The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Work can be stressful, but your office setup doesn't have to be. Outfit your workspace with these relaxation gadgets to banish the tension and anxiety.

Branch Task ergonomic chair in black

Work can be stressful, but at least your space helps you relax, doesn’t it? If not, it’s time to check out these office gadgets for relaxation. They’re just the remedy for when your phone won’t stop ringing and your Slack is blowing up.

Related: The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network

Good posture is essential to staying cool and calm at work, and the Twelve South Curve Flex can help by elevating and angling your MacBook Pro to a neck-friendly height.

Meanwhile, learn what causes your blood pressure to spike with the Fitbit Sense 2. It teaches you how to manage stress, sleep better, and improve your exercise.

Stay calm and comfortable at work with these helpful office relaxation gadgets.

1. The Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand has elegant, calming curves and lifts your camera and screen to 22″ for a more comfortable height.

Twelve South Curve Flex holding a MacBook

Keep your posture relaxed and healthy while working from a MacBook with the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand. It raises your laptop’s height and has an adjustable angle. It even folds flat for portability.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner helps you relax when you need a minute with its adjustable headrest, footrest, and backrest.

Modulax Sofer product video

Have an office all to yourself? Then the Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner is the ultimate way to relax at work. Featuring Brazilian leather, it’s ideal when you need a few minutes to recharge. In fact, the zero-gravity design even lifts your feet above your head for improved circulation.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

3. The Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse

Logitech MX Master 3S on a desk

Stay comfortable and relaxed for hours when you have the Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse in your workspace. Its ergonomic shape supports your hand while the quiet clicks keep you focused. It’s one of our favorite office gadgets for relaxation.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The Branch Task Ergonomic Chair is customizable to your needs with tilt, tilt tension, armrest, height, and lumbar adjustment features.

Branch Task Ergonomic Chair in an office

Your office chair can support your unique shape when it’s the Branch Task Ergonomic Chair. With 5 adjustment areas, it gives you the support you need, keeping you relaxed throughout the work day.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

5. The Jelbows ergonomic desk gel pads provide a comfy landing spot for your elbows, easing pain and soreness from carpal tunnel, etc.

Jelbows on a desk

Do your elbows and forearms ache after a long day of typing? The Jelbows ergonomic desk gel pads offer relief with their flexible gel material. They alleviate bursitis, arthritis, and carpal tunnel.

Get them starting at $16.49 on Amazon.

6. The Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch monitors your stress throughout the workday, helping you live a healthier life.

Fitbit Sense 2 on a person’s wrist

Make sure your tendency to go above and beyond stays healthy with the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch. It helps you sleep better, manage stress, and enhance your exercise routine, which is why it made this list of office gadgets for relaxation.

Preorder it for $299.95 on the official website.

7. The Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion responds to heat and molds to your body, supporting your shape while you sit.

Everlasting Comfort Office Chair in an office

It’s easier to relax while crunching numbers if your seating is comfortable. And that’s where the Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion comes in. Its pure memory foam design molds to fit your shape and relieves body pain.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

8. The Yunmai Portable Massage Hammer is ideal for office relaxation thanks to its quiet, portable design and useful features.

Yunmai Portable Massage Gun video

When the pressure starts to build, take a timeout and turn to the Yunmai Portable Massage Hammer. It comes in 3 models and relies on frequency vibration stimulation to knead deep into the muscle tissue.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

9. The Prone Cushion ergonomic cushion

A person using Prone Cushion on a sofa

Do you sometimes work while lying down? The Prone Cushion ergonomic cushion supports you in this naturally therapeutic position, helping your muscles relax and lowering your heartbeat. For this reason, it’s one of our favorite office gadgets for relaxation.

Preorder it for $149.

10. The Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device

Therabody Wave Solo in use

Relax at your desk with the Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device. Its vibration therapy eases tension in a focused area and digs deep into hard-to-reach areas like the lower back and foot arches.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

Breeze through your workday when you have these office gadgets for relaxation at your disposal. How do you stay calm at work? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