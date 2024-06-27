Treat yourself to these top 10 summer sale 2024 products

Looking for the best summer sale 2024 products? Look no further. Below you'll discover items that offer you way beyond just savings, from safeguarding your belongings to upgrading your camping experiences.

Snag these cool summer deals before they’re gone!

July is set to be a bustling month for shopping, with companies providing discounts on electronics and more. If you need a new coffee urn, an ice maker, or even a Bluetooth tracker, you’re lucky—they are currently on sale! Just check out our summer sale guide for 2024 below. You’ll find steep discounts on items you love.

Related: Essential bicycle gadgets to keep you safe and comfortable

For family fun, consider backing Admiral Clash, a modern twist on the classic battleship game, or CMYK Wavelength, a social guessing game that sparks lively discussions. Meanwhile, coffee lovers will appreciate the Zulay Commercial Coffee Urn for effortless brewing at home or in the office. And for those prioritizing health and hydration, the Ocemida 5000 Pro hydrogen water bottle and ECOZY Countertop Ice Maker offer practical solutions with discounts that make them even more appealing.

Whether you’re gearing up for backyard barbecues with the Cuisinart gas grill or staying refreshed on the go, these products promise savings and summer fun.

1. A Bluetooth tracker to stay worry-free

Tile Pro in a video

Summer vacation is a time to unwind, but it’s hard to relax if you’re always looking after your belongings. Luckily, you can attach Tile’s Pro to backpacks and purses and easily find them using the free Tile app. It will show you their most recent location on a map.

If you frequently lose your keys, fasten a Tile to your keyring. Plus, you can find your phone even when it’s on silent. Just double-press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring.

While the Tile Pro 1-Pack requires you to be within Bluetooth range (as it doesn’t have GPS tracking), the peace of mind it will deliver makes it a wise purchase. With a 20% discount, I recommend getting a set of 4 to meet various needs and save a lot of money.

2. An iPad folio for portrait and landscape use

PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 in an office scene

Moving on to another product that will improve your experience with electronic devices, the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 offers protection and convenient viewing angles.

Whether you want a 57° stand for hands-free video watching or a 62° portrait mode for better document browsing, this case has you covered.

At the moment, it comes with a 15% discount. Besides, if you opt to sign up for PITAKA’s newsletter, you’ll earn an extra 5% off.

3. A USB lantern for all the light you need outdoors

AlpenGlow 250 in a person’s hand

Now, let’s explore a lamp you’ll want to pack for your next camping trip.

Compact yet powerful, the AlpenGlow 250 provides 360-degree white and colored light for any task or ambiance.

Another of Alpenglow’s outstanding features is that it can provide up to 5 hours of light on a single charge. Hang it from the hook in the center of your tent ceiling for convenient and reliable illumination.

Take advantage of a 25% discount today and enjoy its versatility at home and in your backyard, beyond just camping!

4. A telescopic & rechargeable portable light

OUTASK Telescopic & Rechargeable Portable Light on a table

If you’re after impressive lighting capabilities while also prioritizing cost-effectiveness, OUTASK has an offer for you.

Its Telescopic & Rechargeable Portable Light provides over 720° of 3D illumination, saving you costs with no need for frequent replacements. What’s more? The wide base ensures stability and easy portability. It’s waterproof, so you can use it worry-free in any weather condition.

Operating it is a breeze. And you get ample lighting for extended periods, now available at 25% off the regular price for the summer sale 2024.

5. A battleship game for strategic gameplay

Admiral Clash video

Are you looking to escape the summer heat and enjoy some social time? Designed to encourage interaction, Admiral Clash (a reimagined battleship game) features an electronic dashboard to easily track hits and misses.

And it’s ideal for children. It uses light effects instead of LED screens, protecting their eyes even during extended play. Currently in the development stage, Admiral Clash has generous discounts. Back this project today for an engaging and educational experience for kids and families.

6. A social guessing game

CMYK Wavelength at a party

Here’s one more game that blends strategy with social interaction, the CMYK Wavelength. Whether you’re around your closest friends or at a larger party, gear up to have meaningful discussions.

What makes Wavelength unique is its clever mix of serious and humorous vibes. Picture lively discussions ranging from the hottest to the coldest topics, all with a touch of humor. It’s like a detective party where laughter is the ultimate reward.

Take advantage of a 21% discount to grab your piece of a tried and tested icebreaker and game night companion.

7. A coffee urn for effortless service

Zulay Commercial Coffee Urn at a breakfast buffet

Heading to the kitchen, it’s often said that coffee causes dehydration and should be avoided during summertime. However, recent studies show that moderate amounts of caffeine are generally not considered dehydrating. Therefore, if you’re a coffee enthusiast, there’s every reason to look forward to that freshly brewed cup.

The Zulay Commercial Coffee Urn, with its 2-way pour faucet, is easy to fill and set up and can serve up to 100 cups of coffee. It is currently discounted by 42% and can be a valuable addition to offices.

8. A hydrogen water bottle to up your hydration

Ocemida 5000 Pro in use

Staying hydrated is crucial, particularly in warm weather, because we lose a lot of body fluids through sweat. However, when on the go, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water. Fortunately, the space-efficient design of the Ocemida 5000 Pro hydrogen water bottle allows you to toss it in your backpack and carry it with you to work or the gym.

Combining portability with advanced hydrogen-generating technology for your cellular hydration and antioxidant requirements, it’ll accompany you day and night, wherever you go. Available at $31 off the original price, get your Ocemida 5000 Pro today.

9. A countertop ice maker for home and office

ECOZY Countertop Ice Maker top view

On hot days, ice can be a lifesaver for staying cool. Ice cubes reduce your body temperature and provide immediate relief from the heat. Compact yet powerful, the ECOZY Countertop Ice Maker features 6-minute cycles, saving you time and reducing your electricity bill, unlike noncyclic machines.

With a 27% discount, staying refreshed is now more affordable.

10. A professional gas grill for hassle-free setup

Cuisinart CGG-306 grilling food

It’s that time of year when everything reminds us of barbecue—smells, tastes, and memories. If putting together your gas grill proves to be a challenge, it can quickly become a hassle. Thankfully, the Cuisinart CGG-306 sets up swiftly and is ready to grill in under 10 minutes.

At just 24 lbs., it fits neatly into a compact car, ensuring convenient transport for your camping adventures. Snag a 34% discount today to get a sturdy and nice-looking (it features stainless steel) gas grill.

Parting thoughts

As we dive into the peak of summer, these top 10 products from the 2024 summer sale promise not just savings but improved experiences across various aspects of life. Whether safeguarding your belongings with Tile’s Bluetooth trackers, upgrading your electronic setup with PITAKA’s versatile iPad folio, or illuminating your outdoor adventures with AlpenGlow’s USB lantern, each item brings practicality and enjoyment.

Looking for more summer gadgets to elevate your indoor and outdoor experiences? Explore Gadget Flow’s extensive catalog for a wide array of gadgets suitable for the season!