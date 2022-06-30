This electromagnetic guitar pick lets you strum without touching the strings

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 30, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Want to give your fans an unbelievable musical performance? Add the X Pick to your collection of stage gadgets. This pick's not magic, though; it's science.

This electromagnetic guitar pick lets you strum without touching the strings
X Pick plays your guitar via an electromagnetic field

Play your guitar in a new way with the X Pick multi-effect guitar & bass pick. Relying on magnetism that’s been calibrated to the extreme, this electromagnetic guitar pick lets you play without touching the strings.

As a musician, you’re always looking for new ways to captivate your audience, whether it’s an outrageous hairdo, trendsetting outfit, or inventive move. Well, the X Pick multi-effect guitar & bass pick certainly helps with the latter.

Its magnetic fields let you play your instrument without touching its strings—yes, really. It seems like magic, but it’s just science. Let’s check out this pick!

X Pick
X Pick
X Pick
X Pick in lifestyle scenarios

What is the X Pick guitar & bass pick?

Made from neodymium, the X Pick can perform some pretty cool tricks on your guitar, like playing it from afar. Yes, you won’t even have to touch the strings when you have this pick; simply strum about 5 inches away from the strings.

X Pick
X Pick
X Pick
X Pick with guitar accessories

How does this electromagnetic guitar pick work?

According to the creators, the X Pick uses the same mechanics that make electric instruments work: magnetism and electromagnetism. So the pick gives you more ways for the sound to travel, which is more natural for an electric instrument.

X Pick in a YouTube video

What is this futuristic guitar pick made of?

We already mentioned the neodymium material. But the X Pick also has a coating called Ni-Cu-Ni or Ni-CU-Ni Epoxy, or Ni-Cu-Ni Gold. So it’s a nickel-copper-nickel composition with a final layer of either epoxy resin or gold, giving your fingers more grip and protection from wear.

How does axial magnetization work?

Meanwhile, the pick has an axial magnetization, featuring 2 polarities above and below the magnet. This allows the pick to work on any type of pickup.

With the axial magnetization, you can interact with the pickup’s electromagnetic field using the tip of the pick, which has a neodymium magnet.

The company has posted a cool video on its Indiegogo page showing how this electromagnetic guitar pick’s magnetic fields work. Using iron powder, you can see them in action, dynamically and statically, which is worth checking out.

What techniques can you perform with this cool guitar pick?

And because of all the science, the X Pick performs a range of cool tricks. In fact, the creators divide them into 2 categories: techniques on the strings and distance techniques. The distance techniques can be divided into 2 additional categories: slap techniques on magnetic fields and modulation techniques on magnetic fields.

Techniques on the strings

The strings techniques include E. Violin, Sustainer, Slide, Tappick, Octaver, Powerful, and Pick Attack. They’re different ways of manipulating the guitar’s strings via the magnetic field.

So if you use the Octaver technique, for instance, you can create a rich, full-bodied sound by sliding the pick over the strings. This allows you to play off-scale notes with power.

Or, if you use the Electric Violin technique, you rub on the string super gently—because the more you press, the less the string will play. A gentle technique attracts the string more and allows it to vibrate automatically.

Distance techniques

With the magnetic fields created by this electromagnetic guitar pick, you can play a note or a cord without touching the guitar. All you have to do is slap the pickup’s electromagnetic fields with the pick’s magnetic fields, which causes them to vibrate. So let’s meet some of these amazing techniques.

As mentioned above, these techniques can be divided into 2 additional groups: slapping and modulating. According to the creators, slap techniques are ones to use if you want to leave your audience speechless.

So, in this group of techniques, the X Pick acts as an electromagnetic switch for the pickup’s frequencies. You can hit notes in the air at the speed of light. It’ll feel like you’re hitting your guitar or bass with a pick, but you’re just slapping the electromagnetic field.

It’s the same deal for Chords, Trills, Scratches, etc.

