These stress-reducing wearable gadgets improve your body’s stress resistance

Combat stress head-on with these wearables that support your health and well-being. They bring calm back into your life.

Flowtime biosensing meditation headband in use

You’ve got taxes to file, an intense work schedule, and maybe even kids to care for. While stress in life is a given, the way your body reacts to it isn’t. Train yours to resist tension better with these stress-reducing wearable gadgets.

One of the best ways to tackle stress is to get a good night’s sleep. The Muse S Gen 2 can help you doze off and stay that way with its Digital Sleeping Pill feature.

Also, keeping yourself apprised of stress’s effects on your body can help you make healthier decisions. With the Wyze Watch 47c, you can monitor biodata like heart rate and sleep.

Beat the stress and lead a healthier lifestyle when you add these stress-reducing wearable gadgets to your life.

1. The Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch has wellness features that track your oxygen, heart rate, and more.

Wyze Watch 47c has a variety of color options

It’s easier to deal with stress when you know how it affects your body. Luckily, the Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch is one of our favorite stress-reducing wearable gadgets because it monitors a variety of health parameters, helping you detect early risks.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

2. The Flowtime biosensing meditation headband helps you get more out of your meditations with a biodata report.

Flowtime in a video

You know that meditation helps relieve stress. And the Flowtime biosensing meditation headband helps clear your mind. It displays a detailed biodata report each minute, letting you know how your session is going.

Get it for $198 on Amazon.

3. The Aktiia wearable blood pressure monitor gives you measurements 24/7, letting you see what’s causing your stress.

Aktiia tracks blood pressure on your wrist

So your doctor said to switch to a low-stress lifestyle. Well, the Aktiia wearable blood pressure monitor can help. It measures your ticker all day long, showing you just what causes you stress.

Get it for about $262 on the official website.

4. The Movano Smart Ring tracks your sleep, steps, and so much more, helping you decrease your stress.

Movano Smart Ring on a woman’s finger

Stay stylish while you collect data on your stress with the Movano Smart Ring. It monitors a wide range of health factors, giving you the information you need to make lasting changes. For this reason, it’s one of our favorite stress-reducing wearable gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Contact the company for more information.

5. The COVE wearable device helps your body combat stress naturally, improving your sleep with calibrated vibrations.

COVE on a woman

Better sleep is effective at helping your body deal with stress. But if hitting the old dusty trail doesn’t happen so easily for you, consider the COVE wearable device. Its calibrated vibrations help you calm down and feel more optimistic.

Get it for $349 on Amazon.

6. The Muse S Gen 2 meditation and sleep headband helps you fall and stay asleep, so you can wake up well-rested.

Muse S (Gen 2) in a video

Another gadget that promotes good rest is the Muse S Gen 2 meditation and sleep headband. Interestingly, its Digital Sleeping Pill feature helps you fall back to sleep if you wake up, which is why it made our list of the best stress-reducing wearable gadgets.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

7. The Hapbee Smart Wearable helps you de-stress, relax, and focus throughout the day with its special Blends.

Hapbee Smart Wearable around a man’s neck

Take control of your emotions with the Hapbee Smart Wearable. Simply wear the device around your neck and choose a blend of magnetic frequencies that give you the same effects as caffeine or melatonin.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

8. The UPRIGHT GO S posture trainer improves your posture, helping you meet challenges with confidence and energy.

UPRIGHT GO S on a person’s back

Sometimes, all it takes is a little confidence boost to beat stress. If you notice yourself hunching over your desk or walking with a slouch, the UPRIGHT GO S posture trainer can help. It uses biofeedback to gently nudge you into a straighter position.

Get it for $47.99 on Amazon.

9. The Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor keeps you informed about your heart’s performance during exercise.

Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 top view

Exercise your stress away and stay healthy while doing so with the Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor. Its LEDs accurately measure your blood flow, letting you know if you’re overdoing it.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

10. The Garmin Venu 2 fitness smartwatch monitors your health and guides you through exercises, including yoga.

Garmin Venu 2 on a person’s wrist

Your smartwatch can also help your body deal with stress better when it’s the Garmin Venu 2 fitness smartwatch. Its workouts are animated and easy to follow. Plus, it tracks your heart rate, stress, and respiration throughout the day.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

Stay in control of how your body deals with challenges when you add these stress-reducing wearable gadgets to your routine. Do you own any of them? Let us know how they’re working out for you.

