Track your vehicles and other property with this portable GPS tracker

Your car is an expensive possession. Unfortunately, it's also hard to monitor if someone else is driving it. Or is it? Track it with this GPS device.

Logistimatics Mobile-200 in a bag

Track your car and other assets with the Logistimatics Mobile-200 4G GPS tracker. It reports its location every 30 seconds and has up to a 10-day battery life. Even better, the audio monitoring feature lets you hear what’s going on in the tracker’s environment.

Worried about your kids who drive, employees with the company car, or theft? Luckily, the Logistimatics Mobile-200 4G GPS tracker makes it easy to know your car’s exact location, history, and what’s going on inside it.

Logistimatics Mobile-200 app on a smartphone

Get real-time location tracking

You get real-time updates about your front door from smart home gadgets, so why not have the same tech on your car? With the Logistimatics Mobile-200 4G GPS tracker, you’ll know the exact location of your vehicle to within 15 meters.

The tracker is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. To set it up, simply place the 4G tracker in your car. Right away, you’ll be able to see its current and past movements on your phone. And you can view the device in either satellite or map mode.

Logistimatics Mobile-200 app on a laptop

Use Live Audio Monitoring to hear what’s going on

Unlike most GPS trackers, the Logistimatics Mobile-200 4G GPS tracker has a live audio monitoring function. You can use it to hear what’s going on around it.

All you have to do is place the tracker inside your car and call its phone number. Then, you’ll be connected to the tracker’s microphone channel. During your call, the microphone stays silent, unbeknownst to anyone currently driving the car.

Logistimatics Mobile-200 and box

Keep tabs on your car

Everyone wants to know what happens when they’re away from their cars, and this 4G tracker tells you. It shows you all the car’s current and past locations.

This car gadget also displays the vehicle’s speed. That way, you’ll know if someone drove it over the speed limit. Additionally, you can even set up geofences and get text, email, or app notifications if the car enters or leaves a specific area.

Logistimatics Mobile-200 in a video

Enjoy 10-day battery life

What’s more, this vehicle tracking device runs for up to 10 days without needing a recharge. So you can keep it in your car for a week and a half without having to bother with it.

And, whenever you want to check in, just look at the battery level on the companion app. Otherwise, you can have it send alerts when the battery runs low.

Logistimatics Mobile-200 on a white background

Attach this vehicle tracking device inside or outside your car

The Logistimatics Mobile-200 4G GPS tracker also comes with a removable magnetic mount. It allows you to affix the tracker to your car frame or any other magnetic surface inside or outside the vehicle.

That’s right: this 4G tracker stays attached to your car, even when it’s outside. Moreover, it has an integrated IP67-rated enclosure, so the elements won’t bother it.

Go for easy setup

Don’t worry, installing the Mobile-200 won’t take all weekend. Just install the companion app on your smartphone. You then get access to a simple dashboard that displays all your trackers’ whereabouts. And you can also share your tracker with other people.

Never lose your car again

If you live or work in a metropolitan area, you know that it’s possible to forget where you park your car. With this tracker and app, you can see exactly where you parked it, give or take 15 meters.

Track employees while they drive

Want to see exactly how an employee drove to a meeting or made a delivery using a company car or truck? This 4G tracker will give you the lowdown. The app displays any stop the vehicle made and shows its speed.

Ensure your teens drive safely

As a parent, you want to ensure your child develops good driving habits early on. With a device like the Logistimatics Mobile-200 4G, you can see exactly where they went and at what speed they drove.

Monitor this real-time GPS tracker from anywhere

Best of all, you don’t have to be local to get updates from this 4G tracker. It comes with a global SIM card that’s trackable worldwide. So, yes, you can keep an eye on anyone driving your car, even if you’re overseas.

The Logistimatics Mobile-200 4G GPS tracker is a helpful device. It pinpoints your car’s location and tracks its movements. It even lets you listen in. If you want to know what happens to your property when you’re not around, this gadget is worth owning.

Get it for $49.95 on the company’s official website. Do you own any vehicle or driver safety gadgets you love? Let us know about them in the comments.