This smart litter box actually packs, seals, and refills its own trash bag

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 1, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Love your cat but can't stand her litter box? Get Furbulous. This smart litter box automatically packs and seals cat litter. It even replaces the trash bag.

This smart litter box actually packs, seals, and refills its own trash bag
Furbulous automatically packs and seals kitty litter

Keep your cat’s litter clean and healthy with the Furbulous smart self-pack litter box. This automatic smart litter box packs the waste, seals it, and replaces the trash bag, so you don’t have to.

Cleaning your cat’s litter can be a stinky, messy job. The sand goes everywhere, and let’s not talk about the smell. The Furbulous, however, eliminates the hassle with its automatic cleaning system and its modern design looks great in your home.

Clean the litter via globe cycling and filtering

You can cross cleaning the litter box off of your to-do list once and for all with Furbulous. That’s because this helpful device automatically separates the clean litter from waste clumps through a process the company calls Globe Cycling.

Globe Cycling pulls the cat litter through a mesh grate, leaving only solid waste behind. The box then moves the clumps to the waste area automatically.

So you can absolutely maintain a clean box for Kitty without dirtying your hands. Can you imagine having a cat without a litter box? With this automatic smart litter box, it seems like reality.

Furbulous
Furbulous
Furbulous
Furbulous in lifestyle scenes

Enjoy a self-packing litter box

Furbulous isn’t the only automatic smart litter box out there. But what sets it apart from the rest is its self-packing and self-sealing capabilities.

The Furbulous has an internal mechanism that allows it to fill and seal cat litter without exposing it to the air in your home. This way, it prevents odors from wafting into your home and the growth mold and mildew, creating a healthier environment for your cat.

What’s more, you can pack up waste anytime you want, or you can wait to receive the ‘trash box full’ alert.

Once the waste has been sealed, you can remove it from the pull-out drawer at the bottom of the litter box. It’s that easy.

Then, once you remove the trash, the box automatically puts a new trash bag into place for you. So you never have to go near your cat’s litter with this pet parent gadget.

Furbulous in a YouTube video

Keep your cat safe with 7 sensors

You won’t have to worry about Kitty while she’s in the box. It contains 7 sensors, making it a truly smart gadget. These sensors detect your cats’ motions and even prevent the box from working when your cat walks nearby or jumps inside the box by accident.

So the box will never start cleaning while your cat is inside. What’s more, the box’s anti-pinch structure ensures your cat never gets stuck inside the Furbulous’s globe.

Manage and customize this smart litter box in the Furbulous App

This smart self-pack litter box also has a companion app. It lets you manage, control, and customize the Furbulous remotely.

This means you can tell the box to separate the clumps while you’re at the office. When you come home, the waste will be neatly packaged and ready for you to throw into the garbage.

But that’s not all. The app also works with the built-in sensors, tracking your cat’s habits and measuring her weight after every visit.

The app even provides weekly and monthly insights about your cat’s health, letting you see irregular bowel movements and changes in weight.

Get an easy-to-clean litter box

Every litter box needs to be deodorized and cleaned at some point. Luckily, the Furbulous uses an effective GHS-approved deodorant. It freshens the litter without irritating your cat.

And as far as cleaning goes, the company says the globe, filter screen, and litter bed are simple to disassemble and all can be washed under running water.

Use this box with any clumping cat litter

Best of all, you don’t have to buy a particular brand of cat litter to use this smart self-pack litter box. According to the company, it’s compatible with all clumping cat litter, which is pretty convenient.

Don’t worry about urine leaks with this innovative litter box

With litter boxes, urine leaks happen and so do sticky poos. Thankfully, the Furbulous’ interior litter bed uses waterproof, non-stick, and scratch-proof polyester fabric.

So you won’t have to worry about random leaks and difficult-to-clean spots. Moreover, a built-in sealing strip around the little bed further prevents leakage.

Get an extra-large litter box for large and multiple cats

Got a large cat or multiple kitties at home? This smart self-pack litter box is the ideal choice. It boasts an extra-large door and a 60L globe capacity to suit cats of any size. As long as Kitty can enter the door, she can easily use the Furbulous

Then, the box’s 6L trash box makes it an excellent solution for multi-cat homes.

Read our verdict on the Furbulous

If you’ve had it with standard litter boxes, the Furbulous smart self-pack litter box is a worthy upgrade. It self-cleans and automatically packs and seals clumps. It keeps your hands clean, your house fresh, and your cat healthy—things any cat owner can appreciate.

Preorder the Furbulous for $349 on Indiegogo. What pet gadgets do you use and love? Tell us about them!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking features
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking features

You know you need 7 hours or more of good-quality sleep each night. So if you toss and turn before drifting off or still feel tired after a good night’s sleep, you might these health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking..
This charming desktop tree adds warm Christmas cheer to any space
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This charming desktop tree adds warm Christmas cheer to any space

Surprise your coworkers, family, and friends with an elegant Christmas decoration as a gift, the Banguirangui Christmas Tree. Featuring handmade cold porcelain ornaments, this desktop Christmas tree fills any space with Christmas spirit. Holiday shopping can be a challenge. What,..
Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year

You’re in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds. And you want something completely new, different from any you’ve owned before. We’ve got you covered with these innovative headphones and earbuds. They couple cutting-edge tech with gorgeous..
5 Gadgets that make your home more secure
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag

5 Gadgets that make your home more secure

We have to say it, but break-ins happen. While insurance may cover your gadgets, secure your house to prevent theft. So we suggest you grab these 5 gadgets that make your home more secure. 1. Smart Home Hub Smart home..
Planning a winter vacation? Check out our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Planning a winter vacation? Check out our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets

Got a ski trip planned to Breckenridge? Maybe you’ve booked a log cabin for New Year’s. Wherever you go this winter, our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets has everything you need to stay warm and cozy. Related: 15 Best gadgets..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season

The 2022 holiday season is upon us. No matter who you’re shopping for, you can get everyone a thoughtful gift without overspending. The best gadgets under $150 prove it. Related: Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life Got..
These office gadgets help you nail your presentations
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These office gadgets help you nail your presentations

Got a work presentation coming up? Then you probably aren’t leaving anything to chance. From your script to your tech, you want every detail planned. And that’s where these office gadgets for presentations come in. They elevate both online and..
Send measurements instantly to your phone, laptop, or tablet with this digital tape measure.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Send measurements instantly to your phone, laptop, or tablet with this digital tape measure.

Take accurate measurements every time when you have the DataPro Tools DataPro 25 Bluetooth tape measure. This digital tape measure has an easy-to-read digital display that shows error-free measurements. Whether you’re measuring fabric for a sewing project or lumber for..
Latest pet gadgets you can buy for your furry friends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Latest pet gadgets you can buy for your furry friends

The holidays are right around the corner. So it’s a great time to treat yourself and your best friend to some of the latest pet gadgets out there. These gadgets have the newest pet tech available and help you keep..
Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties

So you’ve invited the whole family over for Thanksgiving or a party over the holidays. And the pressure’s on because the guest list keeps getting longer. Whether this sounds familiar or otherwise, the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners and..
Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air

Remove odors from your home and eliminate airborne bacteria with the Dr. AirPick air purifier & deodorizer. This innovative air purifier creates a healthier indoor environment using AirPick technology. Do you notice a smell the moment you walk into your..