The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 30, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to stand out from the crowd with some truly unique and unusual tech? Look no further than these gadgets you never knew you needed.

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed
Tesla Smart Pillow in use

Looking for something unique and unusual in the world of tech? Something that will catch your eye and offer more than just the latest capabilities? These unusual tech gadgets are ones you never knew you needed. And you may have never even heard of them. But once you get your hands on them, you won’t be able to live without them.

Related: 10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon

First up, we’ve got the OPPO Find N2 Flip phone. It offers plenty of flip phone nostalgia but with a larger, 3.26″ screen cover. That way, you can see more information at a glance, just like a typical smartphone.

Next on the list is the Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker. It’s as visually appealing as it is functional. This sculptural speaker naturally amplifies sound thanks to its unique shape, which is inspired by the human ear and acoustic horns.

We’re sure these unusual tech gadgets will exceed your expectations. So, what are you waiting for? Check them out below!

1. The OPPO Find N2 Flip takes the clamshell design to a whole new level with its larger cover screen. It’s priced at $1,025 and is coming soon.

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed
OPPO Find N2 Flip in purple

Take pocket-sized tech everywhere with the OPPO Find N2 Flip. It offers a larger cover screen measuring 3.26 inches. Meanwhile, the vertical layout provides intuitive and seamless viewing, and the screen comes with time-saving shortcuts.

The phone folds to fit even tight trousers’ pockets and small bags. Also, it has an all-day battery life and 44W Flash Charge.

2. The Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker has a design inspired by the human ear and seashells. Buy it for $3,500 on the company website.

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed
Transparent Acoustic Sculpture in a lifestyle photo

The limited edition Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker is designed to showcase a more natural, sculptural geometry. It draws inspiration from organic shapes found in nature, such as the human ear and acoustic horns.

What’s more, this speaker can amplify sound naturally, giving you a premium listening experience at home. The unique shapes also create a visually striking and unique aesthetic that sets the speaker apart from more traditional designs.

3. The Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution washes and dries your clothes in 1 cycle, without a water connection. Preorder it for $799 on Indiegogo.

Eeva in a video

The Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution has a portable design, which is why it’s one of the most unusual tech gadgets right now. You can provide water either through a direct water hookup or by filling the removable canister.

Once the cycle is complete, you can easily set up a hose drain or empty it whenever you like. And, yes, it does heat up to dry your clothes. This device also reduces your water and energy consumption.

4. The Coop smart chicken coop is a unique way to care for backyard chickens with its smart features. Purchase it for $1,995 on the brand’s website.

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed
Coop smart chicken coop in a backyard

Treat your chickens to a truly deluxe home, the Coop smart chicken coop. It combines a slew of cutting-edge tech features that ensure comfort and convenience.

For instance, it comes with smart camera security, an automatic door, and smart ventilation and insulation. Moreover, it’s crafted from eco-friendly materials, ensuring the ideal blend of practicality and sustainable practice.

5. The imp landline spam call blocker stops 100% of unwanted spam calls from reaching your landline phone. It costs $50 on the official website.

imp with a landline phone

You didn’t know you needed it, but if you have a landline phone, you’re going to want the imp landline spam call blocker. It stops all unwanted landline calls before they even happen.

It also offers real-time remote management, which is ideal for caretakers. And the device works with a Volp, copper landlines (POTS), and traditional hardwired landlines. Plus, the plug-and-play setup only takes 5 minutes.

6. The Polyend Tracker Mini portable audio workstation helps you create music albums on the go. Preorder it for $699 on the company website.

Polyend Tracker Mini in a video

You don’t even need to be in a studio, or near a computer, to create an album using the Polyend Tracker Mini portable audio workstation. It has all the tools you need to create, which is why it made our list of the most unusual gadgets. You can either start with the included sample pack or record with your own.

You can also convert samples to instruments, control external devices, create compositions, mix tracks, and much more! The device comes with a high-quality microphone and the battery runs for 8 hours.

7. The Huion Inspiroy 2 pen tablet series is super stylish and offers fun, digital options for your creative life. Buy it for $49.99 on the Huion website.

Huion Inspiroy 2
Huion Insiroy 2 in use

The Huion Inspiroy 2 pen tablet series includes 3 models, the Inspiroy 2 S, Inspiroy 2 M, and Inspiroy 2L. Designed to encourage creativity, the different sizes meet your different needs. They also come in a palette of fun colors like Sakura Pink, Pine Green, and Black.

8. The Enabot EBO X AI family robot is a quirky little bot that keeps your family safe and happy. It’s coming soon for $999 on the brand’s website.

EBO X Family Robot Companion Protector Playmate
Enabot EBO X AI robot with a child

One of the most unique home safety gadgets out there, the Enabot EBO X AI family robot acts as a smart companion or guardian. With its Auto Navigation and AI Face Recognition technology, you can rest easy knowing that it provides essential safety features.

And, thanks to the Elderly Fall Alert feature, it can even detect if someone fell using its gesture inspection algorithm. Not only that, but you can mark restricted areas on the internal map. The robot will then send you an alert if someone enters those areas without permission.

9. The Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse takes the stress off your wrists and hands. It costs $309 on Amazon.

