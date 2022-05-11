This 5-in-1 backpack for parents has a built-in high chair and mat

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 11, 2022, 8:20 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Leaving the house with a baby or toddler can be a struggle. Ensure you have everything you need for outings with your kids with the GillGro Backpack.

This 5-in-1 backpack for parents has a built-in high chair and mat
GillyGro Backpack outdoors

Choose a baby backpack with more functionality when you have the GillyGro Backpack. This multipurpose backpack for parents converts into a high chair, has plenty of space, and fits your style.

Every parent understands the hassle of getting babies and children ready for a day out. There’s so much to pack, and it’s easy to forget something.

Unfortunately, most baby backpacks aren’t up to the task. Their space is limited, and so is their functionality. The GillyGro Backpack promises more with its many integrated features. Let’s check it out.

GillyGro
GillyGro
GillyGro
GillyGro Backpack in lifestyle photos

Bring your own high chair to restaurants

You can’t always be sure that the restaurant staff disinfects the baby seats after every use. For that reason, many parents carry a stand-alone portable high chair every time they go out.

But it’s just one more baby gadget you have to lug around and potentially forget somewhere. The GillyGro Backpack, on the other hand, has a built-in dining booster seat with a 5-point harness, keeping your child safe at the table.

Best of all, the high chair is easy to set up, letting you enjoy eating out and socializing again.

GillyGro
GillyGro
GillyGro
GillyGro Backpack with kids and parents

Get so many uses out of the detachable mat

You already carry a diaper changing mat, but what if it were larger and had multiple uses? This multipurpose backpack for parents has such a mat; it’s detachable and spacious, giving parents more room to work in public changing spaces.

It also makes a great play mat when visiting friends and relatives. Simply place the mat on the floor and bring out your toddler’s favorite toys.

What’s more, it even works as a clean, comfortable napping space. There’s no need to leave a gathering early to avoid missing naptime.

GillyGro Backpack in a video

Go for a washable mat

At this point, you’re probably wondering if the mat is washable. The answer is yes. Just put it in your washing machine and hang it to dry. Moreover, the mat won’t absorb spills and wipes clean immediately thanks to its water-resistant material.

Choose a durable baby backpack

Tired of diaper bags and baby backpacks that wear out after a year? With the GillyGro Backpack, you can be sure that it’ll stand up to your active life with kids.

Thanks to its hard-plastic shell, it’s durable and the child seat supports kids up to 55 pounds. Meanwhile, the hard plastic also protects the backpack’s shape so that it doesn’t get crushed or deformed during use.

Check out the parent-friendly features

The best baby backpacks also help you stay organized, which this multipurpose backpack for parents most certainly does. For starters, it includes a foldable backpack organizer.

It’s an insert with pockets on both sides for things like water bottles, diaper cream, cutlery, and toys. There’s even space for parental essentials like chargers, wallets, and sunglasses.

Then, a magnetic flap makes the bag easy to open and close quickly. Because with kids, you always need at least one free hand. Finally, an integrated key strap ensures your keys stay in one easy-to-locate place.

Go for a sleek, minimalist baby backpack

When you co-parent, you want a backpack that either a mom or dad would feel comfortable carrying. The GillyGro Backpack is suitable for any parent with its minimalist, unisex style.

That’s right; there are no cartoony designs or candy-like colors on these parental backpacks. With 3 cool and modern color options, mom and dad won’t feel embarrassed wearing GillyGro.

Enjoy more outings with your little ones

Parents want to enjoy their children at every stage, but, in the early years, packing up all the things they need for an outing is a challenge.

A cleverly-designed backpack that makes carrying the essentials easier can make those excursions more carefree and enjoyable, helping you create those precious memories.

Read our final thoughts on this modern diaper bag

If you have a baby or toddler, the GillyGro Backpack is a worthwhile investment. It includes a built-in booster seat that can support your child the time she can sit up until she weighs 55 lbs. Then, with a large mat, and plenty of storage space, it’s excellent for any kind of travel with kids.

Preorder the GillyGro Backpack for parents on Kickstarter for $90. What parenting gadgets do you own and love? Let us know about them in the comments.

