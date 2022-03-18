Two mechanical gaming keyboards that can elevate your gameplay and are fun to use

By Mark Gulino on Mar 18, 2022, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Looking for a new gaming keyboard? You're in luck because today we're looking at two different mechanical gaming keyboards. One comes straight from Razer and the other from Logitech. Read on to find out more about these fantastic new keyboards you can get right away.

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is compact yet looks great

There are a lot of gaming gadgets out there and we get that deciding between them can be hard. For PC gamers, a good keyboard is just as important as a controller for console players. However, if you haven’t shopped for a gaming keyboard before (or perhaps not in a long while) you might be scratching your head over which is worth your time and money. That’s why today we’re taking a closer look at two new mechanical gaming keyboards that are sure to elevate your gameplay. They’re also simply a pleasure to use! Let’s dive in, shall we?

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog gaming keyboard is compact, offers a cool RGB aesthetic, and durable keycaps.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog gaming keyboard

Razer is easily one of the most notorious brands in gaming accessories and rightfully so. Their products always bring a solid balance of quality and aesthetic appeal that we just can’t resist. The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog gaming keyboard is no exception.

The Razer Huntsman Mini features a design that’s 60% more compact which is great for those with smaller desk spaces. It’s also effective for those who want to take their keyboard with them while traveling. There are individually backlit keys that offer Razer’s classic RGB lighting as well. Onboard storage supports up to 5 different profiles, while durable PBT keycaps hold up to whatever abuse you throw at it. The keyboard uses USB-C to operate and stay powered.

You can get the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog gaming keyboard here for $150.

Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard has a full-size layout, plus anti-ghosting and tactile switches.

9 to 5Toys discusses the Logitech G413 SE keyboard

There’s plenty to love about Logitech. They’re always one of the first brands on the scene with new accessories that span all across the tech world. Best of all, Logitech almost always delivers a product that you can rely on which is why they’re such a widely popular and recognizable name in stores.

The Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard has a lot going for it. First off, is it’s a full-size layout. So, if you’re looking for something a little bigger than the above Razer Huntsman, this might be what you need. Next is it’s equipped with wear-resistant PBT keycaps, along with anti-ghosting and 6-key rollover capabilities. There’s also a low-carbon aluminum alloy top case and tactile mechanical switches that minimize actuation distances. Lastly, of course, is LED lighting.

You can get the Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard here for $80.

Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard

Size is likely to be the determining factor between these useful and super-cool gaming keyboards.

At the end of the day, both of these keyboards offer fantastic typing and gaming experiences. However, the determining factor may indeed come down to size. If you’re looking for something compact and transportable, the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is likely to be your best bet. Then again, if you need a more full-size keyboard and have the room to accommodate it, the Logitech G413 SE might be your answer. Either way, you’re getting a quality product that’s sure to please.

Do you have a favorite mechanical keyboard for gaming? Let us know in the comments below!

