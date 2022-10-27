Latest pet gadgets you can buy for your furry friends

Dyson Groom tool & brush in use

The holidays are right around the corner. So it’s a great time to treat yourself and your best friend to some of the latest pet gadgets out there. These gadgets have the newest pet tech available and help you keep your furry friends healthier, happier, and safer than ever.

Your pet’s health is always on your mind. And because Fido can’t easily tell you if they’re in pain, Whistle Health is helpful. It monitors your dog’s drinking, eating, sleeping, and more so you’re informed about their health.

Then, if you’re looking for a toy that’ll keep your cat on their toes, consider the Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy. Shaped like a mouse, this interactive cat toy has a colorful tail that lights up as it moves erratically across the floor, sharpening your cat’s hunting skills.

Spoil your fur baby with the latest and greatest pet gadgets below.

1. The Dyson Groom tool & brush eliminates the mess from grooming since the vacuum removes loose hairs directly from your dog.

Dyson Groom grooming a dog

Fido needs to be groomed, but the process can be pretty messy. Get a helping hand with the Dyson Groom tool & brush. This gadget prevents pet fur from spreading around the house by capturing loose hair. It also removes dead skin cells from your pet, keeping them comfortable.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Whistle Health dog tracker monitors your best friend’s behavior, letting you know if they’re drinking, sleeping, exercising, and more.

Whistle Health on a dog’s collar

Easily spot illness or other health issues in your dog with the Whistle Health dog tracker. It tracks Fido’s food and water intake, exercise, sleep, and more. That way, you can take quick action if there’s ever an issue.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

3. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam pans any room with 360° coverage, ensuring you can check in on your pet while away.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt on a dresser

Need to leave Mittens at home while you go away for the weekend? Check on them anytime with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam, another of the latest pet gadgets. While this cam is excellent for security, it’s also handy for watching pets with its 2-way talk functionality.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

4. The Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy

Cheerble KiTIDOT Amusing Collar product video

Ensure your cat gets plenty of exercise and stimulation with the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. This clever cat toy is equipped with a laser your cat can chase. It even offers 3 beam modes.

Get it for $26.99 on the official website.

5. The Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar looks elegant around your dog’s neck and offers an ideal holding pocket for an AirTag Pro.

Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar in Beige

Keep Fido stylish while you keep tabs on their whereabouts with the Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar. It’s made from vegan leather and recycled PU and natural fibers. Plus, it comes from a certified PETA-Approved Vegan company.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

6. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker keeps your home smelling fresh since it cleans itself after every visit.

Litter-Robot 3 product video

Share a better-smelling home with your cats when you add the Litter-robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner, one of the latest pet gadgets we love. This cool litter box cleans itself after every use. There’s even a MoonGlow NiteLite, helping your cat see it at night.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

7. The Feeder-Robot by Whisker ensures your pet gets fed the proper amount of food at the right time every day.

Feeder-Robot by Whisker and a cat

If you frequently work late, the Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder keeps your pet on its feeding schedule. This automatic cat feeder lets you schedule portioned-controlled meals on the app. Plus, the anti-jam technology makes sure food never gets stuck.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

8. The PETKIT PURA MAX extra large litter box

PETKIT PURA MAX in a home

Own more than 1 cat? Then consider the PETKIT PURA MAX extra large litter box. It accommodates multiple cats’ use and automatically filters all clumps. Meanwhile, its sealed waste drawer traps odor while the Smart Spray feature further blasts smell.

Get it for $569 on the official website.

9. The PETKIT Eversweet 3 Pro makes maintaining your pet’s water easier. Its multi-layer filtration system removes hair, dust, odor, and heavy metals.

PETKIT Eversweet 3 Pro with a cat drinking

Kitty will always have fresh, tasty water to drink, thanks to the PETKIT Eversweet 3 Pro. Its robust filtration system keeps the water clean and healthy. Then, the PETKIT App lets you monitor the water and filter status anytime. It’s also one of the latest pet gadgets out there.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

10. The PETLIBRO Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy is a fun, fast challenge for your cat, keeping their hunting instinct sharp and healthy.

Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy with a cat playing

Looking for a fun new toy for Mittens? Go for the PETLIBRO Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy. This adorable interactive cat toy has a flashing tail with colorful lights. It zigs and zags across almost any surface and avoids collision. And, if it rolls over, it even resets itself.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

Update your pet gear with any of these pet parent products. What pet gadgets do you use? Let us know!

