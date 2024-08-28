HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality

Imagine a phone that folds out to a 10-inch screen. Find out how HUAWEI’s rumored triple-fold phone could make this sci-fi dream a reality.

HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks / Image Credit: Cybernews

In the Westworld TV series, Delos workers use a slick, pocket-sized triple-screen device for monitoring the theme park, making phone calls, and checking GPS. It’s almost like we’re stepping into a sci-fi world ourselves! And here’s the kicker: HUAWEI might be about to bring this futuristic dream to reality with its rumored triple-fold phone, possibly hitting the market later this year.

Want to know what makes this triple-fold phone such a game-changer? Stick around as we dive into the details that could make it your next favorite gadget. There’s plenty to explore, and you might find something that catches your eye!

HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks spotted in real life / Image Credits: Huawei Central

1. Triple-screen foldable phone caught on camera

Spy photos of a sleek triple-folding phone, spotted with consumer group CEO Yu Chengdong, have popped up again. The phone appears as thick (or even thicker) as the current single-hinged foldables such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 when used as a regular smartphone. Android Authority points out a few potential drawbacks to this design. The phone might have 2 display creases from the dual hinges. Also, it could be pricier because of the larger screen and extra hinge.

2. HUAWEI triple-fold phone release date

The leaker Digital Chat Station shares that Huazi will launch several new products soon. According to the source, HUAWEI’s triple-screen foldable might be up for grabs in September, so you won’t have to wait too long to see the device officially. I’m still unsure if it’ll be part of the Mate series, like the Mate X models, but we’ll find out soon enough!

HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks / Image Credit: Gizchina

3. Battery

The battery inside uses Silicon-Carbon technology, which has already been picked up by several smartphone brands in China. This tech offers better energy density. However, it’s not quite up to speed with the fastest charging speeds of traditional batteries yet.

As the name suggests, silicon-carbon batteries use a blend of silicon and carbon to store energy. The lithium, cobalt, and nickel in your current smartphone’s battery are not only harmful to the environment but also non-renewable. Silicon-carbon batteries, on the other hand, are more eco-friendly since silicon is more abundant and has a smaller environmental footprint. Plus, they’re safer because they pose a lower risk of overheating.

4. Screen size

One reason to watch out for dual and triple-folding foldables is that they can give you a bigger screen than your standard foldable. For example, the HUAWEI device is expected to have a 10-inch folding screen. With tablets ranging from 7 to 12 inches, the upcoming HUAWEI triple-fold phone could be a game-changer. It can potentially replace your large-screen tablet altogether.

HUAWEI triple-fold phone spotted in real life / Image Source: The Verge

5. Price

A source expects HUAWEI’s first three-fold screen to be pretty pricey once it hits the market. It might follow in the footsteps of the Mate 60 series with high demand and limited supply, becoming the next “electronic Moutai.” The price could top 20,000 yuan, which is around $2,802.

Recap

As we await the potential release of HUAWEI’s triple-fold phone, it’s exciting to think about how this technology could change our everyday devices. With its impressive 10-inch screen and eco-friendly battery, it might offer a fresh take on what we can expect from foldable gadgets.

While it’s likely to come with a higher price tag, the innovations could be worth keeping an eye on. We’ll soon find out if the device lives up to the hype. So keep following Gadget Flow to see if it might be the right fit for your needs and wants. In the meantime, check out my article on the best folding phones for 2024 to explore other exciting options!

