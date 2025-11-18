OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Everyday use meets gaming—Here’s what I found

I’m all about phones that last without a power bank. The OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro do just that, packing huge batteries and proving other brands have some catching up to do. Image Credit: OnePlusClub, X

If you’ve read my phone reviews, you know I love living without carrying a power bank. The OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro pack huge batteries that free you from hunting for a charger. If other brands don’t catch up soon, OnePlus and OPPO will stand out—at least in the US. But don’t get me wrong, these phones offer way more than just long battery life. In my OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro breakdown, I cover design, display, performance, camera, battery, and charging so you can pick the one that suits you.

Lots of people just get an iPhone or Samsung because everyone else does. But we live in the golden age of Chinese brands, and you might score better value depending on what you need in a phone. Still, like everything, both the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro have their quirks.

Design

Besides Nothing, smartphone brands make minor design tweaks each year—changing colors, adjusting screen curves, or reshaping camera zones. The OnePlus 15 breaks that cycle. Its design feels simple, clean, and sharp. The frame and camera bump are level, and the whole body leans into a squared form. I vibe with that.

Image Credit: naseem_speach, X

And the OnePlus 15 colors… nice. You get matte black, matte sand, and matte violet. That violet hits with a fresh look. At first, I went straight for the Ultra Violet. Then I noticed a small playful tone in it, which pulled me out of the mood. That’s when the Infinite Black started to grow on me. It brings the same spirit as the matte-black iPhone 7, a phone I still miss.

Matte blacks stack up a few smudges in most phones, so I had a bit of fear. However, OnePlus 15 owners say the back stays clean with zero marks.

Moving on to the OPPO Find X9 Pro, you get a super-thin 1.15 millimeter frame, same as the OnePlus 15. So no matter which one lands in your hand, you hold a neat, compact phone. My only issue with the Find X9 Pro’s design lies in the color set. You only get Silk White or Titanium Charcoal, though the Charcoal tone pairs well with the camera zone, which softens the blow.

My overall experience with the OPPO Find X9 Pro has been awesome so far.



This phone is so reliable.



Also, the silky smooth ColorOS 16 is one of my favourite Android skins right now. The customisation options are truly amazing.



I know that they have to take care of the image… pic.twitter.com/q8YOgSoqBO — Alvin (@sondesix) November 8, 2025

Flip the Find X9 Pro over, and you’ve a camera layout unlike any previous OPPO phone. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aerospace aluminum frame ensure it can take hits from life with no fear. On the OnePlus side, the Sand Storm trim uses a tough mid-frame and camera ring with Micro-Arc Oxidation. OnePlus claims this frame beats aluminum by 3.4x and titanium by 1.3x, though I’d wait for independent confirmation.

Display

The OnePlus 15 runs a 6.78-inch screen with a peak refresh rate of 165 Hz. The brand says top titles like Call of Duty, Clash of Clans, Real Racing 3, and Brawl Stars run at max rate. Outside games, the handset stays in a 1–120 Hz range for scrolling, apps, and multitasking.

OPPO uses the same 6.78-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. But there’s a lot to love about the Find X9 Pro’s display. Whether you’re walking down the street or driving somewhere, screen brightness can make or break the experience. The Find X9 Pro takes that worry away with 1,800 nits full-screen and a peak of 3,600 nits for HDR. By comparison, the OnePlus 15 hits 1,222 nits in Tom’s Guide tests. Better than the OnePlus 13 at 1,104 nits—but the gap to the Find X9 Pro is still noticeable.

Image Credit: hkyamane, X

Performance

It goes without saying that the OnePlus 15’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 handles everyday tasks with ease. But everything changes when you push the GPU hard, according to Android Authority’s findings.

In long, intense gaming tests, the OnePlus 15 heats up. During 3DMark, the phone hit 127 °F on the outside. Playing Call of Duty: Mobile on my iPhone 15 Pro warms the phone a little, which makes me put the device down. I can imagine how uncomfortable the OnePlus 15 becomes.

Image Credit: Qualcomm

The OPPO Find X9 Pro, with its Dimensity 9500, completed the same tests without overheating. When I reviewed the Find X9 Pro, I noted that OPPO seemed to have chosen MediaTek’s chip to cut costs. Who would expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5—the chip in the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and other flagships—to struggle with serious heat on the OnePlus 15?

For now, I suggest anyone who plays heavy games, runs emulators, or pushes their phone hard hold off on buying the OnePlus 15. Instead, you can go with the OPPO Find X9 Pro or a gaming-focused phone like the REDMAGIC 11 Pro.

