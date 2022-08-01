The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

Don't let the rain ruin your day—or your gear. Just get some of the best waterproof items out there. From an eReader to a backpack, these items aren't bothered by precipitation.

The Bose SoundLink Micro attaches to handlebars

Do you get caught in rainstorms on the regular? Maybe the stormy weather lasts for weeks where you live. If dealing with rain is common for you, the best waterproof gadgets and gear can help. They keep you warm, dry, and connected—whether the rain is torrential or a drizzle.

Keep yourself dry in inclement weather with the Apricoat Adventure 2.0 waterproof men’s jacket. It tackles 3 seasons and keeps you warm in wind, rain, and snow.

Then, you can’t go wrong with a pair of waterproof earbuds like the EarFun Free Mini lightweight earbuds. They’re comfortable and have an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Stay protected in the rain with these cool waterproof gadgets.

1. The EarFun Free Mini lightweight earbuds have an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you won’t have to worry about them if you get caught in a rainstorm.

EarFun Free Mini lightweight earbuds are waterproof

Live in a rainy city? Add the EarFun Free Mini lightweight earbuds to your EDC. They’re light and sculpted for an ergonomic fit. What’s more, they take calls and have touch controls.

Get them for $29.99 on Amazon.

2. The Apricoat Adventure 2.0 waterproof men’s jacket is impervious to wind and rain, keeping you warm and dry no matter the elements.

Apricoat Adventure 2.0 waterproof men’s jacket has a phone pocket

Stay warm and dry in wet, rainy weather with the Apricoat Adventure 2.0 waterproof men’s jacket. Made with 100% recycled materials, this jacket is suitable for 3 seasons and weighs under a kilogram.

Get it for $175 on the official website.

3. The Explorer Backpack is fully waterproof. Seriously, it keeps your essentials dry, no matter how torrential the storm.

Explorer Waterproof Backpack product demo video

Maybe you live in an area where downpours occur out of nowhere. Then the Explorer Waterproof Backpack is the bag for you. It boasts advanced waterproof fabric, welded seams, and airtight zippers, making it one of the best waterproof gadgets and gear.

Get it for $174.95 on the official website.

4. The Oura Ring Gen 3 fitness ring tracks your health and exercise. It doesn’t get damaged in the rain thanks to its 328-foot water resistance.

Oura Ring Gen 3 fitness ring comes in golden

Track your health and fitness without worrying about the rain when you have the Oura Ring Gen 3 fitness ring. It monitors your calories burned, step count, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and more.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

5. The Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch resists water, ensuring long, comfortable wear. Meanwhile, ventilation channels keep it dry against your wrist.

Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch comes in earth tones

You won’t have to stress about your Apple Watch band when it’s the Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch. It’s 100% waterproof so it won’t get damaged in the rain. Even better, its soft microtexture is comfortable to wear.

Get it for $59.95.

6. The nuka eternal stationery turns your handwritten notes into digital ones. Impressively, it resists water from rain and spills.

nuka eternal stationery undergoing a water test

Write with paper that never runs out with the nuka eternal stationery. It makes handwritten notes digital before you erase them. Meanwhile, the paper doesn’t rip, and water won’t destroy it, making it one of the best waterproof gadgets.

Get a bundle for $59 on the official website.

7. The Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch has a high IP68 waterproof rating, ensuring it survives rainy weather.

Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch has face options

Keep track of your health in any weather with the Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch. Its sensors measure your heart rate, acceleration, blood oxygen levels, and more. With an IP68 waterproof rating, it keeps working in the rain.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

8. The Garmin quatix 7 series marine GPS smartwatch is ideally suited for water with its 10 ATM rating. So it can certainly withstand rain.

Garmin quatix 7 series is great for fishing

Another smartwatch that combats rainy weather is the Garmin Quatix 7 series marine GPS smartwatch. Not only does it have a 10 ATM waterproof rating, but it’s also designed for the marine lifestyle. It actually controls your MFD from anywhere.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

9. The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker travels easily with its small form factor. Plus, it’s rainy-weather safe with an IPX7 rating.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker works at the gym

You won’t have to worry about the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker, one of the best waterproof gadgets out there, in the rain. It’s IPX7 waterproof and offers great sound.

Get it for $119 on Amazon.

10. The Kobo Libra 2 waterproof eReader lets you keep turning the pages, even if it starts to rain, with its IPX8 waterproof rating.

Kobo Libra 2 waterproof eReader in use

Love reading outdoors, in the tub, or at the beach? The Kobo Libra 2 waterproof eReader is the gadget for you with its waterproof design, E-Ink display, and 32 GB of storage. Keep turning the pages no matter what life brings.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

A little rain never hurt anyone, and that’s especially true with these waterproof gadgets and gear. Do you use any water-resistant products you love? Tell us about them!

Daily Digest

