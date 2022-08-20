Best gadgets with unique designs you’ve never seen before

Looking for unique product designs you've never seen before? From nature-inspired lighting to a watch with a sundial, these gadgets are statement pieces.

Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture design

If you’re into design, you’re not looking for ordinary gadgets. No, you want something unique, like a guitar with a touchscreen or candy-hued Xbox controllers. So to help you find items that speak to you, today we’re focusing on the best gadgets with unique designs. These products attain a whole new level of cool.

About that touchscreen guitar, it’s called the LAVA ME 3. It teaches you how to play and create music. It even connects to popular apps for an updated guitar experience.

And while all the gadgets in this roundup are cool, we love the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox. Available in colors like Lavender Swirl and Purple Cameo, they brighten your setup.

Satisfy your design cravings with the gadgets below.

1. The LAVA ME 3 smart guitar has a cool touchscreen that displays music tutorials, helps you create music, and connects to popular apps.

LAVA ME 3 with friends

Guitar playing meets the tech age with the LAVA ME 3 smart guitar. Its 3.5-inch touchscreen integrates seamlessly into the guitar’s fretboard and brings everything you need to your fingertips. It supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and syncs to projects in the lavaCloud.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

2. The Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table has built-in USB charging capabilities and a space-saving, minimalist look.

Sveeve by a bed

Save space in your bedroom and living room with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. Its minimal design doesn’t take up space on your floor. Even better, its USB ports make charging your devices easy.

Get it for $102.99 on the official website.

3. The Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer boast a modern, flat panel design that suits any home’s decorating style. It comes in 2 capacities.

Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer in a video

Go for style-forward appliances when you choose the Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer. Its flat-paneled design looks great in any home, making it one of the best gadgets with unique designs.

Get them starting at $2,608 on the official website.

4. The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X│S is officially licensed to Xbox and comes in creative color options that brighten any setup.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller in color options

Black controllers are boring. So make your setup more lively with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X│S. These controls come in colorways like Pastel Dream and Cotton Candy Blue.

Get it for $37.99 on the official website.

Keychron Q8 on a desk

Add a work of art to your desk with the Keychron Q8 65% Alice layout mechanical keyboard. It undergoes over 24 manufacturing stages, making it a true work of art and one of the best gadgets with unique designs.

Get it for $195 on the official website.

6. The STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series has a retro-futuristic look with its integrated sundial and earth-tone color options.

STAPLE x Fossil Collection in color options

Tell time in a unique way with the STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series. Combining streetwear and vintage style, the watches in this collection will get you plenty of attention.

Get it for $280 on the official website.

7. The UB+ Double Bass speaker has an innovative, spherical look and produces audiophile-level sound quality thanks to its 4.5″ woofer.

UB+ Double Bass front view

The UB+ Double Bass speaker has a one-of-a-kind design and is excellent for home theaters, content creators, and more. Its audio satisfies the discerning listener with a 40 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response.

Preorder it for $183.06 on Kickstarter.

8. The DAB Motors CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle impresses with its futuristic look, 10 kW motor, and powerful yet eco-friendly 51.8 V Li-on battery.

DAB Motors CONCEPT-E in a video

You won’t miss your fossil fuel-powered motorcycle when you have the DAB Motors CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle. It’s powered by a 51.8 V Li-on battery, the equivalent to a 125 cc.

This concept gadget’s price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

9. The Graypants Roest lighting collection adds unique, nature-inspired lighting to your walls and living spaces with its stunning finishes.

Graypants Roest wall lights

Why go for standard wall sconces and floor lamps when you could illuminate your house with the Graypants Roest lighting collection? Inspired by the natural interaction between iron, water, oxygen, and time, these are some of the best gadgets with unique designs.

Get it for $251.45 on the official website.

10. The Canairi bird air quality monitor is on the lookout for harmful CO2 in your living spaces and informs you of its presence in a unique way.

Canairi in yellow

The Canairi bird air quality monitor is a unique but handy home gadget. Crafted to look like a canary, it stays perched wherever you place it. Unless it detects CO2, in which case, it turns upside down.

Preorder it for $97.89 on Kickstarter.

Love products with cool designs? Then the gadgets above fulfill your need for function and form. Do you own any beautifully-designed devices you love? Tell us about them!

