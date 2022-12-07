Useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful and productive

Shopping for office gadgets can be tricky. You want all the latest tech and functionality. But you also want your peripherals to look sleek and professional. Sometimes, these areas don’t mesh well. Unless you’re talking about these useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful.

If you’re in the market for a new sit-stand desk, consider the FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8. It boasts a bamboo desktop and has an integrated wireless charger.

Then, you can always count on Logitech for useful but beautifully designed products. Just have a look at the Logitech Brio 500 and Logitech Sight below.

These workspace gadgets take your productivity and office design to the next level.

1. The FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 has a bamboo desktop, adding to your office aesthetics. It also features a built-in wireless charger.

FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 in an office

Your desk can help you get more done when it’s the FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8. Not just an adjustable standing desk, it has a built-in wireless charger, under-desk cable management, and a drawer.

Get it for $799.99 on the official website.

2. The Courant MAG:1 low-profile magnetic charger brings designer-level looks to your workspace with its Belgian linen material.

Courant MAG:1 in use

Add a beautiful charger to your desk without any power compromises when you buy the Courant MAG:1 low-profile magnetic charger. It uses premium-quality Belgian Linen and a sturdy ABS-coated frame.

Get it for $40 on the official website.

3. The Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam

Logitech Brio 500 product video

Elevate your work video calls with the Logitech Brio 500. This webcam comes in 3 lovely colors. It offers auto light correction, auto-framing, and noise-reducing mics. Even better, the Show Mode lets you tilt the camera down to show objects on your desk. It’s one of our favorite useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

4. The Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner keeps you comfy and enhances your office’s look with its fine Brazilian leather.

Modulax Sofer in gray

Feel like you’re sitting on a cloud while you work in the Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner. It keeps you comfortable and supported while you lean all the way back.

This gadget is priced at $1,999. Visit the official website to locate a dealer.

5. The Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with wireless charger keeps your headphones lifted and charges your tech gadgets.

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger in use

Tackle tech clutter on your desk with the Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand. It boasts an elegant stainless-steel arm and a USB-C port. Then, the wireless charger can also power your iPhone or AirPods Pro.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

6. The Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro delivers speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, and its shape blends in well on bookshelves and office furniture.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro into video

Another of our favorite useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful is the Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router. It offers the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology. Even better, it can handle 75+ devices and provide 2,000 square feet of coverage.

This router is coming soon for $173.99. Sign up for availability notifications on the official website.

7. The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger powers your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The modular design is too cool.

Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger with devices

Create your ideal charging combination with the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger. The main station charges your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods, while a detachable extension powers the Apple Watch.

Get it for $179.95 on the official website.

8. The Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera allows everyone in the room to feel included during online meetings.

Logitech Sight on a workspace

Sleek and slim, the Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera enhances your office communications. Working with the Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini, the AI camera helps you feel like you’re in the same room as the rest of your hybrid team.

This gadget is coming soon for $1,999. Sign up for updates on the official website.

Microsoft Presenter+ on a desk

Ace your Teams presentations and meetings with the Microsoft Presenter+. Its Microsoft Teams button lets you raise your hand or join a meeting easily. You can even use it to change slides, use the screen pointer, and more during presentations. It’s one of the best useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

10. The Analog Task Light by Chris Granneberg

Analog Task Light on a table

Designed by Chris Granneberg, the Analog Task Light is constructed from LEGO-inspired cubes, bringing fun and creativity to your desk. With the custom-engineered dimmer switch, it lets you adjust the light to your preferences.

Get it for $248 on the official website.

Add style and functionality to your workspace with these useful gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

