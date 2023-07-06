TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND review: an 8-in-1 adjustable laptop stand

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 6, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Say goodbye to neck and shoulder pain during laptop work with the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND. It has flexible height and angle adjustment, and it comes with an awesome 8-in-1 hub.

TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND review: an 8-in-1 adjustable laptop stand
TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND works with laptops and tablets

Set yourself up for success with the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND 8-in-1 multitasking laptop stand. Far from an ordinary laptop stand, it has a built-in hub, adjustable angles, and compatibility with other devices.

Tired of hunching over your laptop everyday? I know I am. And, since I sometimes leave my home office to work in a different environment, I’m always on the lookout for a good portable stand.

Over the years, I’ve tried pretty much everything, from compact folding stands to static ones made of bamboo. And they’ve all had their good points. But I have yet to find one that offers both portability and true ergonomics.

Well, I may have stumbled on what I’m looking for with the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND. It folds into a slim shape, has just about the most adjustable height I’ve ever seen, and—to cap it all off—an 8-in-1 detachable hub.

Love the sound of it? Then stay with me as I explore this new laptop stand.

TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND product video

Stay connected with the 8-in-1 detachable hub

Even when I set up shop in a café for the day, I want to connect to all my peripherals. So my laptop bag is usually full of wires and other devices I think I may need.

And that’s where the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND’s 8-in-1 detachable hub comes in handy. Arguably the stand’s most important feature, it comes with SD and TF slots, a 3.5 mm audio jack, an HDMI port based on the USB Type-C interface, a PD port, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and 1 USB Type-C port.

So it has all of the ports the typical professional or student needs to get their work done. You can say goodbye to carrying around multiple cords and external hubs for your laptop because this stand already has what you need.

But that’s not all. This hub actually sits in the stand portion of the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND, keeping your cords and smaller devices out of the way while you work. Imagine working without all the wire clutter!

Even better, the entire hub detaches from the back of the stand and can travel separately with you and your laptop, if need be. It’s a great option if you want to take your laptop to a friend’s workstation to compare ideas quickly.

TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND
TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND
TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND
TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND in lifestyle scenarios

Work in comfort with this portable laptop stand

Now, moving on to my favorite feature of this stand, the ergonomics! I love my laptop, but working on it without a stand causes me to slouch, unfortunately resulting in a cramped neck. Ouch!

The only good solution is a stand, but most portable stands adjust to just one angle. Thankfully, this multitasking laptop stand is different.

It not only offers ergonomic positioning, but it also has flexible height and angle adjustment. Yes, you can adjust it to the best position for you, no matter your height or work style.

Oh yeah, and you can use the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND on a standing desk since it can raise your laptop up to 340 cm off the desk. How cool is that!

Take this compact laptop stand anywhere

If you take workations, travel for business, or go to school, you’ll appreciate the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND’S highly portable design. Folding to a compact shape that’s just an inch thick, it’s ideal for stowing in laptop bags, backpacks, and even slimmer carry solutions like document bags.

It solves the hassle of trying to work comfortably in study rooms, offices, shared workspaces, and schools because it easily goes anywhere with you and your laptop.

And, while we’re talking about ease-of-use features, you’ll also be happy to know that you can use this stand with your tablet. That way, you don’t have to take a stand for it too.

TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND with a tablet

Use this premium laptop stand with computers over 5 kg

Got a beast of a laptop? As long as it doesn’t top 5 kg, this multitasking laptop stand can handle it. That’s thanks to its unique and easily adjustable joint structure, which allows it to support heavier computers.

Meanwhile, the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND also keeps your computer’s health in mind. The open window rear design allows air to circulate behind the laptop, creating a natural cooling system.

Say goodbye to bulky fan-integrated stands for good. And welcome intelligent simplicity into your life.

TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND
TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND has flexible adjustment

Enjoy a 4K@60 Hz HDMI display and 100W PD charging

Want to connect to a monitor? This multitasking laptop stand helps you do so with its HDMI connection.

Just connect the monitor’s cable to the adapter, and you can enjoy your work on ultra-sharp 4K at up to 60 Hz.

Then, to power your connected devices, simply connect a PD charger to the Power Delivery port on the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND. From there, it supplies up to 100W of power to your connected smartphone, tablet, laptop, or other devices.

Treat yourself to Apple-style premium aluminum & more

If you work from an Apple laptop, you’ll appreciate this stand’s high-quality aluminum alloy material. It blends seamlessly with the rest of your Apple products, making it look like it’s just part of the pack.