Contour Design RollerMouse Free3
Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 in use

Maximize your productivity with the Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse. Simply place it in front of your keyboard and use your thumbs and fingers to control it. It even works ambidextrously!

Meanwhile, the front-of-keyboard placement reduces unnecessary muscle activity in your shoulders, arms, and neck. Plus, with an inclined wrist rest, it’s great for professionals with medium or large hands.

10. The Tesla Smart Pillow is a bedtime game changer with its smart heating, sleep monitoring, and music. It’s available from select retailers.

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed
Tesla Smart Pillow with a person sleeping

Experience comfortable, intelligent sleep with the Tesla Smart Pillow. It has 3 features: smart heating, sleep monitoring, and bedtime music. As you rest, the pillow collects information about your rest, and you can see the data later in the app.

Even better, you can stay warm on cool nights with the heating features. And you can enjoy your favorite music or podcast with the built-in speaker, or switch on the white noise generator.

11. The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor goes from flat to curved. Buy it for $1,699.99 on the official website.

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45 Inch OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor
CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 on a desk

Transform your workspace and gaming setup with the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor. With its adjustable design, it bends from a flat ultrawide monitor to a hyper-immersive 800R curve.

Moreover, it boasts flicker-free imagery and technology that protects both the panel and your eyes. Plus, it has a QWP polarizing matte, non-reflective display, ensuring a flawless image from any angle. It’s definitely one of the most unusual tech gadgets out there now.

12. The 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers has a see-through design and uses magnetic charging. Purchase it for $44.99 on the official website.

8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers
8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox

Charge your controllers with a gadget that’ll enhance your setup, the 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers. It delivers secure magnetic charging for both Xbox Series X controllers and Xbox One controllers, keeping them secure.

Furthermore, with 2 rechargeable battery packs, 2 battery doors for Xbox One controllers, and 2 battery doors for Xbox Series X controllers, you can charge up to 2 controllers simultaneously. It only takes 3 hours to charge 1 controller, or 3.5 hours to charge both.

The world of technology never ceases to amaze us with its innovative creations. From smart robots that act as companions to bendable gaming monitors, these usual tech gadgets offer features we never thought of but are so glad we found!

Which of these gadgets would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section below!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These smart doorbells take your home security up a notch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart doorbells take your home security up a notch

Your front door is the first line of defense when it comes to protecting your home. So it makes sense to outfit it with the latest and greatest smart doorbells for home security out there. Yes, these gadgets have front..
Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?

Looking for ways to make your life easier as a pet owner? With so many products out there, it can be hard to know which pet gadgets are worth buying in 2023. And that’s why we’ve done the research for..
Make your ride smarter with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Make your ride smarter with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam

Drive smartly and record incidents with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam. This front and rear dash cam features both a front camera with film-level 4K quality and a 2.5K premium quality rearview mirror camera, expanding your view. Tired of..
Best smart living gadgets you can use in your everyday life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart living gadgets you can use in your everyday life

Looking to improve your everyday tasks and routines? Look no further! Today we’re highlighting some of the best smart living gadgets that can help you save time, improve your health, and work more efficiently. Related: AI gadgets that future-proof your..
Block 100% of unwanted calls to your landline phone with the imp call blocker
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Block 100% of unwanted calls to your landline phone with the imp call blocker

Stop spam, robo, scam, and all other unwanted calls with imp landline call blocker. This spam-call blocker checks every call and lets only wanted calls ring your phone. Plus, there are remote setup options for caregivers. Tired of being constantly..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The INFINITY 1300 power station runs for up to 10 years and wall charges in 1.8 hours
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The INFINITY 1300 power station runs for up to 10 years and wall charges in 1.8 hours

Power your remote work and off-grid trips with the Growatt INFINITY 1300 long-lasting power station. It has a LiFePO4 (LFP Battery) and wall charges in just 1.8 hours—or 2.5 hours via solar. Do you work from home and need steady..
AI gadgets that future-proof your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

AI gadgets that future-proof your home

You love tech, so outfitting your home with the most cutting-edge devices just makes sense. That way, you’re prepped for the future, whatever it brings. Well, these AI gadgets that future-proof your home won’t let you down. Packed with smart..
10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon

Love being in the know about the latest tech gadgets? Then today’s roundup is for you. We’re highlighting the most innovative tech gadgets that are scheduled to hit stores soon. And the list is pretty exciting if we do say..
10 Smart board games and AI entertainment gadgets to buy for your family
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart board games and AI entertainment gadgets to buy for your family

Are you tired of playing the same old board games, week in and week out? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 smart board games and entertainment gadgets to buy for your family. Whether..
Check out iChessOne, a foldable electronic chessboard with a wooden design
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out iChessOne, a foldable electronic chessboard with a wooden design

Take your chess game to the digital era with the iChessOne electronic chessboard. Featuring a patent-pending foldable design, this game looks like a traditional wooden set—but has cutting-edge electronics hidden inside. Tired of playing online chess on a flat, lifeless..
The best retro gadgets and collectibles you can buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best retro gadgets and collectibles you can buy for your home

Are you a fan of vintage gadgets? Maybe you love incorporating collectibles into your home decor. Then today’s product roundup of the best retro gadgets is for you. We’ve compiled a list of the best retro gadgets and collectibles that..