Camera

The OnePlus 15 comes with a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. A 32 MP front shooter sits on the front for selfies. That said, OnePlus drops the Hasselblad link and runs its own system with the DetailMax Engine, which tangles the story a bit.

I think the triple 50 MP setup and the new engine form a solid combination. Colors stay natural, and the phone grabs a lot of detail. At the same time, the OnePlus 15 slows each shot and tries to push ISO down, so even a tiny hand shake can ruin a moment with blur or noise. I don’t join the roast storms on X or Reddit, yet I want to see OnePlus push hardware forward each year or at least hold the bar steady.

OPPO presented its Hasselblad flagship in Barcelona on October 28. The Find X9 Pro features a 50 MP Ultra XDR main sensor from Sony (23 mm, f/1.6), a 50 MP ultrawide (15 mm, f/2.0), plus a giant 200 MP periscope telephoto (70 mm, f/2.1).

In general, the Hasselblad lens delivers strong zoom shots up to around 20x. So if you crave far-off scenes, you can get a lot from the Find X9 Pro and its wild reach.

OPPO Find X9 Pro 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens is so good 🤯



These were taken during the Disneyland parade, one of the dwarfs reached out to give me a high five and just look how incredibly sharp this shot turned out pic.twitter.com/sfburyEKaB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 17, 2025

I scrolled through a bunch of shots on X that looked plain at first, but a quick zoom revealed sharp detail and natural color. Overall, I’d say OPPO’s flagship sits just behind the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Ultra, which still stand at the top of the camera race.

Battery

The OnePlus 15 features a massive 7,300-mAh battery. Far above the usual 5,000-mAh cells in phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max. That extra power gives the phone the rare ability to push past two full days with ease.

US buyers get a bonus, since the OnePlus 15 comes with a silicon-carbon pack that holds more energy without growing in size. Thanks to Silicon NanoStack, the frame stays slim and keeps a normal weight while still setting a fresh mark for long use.

The Find X9 Pro also runs a silicon-carbon pack, with a huge 7,500-mAh capacity. The EU version keeps that large size, even though other brands shrink battery capacity in some regions.

Charging

OnePlus remains one of the few brands that include a charger in the box, mainly because that’s the only way to use its SuperVooc fast-charging tech. But there’s a catch.

If you like wireless charging and want a Qi2 phone with magnets like MagSafe for easier, faster charging, the OnePlus 15 won’t cut it. It supports wireless charging, but only standard Qi, which charges slowly. You can still buy OnePlus’ 50 W wireless charger for faster speeds, but that costs $79.99.

The Find X9 Pro supports 80 W charging with OPPO’s SuperVOOC or up to 55 W via USB Power Delivery. Unlike the OnePlus 15, OPPO doesn’t include a charger in the box. That’s a pity, since previous OPPO models came with a fast charger and a case to make the most of the phone’s charging speed.

Pricing and availability

Even with all the import tariffs floating around, it’s nice to see OnePlus isn’t raising prices. The OnePlus 15 starts at $899.99 for the Infinite Black version with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Sand Storm and Ultra Violet colors go for $999.99 and pack 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage.

US buyers will have to wait a bit because the federal government shutdown is slowing down the FCC and piling up regulatory approvals. OnePlus explained, “As a result of the government shutdown, device certifications have been delayed.”

“Subsequently, US sales for the OnePlus 15 will be postponed until they have been secured. We are hopeful that approvals can be generated quickly.” How long that will take remains unclear.

The Find X9 Pro costs £1,099 ($1,446.61) for the 16 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM model. OPPO still skips the US market, and that stays the case with the Find X9 Pro. You can still get an OPPO phone in the States if you buy an unlocked unit from shops like Wondamobile or Trinity Electronics. Just ensure that the phone comes as a Global Version and remember that US network support can be inconsistent, with T-Mobile and AT&T giving stronger results.

Verdict: OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro

The OnePlus 15 feels clean, simple, and sharp in hand, and I love the matte violet at first glance, though Infinite Black stole my heart over time. The OPPO Find X9 Pro looks solid, too, with its thin frame and Hasselblad camera setup, but the color options feel a bit limited.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 15 handles day-to-day tasks well, yet it heats up under heavy gaming, while the Find X9 Pro stays cool no matter what you throw at it.

I like both screens, but the X9 Pro’s brightness takes the edge. Battery life on both is massive, though OnePlus keeps it slim with its silicon-carbon tech, and OPPO goes even bigger.

At the end of the day, I’d pick the phone based on how much I game or how much I value camera reach and screen brightness.