And, of course, the material itself is super durable, owing to an advanced processing technology. It not only makes this desk accessory sturdy, but it also adds a stylish look.

To top it all off, the stand has a nonslip pad, keeping it stable atop any surface, even in the face of minor bumps and shakes. And an anti-glare surface treatment keeps the surface dazzling yet gentle on the eyes.

Elevate your work with the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND

Whether you’re a student, a work-from-homer, or an on-the-go professional, this multitasking laptop stand can make your work more comfortable and convenient.

I personally love the smooth height and angle adjustments, which keep my laptop in the best position for me and my style of work. I’m also crazy about the high-quality materials and folding mechanism—nothing feels cheap here!

And, of course, multitaskers will love the detachable 8-in-1 hub with its useful ports and magnetic design. Who wouldn’t want a stand with so many capabilities?

Are you ready to work more comfortably on your laptop? Then head on over to Kickstarter and preorder the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND today for $94. It’ll take your work setup to new heights!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
LightRanger review: the portable outdoor light for camping and more
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LightRanger review: the portable outdoor light for camping and more

Shine light on your outdoor adventures with the Devos Outdoor LightRanger. A portable LED lantern, it has adjustable height and even keeps bugs away. Check out my review of it below. How many times have you gone camping—or fishing or..
VeRelief Collection review: these vagus nerve stimulators help you relax
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

VeRelief Collection review: these vagus nerve stimulators help you relax

Take on the day in a relaxed, confident state with the Hoolest VeRelief Collection. These vagus nerve stimulators activate the vagus nerve, relieving your stress in seconds. Have an important meeting coming up? Maybe you’re overloaded with responsibilities. Regardless of..
Pantevm Roma Meridian Quartz review: an elegant unisex watch
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Pantevm Roma Meridian Quartz review: an elegant unisex watch

Add a classic look to your outfits with the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece. This elegant quartz watch from an Italian brand blends classical Rome-inspired aesthetics with modern watch tech. At Gadget Flow, we cover a lot of watches. But..
Best wireless meat thermometers of 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best wireless meat thermometers of 2023

Summer is well underway, and if you haven’t yet, there’s still time to upgrade your barbecue gear with one of the best wireless meat thermometers. Yes, if you want to grill your food and enjoy your guests at the same..
Bravo Stand review: this folding music stand sets up in seconds
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Bravo Stand review: this folding music stand sets up in seconds

Make setup for on-the-road gigs a breeze when you have the Bravo Stand folding music stand. With its sleek design and exceptional craftsmanship, it unfolds effortlessly so you can focus on your show—and nothing else. You want to give a..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The ALIEN-ISH ONGO multipurpose eScooter lets you take your workspace anywhere
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ALIEN-ISH ONGO multipurpose eScooter lets you take your workspace anywhere

Get an eScooter that does way more: the ALIEN-ISH ONGO multipurpose electric scooter. It actually combines a backpack, seat, and desk, bringing a whole new meaning to on-the-go work. At Gadget Flow, I see new eScooters practically every week. And..
Top 5 Star Wars gadgets and accessories to satisfy the Jedi in you
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top 5 Star Wars gadgets and accessories to satisfy the Jedi in you

Calling all Star Wars fans! If you’re looking to beef up your memorabilia collection this summer, you’re in for a treat. Because we’re highlighting the top 5 Star Wars gadgets of the season, including the most sought-after LEGO set and..
The Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE is the perfect water purifier for small kitchens
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE is the perfect water purifier for small kitchens

Treat yourself to delicious purified water with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE compact reverse osmosis filter system. Not only does it remove 99.99% of contaminants, but it also saves counter space! The one kitchen gadget I can’t do without is my reverse..
Extend your work onto an iPad or tablet with this tiny HDMI transmitter
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Extend your work onto an iPad or tablet with this tiny HDMI transmitter

Get more capabilities for your desk and game space with the AURGA Viewer 5-in-1 wireless HDMI transmitter. This tiny HDMI transmitter has 5 useful features, including screen space expansion. Have you ever wished you could supercharge your workspace? Like, have..
Best Father’s Day gadget gifts for tech dads
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Father’s Day gadget gifts for tech dads

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gadget gift to impress the tech-savvy dad in your life? We’ve got you covered! We scoured the internet and rounded up the best gifts that will make your dad’s day. Whether he’s a gamer,..
Meet the AI-driven chessboard with self-moving pieces and smart lights
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the AI-driven chessboard with self-moving pieces and smart lights

Elevate your chess game with the GoChess AI-driven chessboard. This impressive game of kings features a fully robotic smart board and self-moving chess pieces. Whether you play against faraway opponents or AI, this board adds a new dimension. At first..