The ultimate remote work gadgets guide—USB-C hubs, workstations, and more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Operate your remote office at full speed with the gadgets in today's digest. From workstations to USB hubs, they ensure your WFH office rivals any traditional one.

We love the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard KB900

Work remotely? Then you’ll want to stay up to date on the latest work-from-home gadget technology. Yes, investing in new gear can keep your productivity turbocharged. And we’ve highlighted some excellent products to consider in our ultimate remote work gadgets guide.

Related: Best office gadgets that encourage multitasking

Ease communications with your remote team when you have the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard. Its dedicated touch controls offer hassle-free Zoom calls.

Then, you can enhance your home office’s productivity and style with the Lenovo L27i monitor. It has 99% sRGB color gamut coverage, a smartphone slot, and a sleek metallic hue.

Want to see the latest work-from-home tech? Check out the gadgets below!

1. The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station outfits your workstation with a 100W upstream port. Buy it for $249.99 on the company website.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station powering gadgets

Keep your workspace organized and connected with the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station. Its 100W upstream port lets you connect to a laptop, while a 4K HDMI port supports your monitor. There are also 10 other ports for your peripherals.

2. The Dell Premier collaboration Keyboard KB900 is Zoom certified and keeps call controls in front of you. Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard KB900 in a workspace

Make remote communication a breeze with the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard KB900. It’s equipped with Zoom touch controls for flawless videoconferences. Meanwhile, it has smart backlighting, an optimal angle, and silent typing.

3. The Lenovo Project Chronos remote workspace concept connects the physical and virtual worlds for better remote work. We hope it’s coming soon for an unknown price.

Lenovo Project Chronos info video

The Lenovo Project Chronos remote workspace concept certainly offers food for thought about remote work in the future. It connects you to the workplace virtually with a full-body, movement-driven experience. You create your avatar, then interact with colleges in a virtual realm. It’s a unique product on our ultimate remote work gadgets guide.

4. The CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock connects all devices with a single Thunderbolt 4 port. It costs $319.99 on the brand’s website.

CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock in use

Connect to all your devices wherever you set up shop with the CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It offers 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports, letting you access 1 host and 3 Thunderbolt 4 devices. There are also 10 additional ports.

5. The RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset enhances calls with a broadcast-grade mic. Purchase it for $189 from select retailers.

RØDE NTH-100M intro video

Improve your online calls with the RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset. Combining sonic performance with a broadcast-level microphone, it offers crystal-clear voice pickup and audio.

6. The Lenovo L27i-40 monitor blends form and function, elevating your office’s productivity and style. It’s priced at $199 and is coming soon.

Lenovo L27i-40 front view

Bring style to your workspace with the Lenovo L27i-40 monitor. Its 23.8″ FHD display has an IPS Panel, a 99% sRGB color gamut, and natural low blue light, so it’s ideal for at-home workers. Meanwhile, a USB hub connects to your tools, which is why it made our ultimate remote work gadgets guide.

7. The Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger ensures your devices are charged and ready for you. Buy it for $149.99 on the company’s website.

Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger in use

Stop your peripherals from running out of batteries with the Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger. It powers up to 6 devices at once with its GaN technology. Interestingly, it can support multiple power configurations up to 200W.

8. The FluidStance Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting improves your productivity and mood at work. Get it for $129 on the official website.

Illum Desk Light lights a workspace

Illuminate your workspace with the Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting. Its premium-quality LEDs offer reduced blue light, protecting your eyes. What’s more, the gooseneck design is adjustable, and wireless remote controls deliver 3 light modes.

9. The Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser gives you a helpful whiteboard and improves your comfort. It costs $89 on the brand’s website.

Fluidstance Lift supporting a laptop

Work comfortably and efficiently with the Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser, another excellent item on our ultimate remote work gadgets guide. With a 100% mostly recycled steel structure, this gadget is super durable. It raises your laptop to eye level and integrates a whiteboard, which is perfect for quick notes.

10. The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is compact, making work in cafés and shared office spaces easier. Buy it for $19.99 on the company website.

Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse in white

Looking for a compact mouse? The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is it. Featuring an incredibly portable size, it fits easily in your bag. Meanwhile, the plug-and-play design, optical tracking, and smooth tracking support your work.

These workspace gadgets keep your remote office updated for amazing productivity. What remote office gadgets do you use and love? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