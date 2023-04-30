The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed

Want to stand out from the crowd with some truly unique and unusual tech? Look no further than these gadgets you never knew you needed.

Tesla Smart Pillow in use

Looking for something unique and unusual in the world of tech? Something that will catch your eye and offer more than just the latest capabilities? These unusual tech gadgets are ones you never knew you needed. And you may have never even heard of them. But once you get your hands on them, you won’t be able to live without them.

First up, we’ve got the OPPO Find N2 Flip phone. It offers plenty of flip phone nostalgia but with a larger, 3.26″ screen cover. That way, you can see more information at a glance, just like a typical smartphone.

Next on the list is the Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker. It’s as visually appealing as it is functional. This sculptural speaker naturally amplifies sound thanks to its unique shape, which is inspired by the human ear and acoustic horns.

We’re sure these unusual tech gadgets will exceed your expectations. So, what are you waiting for? Check them out below!

1. The OPPO Find N2 Flip takes the clamshell design to a whole new level with its larger cover screen. It’s priced at $1,025 and is coming soon.

OPPO Find N2 Flip in purple

Take pocket-sized tech everywhere with the OPPO Find N2 Flip. It offers a larger cover screen measuring 3.26 inches. Meanwhile, the vertical layout provides intuitive and seamless viewing, and the screen comes with time-saving shortcuts.

The phone folds to fit even tight trousers’ pockets and small bags. Also, it has an all-day battery life and 44W Flash Charge.

2. The Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker has a design inspired by the human ear and seashells. Buy it for $3,500 on the company website.

Transparent Acoustic Sculpture in a lifestyle photo

The limited edition Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker is designed to showcase a more natural, sculptural geometry. It draws inspiration from organic shapes found in nature, such as the human ear and acoustic horns.

What’s more, this speaker can amplify sound naturally, giving you a premium listening experience at home. The unique shapes also create a visually striking and unique aesthetic that sets the speaker apart from more traditional designs.

3. The Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution washes and dries your clothes in 1 cycle, without a water connection. Preorder it for $799 on Indiegogo.

Eeva in a video

The Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution has a portable design, which is why it’s one of the most unusual tech gadgets right now. You can provide water either through a direct water hookup or by filling the removable canister.

Once the cycle is complete, you can easily set up a hose drain or empty it whenever you like. And, yes, it does heat up to dry your clothes. This device also reduces your water and energy consumption.

4. The Coop smart chicken coop is a unique way to care for backyard chickens with its smart features. Purchase it for $1,995 on the brand’s website.

Coop smart chicken coop in a backyard

Treat your chickens to a truly deluxe home, the Coop smart chicken coop. It combines a slew of cutting-edge tech features that ensure comfort and convenience.

For instance, it comes with smart camera security, an automatic door, and smart ventilation and insulation. Moreover, it’s crafted from eco-friendly materials, ensuring the ideal blend of practicality and sustainable practice.

5. The imp landline spam call blocker stops 100% of unwanted spam calls from reaching your landline phone. It costs $50 on the official website.

imp with a landline phone

You didn’t know you needed it, but if you have a landline phone, you’re going to want the imp landline spam call blocker. It stops all unwanted landline calls before they even happen.

It also offers real-time remote management, which is ideal for caretakers. And the device works with a Volp, copper landlines (POTS), and traditional hardwired landlines. Plus, the plug-and-play setup only takes 5 minutes.

6. The Polyend Tracker Mini portable audio workstation helps you create music albums on the go. Preorder it for $699 on the company website.

Polyend Tracker Mini in a video

You don’t even need to be in a studio, or near a computer, to create an album using the Polyend Tracker Mini portable audio workstation. It has all the tools you need to create, which is why it made our list of the most unusual gadgets. You can either start with the included sample pack or record with your own.

You can also convert samples to instruments, control external devices, create compositions, mix tracks, and much more! The device comes with a high-quality microphone and the battery runs for 8 hours.

7. The Huion Inspiroy 2 pen tablet series is super stylish and offers fun, digital options for your creative life. Buy it for $49.99 on the Huion website.

Huion Insiroy 2 in use

The Huion Inspiroy 2 pen tablet series includes 3 models, the Inspiroy 2 S, Inspiroy 2 M, and Inspiroy 2L. Designed to encourage creativity, the different sizes meet your different needs. They also come in a palette of fun colors like Sakura Pink, Pine Green, and Black.

8. The Enabot EBO X AI family robot is a quirky little bot that keeps your family safe and happy. It’s coming soon for $999 on the brand’s website.

Enabot EBO X AI robot with a child

One of the most unique home safety gadgets out there, the Enabot EBO X AI family robot acts as a smart companion or guardian. With its Auto Navigation and AI Face Recognition technology, you can rest easy knowing that it provides essential safety features.

And, thanks to the Elderly Fall Alert feature, it can even detect if someone fell using its gesture inspection algorithm. Not only that, but you can mark restricted areas on the internal map. The robot will then send you an alert if someone enters those areas without permission.

9. The Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse takes the stress off your wrists and hands. It costs $309 on Amazon.

Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 in use

Maximize your productivity with the Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse. Simply place it in front of your keyboard and use your thumbs and fingers to control it. It even works ambidextrously!

Meanwhile, the front-of-keyboard placement reduces unnecessary muscle activity in your shoulders, arms, and neck. Plus, with an inclined wrist rest, it’s great for professionals with medium or large hands.

10. The Tesla Smart Pillow is a bedtime game changer with its smart heating, sleep monitoring, and music. It’s available from select retailers.

Tesla Smart Pillow with a person sleeping

Experience comfortable, intelligent sleep with the Tesla Smart Pillow. It has 3 features: smart heating, sleep monitoring, and bedtime music. As you rest, the pillow collects information about your rest, and you can see the data later in the app.

Even better, you can stay warm on cool nights with the heating features. And you can enjoy your favorite music or podcast with the built-in speaker, or switch on the white noise generator.

11. The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor goes from flat to curved. Buy it for $1,699.99 on the official website.

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 on a desk

Transform your workspace and gaming setup with the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor. With its adjustable design, it bends from a flat ultrawide monitor to a hyper-immersive 800R curve.

Moreover, it boasts flicker-free imagery and technology that protects both the panel and your eyes. Plus, it has a QWP polarizing matte, non-reflective display, ensuring a flawless image from any angle. It’s definitely one of the most unusual tech gadgets out there now.

12. The 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers has a see-through design and uses magnetic charging. Purchase it for $44.99 on the official website.

8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox

Charge your controllers with a gadget that’ll enhance your setup, the 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers. It delivers secure magnetic charging for both Xbox Series X controllers and Xbox One controllers, keeping them secure.

Furthermore, with 2 rechargeable battery packs, 2 battery doors for Xbox One controllers, and 2 battery doors for Xbox Series X controllers, you can charge up to 2 controllers simultaneously. It only takes 3 hours to charge 1 controller, or 3.5 hours to charge both.

The world of technology never ceases to amaze us with its innovative creations. From smart robots that act as companions to bendable gaming monitors, these usual tech gadgets offer features we never thought of but are so glad we found!

Which of these gadgets would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section below!

