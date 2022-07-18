The best home office desks to make you more productive at work

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Every home office needs a great desk. And whether you have a whole room dedicated to your work or just a free wall, these desks will boost your productivity.

Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk in a lifestyle scenario

Designing a home office space? Then a work desk that fits your style and work habits is essential. It’s your workday command center, so you want it to be high quality and have the right features. And to help you find one that ticks all the boxes, today we’re rounding up the best home office desks for productivity.

Related: Best home office gadgets for your personal workspace

Whether you spend your workday in front of a computer or your job transitions from desk work to photo shoots in a studio, there’s a work surface for you in the list below.

Koble Designs Silas 3.0 with a laptop

Want a desk that helps you multitask? The Koble Designs Silas 3.0 smart desk includes 2 15-watt Bluetooth speakers and a 10-watt wireless charging plate, keeping your devices charged and music playing. It also has USB and USB-C charging ports.

Get it for $385.82 on the official website.

2. The Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk

Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk with a computer

Add a timeless feel to your home office—and stay focused—with the Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk. Without all the bells and whistles of more tech-forward desks, this workspace takes things back to basics with its premium materials and clean lines.

Get it for $600 on the official website.

3. The NINJA Professional height-adjustable gaming desk is ideal for professional gamers with its width and maximum payload of 120 kg.

NINJA Professional in use

Whether you game professionally or want a desk that supports your entire tech setup, check out the NINJA Professional height-adjustable gaming desk. It feels stable even at top height and comes in 3 sizes, making it one of the best home office desks for productivity.

Get it for $1,007.88 on the official website.

4. The Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk has 4 programmable heights, keeping you comfortable and pain free during work.

Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk in a home office

Stay comfortable while you work with the Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk. It adjusts from 25″ to 51″, so it’s always the right size for you. Meanwhile, it has a cable management system, keeping your tech tidy.

Get it for $1,200 on the official website.

Porvata Cardinal 72-Inch Large Computer Desk in a video

Need a desk with plenty of space? Go for the Porvata Cardinal 72-Inch Large Computer Desk. It adds aesthetics and space to your home office. Moreover, it assembles quickly and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Get it for $569 on the official website.

6. The RLDH Alto minimal standing desk gives your traditional desk standing options, keeping your back and neck in a healthy position.

RLDH Alto on a work desk

Make your desk healthier for you with the RLDH Alto minimal standing desk. It keeps you standing, increasing your energy while reducing strain on your back and neck. This is why it’s one of the best home office desks for productivity.

Get it for $136 on the official website.

7. The EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk lets you stand when you want to feel engetic or sit when you need a break. Plus, it has 5 color options.

EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk in a video

Want a desk you can adjust throughout your workday? Consider the EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk. This desk lets you stand when you want to work actively or sit when your legs need a rest. The 4 programmable height settings make operation quick and easy.

Get it for $703 on the official website.

8. The Pith & Stem DropTop wall-mounted foldable workstation adds a home office space to your wall and folds away at the end of the day.

Pith & Stem DropTop on a wall

Can’t designate a whole room to a home office? Add a desk to any free wall with the Pith & Stem DropTop wall-mounted foldable workstation. This sturdy, stylish desk fits a monitor and folds into a work of art when you aren’t using it.

Get it for $1,500 on the official website.

9. The Fully Cora Standing Desk Converter raises your desk space from 1.3″ to 15.7″ and supports up to 22 lbs of tech and work accessories.

Fully Cora Standing Desk Converter on a desk

The Fully Cora Standing Desk Converter is another lovely way to transform a sitting desk into a standing one. Nonskid pads prevent scratches, so it’s suitable for more ornate desks. It’s one of the best home office desks for productivity.

Get it for $179 on the official website.

10. The Fully Cooper Standing Desk Converter transforms any surface into an operational work experience and features color options to match your decor.

Fully Cooper Standing Desk Converter with a black frame

Build a desk converter that fits your style with the Fully Cooper Standing Desk Converter. You can choose from 2 materials, 2 frame colors, and 2 sizes.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

Ready to enhance your at-home business? Just add any of these desks to your workspace to super charge your productivity. Already own a desk you love? Tell us about it in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