Modulation techniques on magnetic fields require you to manipulate the magnetic fields from within. In the Tremolo technique, for example, you can position the pick near your desired pickup. At this point, you can plug the cord or single note and it’ll begin to move or tremble.

This is how you create the Tremolo, simulating a guitar lever which is especially useful for guitars that don’t have a lever.

This group of techniques also includes Reverse, Whistle Control, and Brushes Effect, making it possible to create many guitar effects.

Read our final thoughts

The X Pick is the way to go if you want to leave your audience in awe. Using electromagnetic fields combined with a magnetic pick, it creates some seriously dramatic effects. Use it for a creative performance your fans won’t believe.

Want to help bring the X Pick to life? Preorder it for $38.09 on Indiegogo.

What music gadgets and accessories do you use and love? Let us know about them in the comment section below.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Travel-friendly kid gadgets to take with you on your vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Travel-friendly kid gadgets to take with you on your vacation

Traveling with your kids isn’t always easy. Between long plane rides and windy car trips, tackling kid boredom in transit takes some strategy. Luckily, there are devices that can make the journey easier. And, to help you find them, we’re..
Best Bluetooth speakers for your summer adventures
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Bluetooth speakers for your summer adventures

If you’re planning an active vacation this summer— like hiking through national parks or backpacking around the Meditteranean—you’ll want a Bluetooth speaker that can keep up with you. And might we suggest some of the best Bluetooth speakers for summer..
The best outdoor lights to brighten your walkways, garden, and porch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best outdoor lights to brighten your walkways, garden, and porch

Outdoor lighting is essential to any home. It illuminates your walkway or driveway when you get back after dark. Lamps in your garden and on your deck jazz up parties and evenings outdoors. There are a lot to choose from,..
Charge your Apple gadgets in style with this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Charge your Apple gadgets in style with this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger

Add an elegant wireless charger to your workspace—wherever it is—when you have the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This 3-in-1 leather wireless charger features handmade leather and looks stylish on any desk. Plus, it adjusts to your specifications. When you..
The best cold brew and iced coffee makers of 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best cold brew and iced coffee makers of 2022

If you love extra-strength cold brew coffee or an iced cappuccino on summer mornings, you’re reading the right blog. Because if you got weirdly into coffee over the past couple of years, you undoubtedly want to create tastier cold coffees,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now

Vacations are meant to help you decompress, but, with all the research, packing, and reservation-making involved, they can have quite the opposite effect. Don’t let that happen to you. Instead, prepare ahead of time and let tech do some of..
The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022

Photography is a fascinating pastime and profession, but it’s even better when your kit includes some of the best camera and photography gadgets to buy in 2022. Whether you’re a pro or an enthusiast, you want all the parameters under..
10 essential gadgets for pet parents to pamper their furbabies with
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 essential gadgets for pet parents to pamper their furbabies with

Your pet bestows you with unconditional love every day. While they’re happy with an extra belly rub or a new toy, check out today’s digest about gadgets for pet parents to give them the appreciation they deserve. These high-tech gadgets..
Play games, practice STEM concepts, and more with this innovative digital gaming cube
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Play games, practice STEM concepts, and more with this innovative digital gaming cube

Shake up your game collection with the WOWCube® system. This digital gaming cube takes the old Rubik’s Cube to the digital age, connecting you to games like Pipes, 2048, and Butterflies, as well as puzzles and arcade favorites. It’s even..
Which car gadgets should you buy this year?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which car gadgets should you buy this year?

You like keeping your car up to date with the latest tech and safety features. So, of course, you’re wondering which car gadgets you should buy this year. Well, from MagSafe phone chargers to devices that alert you about your..
Check out the most lightweight headphones you can buy for your EDC
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the most lightweight headphones you can buy for your EDC

If you work or study in a city, chances are you want a pair of lightweight headphones. After all, you’ll wear them during your subway commutes and stow them in your backpack once you get to class or the office...