I love retro gaming—but $1,337 for a collector’s gaming mouse is a little too extra

Nostalgia Meets Luxury: Razer’s Collector’s Gaming Mouse Returns

Razer’s legendary Boomslang is back, 20 years after it first helped shape competitive PC gaming. The original mouse, with its iconic snake-head silhouette and mechanical ball tracking, was groundbreaking at the time. Now, the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is a collector’s gaming mouse with a modern twist.

Yep, it’s wireless. It also packs a 45,000 DPI optical sensor, a HyperPolling 8,000 Hz response rate, and fully customizable Chroma RGB lighting. The price? $1,337 for just 1,337 units worldwide. Clearly, this isn’t for your everyday gamer.

Specs That Make This Collector’s Gaming Mouse Stand Out

Razer Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor – From 2,000 DPI in the original to 45,000 DPI in the anniversary edition, tracking has advanced by decades. This mouse isn’t just nostalgic; it’s shockingly precise.

HyperPolling Wireless Technology – The true 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate delivers near-instant responsiveness. It’s ideal for anyone chasing competitive perfection—or just the bragging rights.

Ambidextrous Design with PU Leather Buttons – Razer preserved the classic Boomslang shape while upgrading the primary buttons with PU leather. It looks sleek and feels premium under your fingers.

9-Zone Razer Chroma RGB & 8 Programmable Controls – Fully customizable lighting and buttons bring endless personalization. You can show off your desk as much as your skills.

Limited to 1,337 Units—A True Collector’s Gaming Mouse

This isn’t just a high-end mouse—it’s a collector’s piece. Only 1,337 units exist, each serialized individually, and every mouse comes with a collector’s LED display frame showcasing its internal components. Think museum-quality display meets gaming nostalgia.

Is It Worth $1,337? My Opinion

This collector’s gaming mouse is for those who flex and those who play. The specs are insane, the design is gorgeous, and it’s a tangible piece of gaming history—but $1,337? That’s too steep for anyone who actually just wants a solid mouse.

If you’re a die-hard collector or Razer superfan, this might be reasonable. For everyone else? There are modern gaming mice that can do almost everything this mouse can do—just without the price tag or the LED display frame.

Where to Preorder This Collector’s Gaming Mouse

Preorders open:

US : February 10, 8 AM PT

: February 10, 8 AM PT Europe : February 11, 8 AM CET

: February 11, 8 AM CET Asia: February 11, 8 AM SGT

Exclusively available on Razer’s official website and select RazerStores. If you want one, be ready to move fast—this limited-edition collector’s gaming mouse won’t stick around.

Closing Thought

The Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is pure nostalgia. It’s also a reminder of how far gaming mice have come since 2006: we now have a wireless option! And 45,000 DPI! That said, I wouldn’t recommend this mouse for anyone but the most dedicated collectors. Yes, the features are impressive, but the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike offers nearly the same specs for just $179.99. Still, for anyone who loves retro gaming and wants a tangible piece of that legacy on their desk, this mouse is a dazzling reminder of PC gaming’s incredible progress over the last 2 decades!