is lightweight, portable, and ready for any adventure—like the Luci Explore Speaker + Light. Or take the Luci Color out on the water since it inflates!

Get yours now, starting from a price of $19.95 USD.

6. Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station is fast-charging and long-lasting.

Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station design

Rely on the Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station if the power fails or you venture off grid. This useful gadget provides 1,500 W of power and 1,220 Wh capacity from LifeP04 batteries. They stay in a healthy state for 3,000 complete charge cycles. This is an improvement over the industry average of 500 cycles. And, in terms of charging, it can quickly power nearly all your devices including smartphones, drones, laptops, and portable fridges.

Get yours now for $1399 USD.

7. House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker celebrates nature with audio clarity.

House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker product design

Enjoy an unmatched listening experience when you’re on the go with the House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker. This Bluetooth speaker packs 20 hours of playtime in a portable design. You can also pair multiple Get Together 2 speakers for better stereo sound wherever you go. Additionally, the Bluetooth speaker flaunts a natural bamboo design with a delicate beveled edge. In fact, the hatch-patterned REWIND textile is created from upcycled plastic bottles.

Get yours now for $349.99 USD.

8. Helinox Café Chair & Café Table provides a setup to cook, dine, play games, and more.

Helinox Café Chair & Café Table in use

Dine in the outdoors in comfort with the Helinox Café Chair & Café Table. Offering a wonderful setup to cook, dine, play games, or work, both items allow you to relax with friends. Moreover, the Helinox Café Chair offers a lightweight and portable design that remains stable and comfortable. In fact, it’s ideal for car camping or camper vans. It also conveniently folds away for family al fresco dining at home.

Get yours now for $169.95 USD.

9. EcoFlow Wave battery-operated air conditioner features solar panels for outdoor use.

EcoFlow Wave battery-operated air conditioner in use

Stay cooler outdoors with the EcoFlow Wave battery-operated air conditioner. Featuring 200-W solar panels, you can use the Sun’s energy to completely charge it in 5 hours when you’re off-grid. Alternatively, use the add-on battery or car outlet to boost its battery life. Additionally, the EcoFlow Wave blasts out 4,000 BTU’s worth of cooling thanks to the inverter compressor.

Get yours now for $1199 USD.

10. Goal Zero Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Charging Kit efficiently charges 12V batteries.

Goal Zero Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Charging Kit in use

Maintain the battery health of your snowmobile, motorcycle, and car with the Goal Zero Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Charging Kit. It features two 50-watt panels chained together and connected by a hinge for all the power and convenience you need. Moreover, designed with strong tempered glass and an aluminum frame, it’s built to last.

Get yours now for $424.95 USD.

So, which one of these camping gadgets would you buy for your next outdoor getaway? Share with us in the comments below.

Meet Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding and gadgets (of course!) in general.
