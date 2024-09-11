TECNO unveils an ultrathin triple-screen foldable phone concept

The foldable phone market is gaining momentum. Following HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks, we learned that Xiaomi’s got something similar in the works. And now, here’s TECNO releasing the concept Phantom Ultimate 2 triple-screen foldable phone.

Phantom Ultimate 2 demo video

1. Versatility: a laptop-style triple-fold phone?

The Phantom Ultimate 2’s unique design ensures that you can use your device as a mini laptop, a dual-screen setup, or a full-size tablet. Flip it into portrait mode, and the lowest panel folds up just enough to set it up on your desk. You get a compact laptop with a virtual keyboard.

When you unfold completely the triple-screen foldable phone, it turns into a 10″ tablet with a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving you a full-size tablet experience. The huge screen is perfect for multitasking, letting you run 3 or more apps at the same time.

You can even use it in tent mode, splitting the display into 2 parts for easy face-to-face chats with live translation. I love splitting my screen between Chrome and Reddit when I’m sharing articles. And while driving, I find it handy to have GPS on one half of the screen and Spotify on the other.

TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2

2. Design and hinge mechanism

The Phantom Ultimate 2 stands out with its ultra-slim design and impressive screen hovering capability. It’s just 11mm thick when folded, thanks to its custom dual hinge mechanism. To put that in perspective, other folding phone-tablets can be a bit bulkier. For example, the Z Fold5 is the thickest at 13.4mm, while the Pixel Fold and the new Galaxy Z Fold6 come in at 12.1mm when folded. But none of them is a triple-screen foldable phone.

Moving on, the hinge design is crucial for how easy a foldable phone is to use. OnePlus’s Flexion hinge has been tested to handle up to 1 million folds, according to the company’s own testing. That’s significantly more than the 200,000 folds claimed by Samsung and Google. Meanwhile, TECNO tested its Phantom Ultimate 2’s hinge for 300,000 folds. Unlike foldable phones with a single hinge and 2 panels for 1 fold, the Phantom Ultimate 2 takes it up a notch with 2 hinges and 3 panels, allowing it to fold 3 times, making it a true triple-screen foldable phone.

TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 in use

What’s more, the dual hinges help reduce the visible crease in the middle of the screen. From my experience, if you’re doing something that requires much precision, like playing a fast-paced shooter, that crease could be a bit of a bother. But with these hinges, it’s less of an issue, contributing to the appeal of the triple-screen foldable phone.

3. Screen size and resolution

A phablet-style phone, the Phantom Ultimate 2 gives you a massive screen that’s on par with full-sized tablets. It starts at 6.48″ when folded and can expand to a whopping 10″ LTPO OLED display with a 1,620 x 2,880 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. I really dig how foldables give you a big screen for gaming and watching videos while still fitting in your pocket. But I’ve got a few concerns, mainly about how they’ll hold up over time with all the wear and tear.

4. Software and camera design

TECNO has made some smart tweaks to the software, making sure the icons and interface adjust depending on how you hold the phone. You can even place it between 2 people, with each person using one side of the screen. This could be handy for working together or using translation features, similar to what Samsung and Google offer on their devices. Imagine the added utility on a triple-screen foldable phone.

Although we don’t have all the hardware details yet, a teaser video shows the phone sporting 3 cameras. They are all nicely lined up in a raised section on one side.

5. Price and availability

TECNO hasn’t yet shared specific plans for releasing its first tri-fold device. But just to give you an idea, foldable phones like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold start at $1,799. Depending on the storage options you choose, prices can easily go over $2,000. Just a heads-up, though—this is still a concept product, so there’s no guarantee the Phantom Ultimate 2 triple-screen foldable phone will hit the market at all.

Recap on the Phantom Ultimate 2 trifold phone

The foldable phone market is buzzing, and TECNO’s Phantom Ultimate 2 is stirring up excitement. With its innovative design, this triple-screen foldable phone offers versatility from a mini laptop to a full-sized tablet. It combines a slim profile with durable hinges and a large, high-resolution display for a top-notch experience.

Though still a concept, the Phantom Ultimate 2 has the potential to redefine foldable tech. Keep an eye out—it might just be the breakthrough multitasking gadget we’ve been waiting for! And remember, Gadget Flow’s Cool New Gadgets category is where you’ll find all the latest exciting releases!