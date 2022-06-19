10 more smart office gadgets to add to your home workspace

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Already have a smart gadget—or a few—in your home office? Here are 10 more great ones to add to help you save time. Check them out below.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 on a work desk

Smart gadgets sure boost your productivity. So it just makes sense to buy some for your home office. Sure, you probably already have an Amazon Echo Dot on your desk, but what about headphones and routers that connect to voice assistants? They are some of our favorite smart gadgets for home offices and what we’re highlighting today.

Related: Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio

It’s easier to cross tasks off your to-do list when you can ask Alexa to remind you about your schedule while you type. The Bose Headphones 700 UC can help with that.

For more productive videoconferences, get the Microsoft Surface Hub. Instead of making you adjust the camera every time you move, it automatically keeps you in frame.

Create the smart home office of your dreams with these cool devices!

1. The Bose Headphones 700 UC turn any space into a meeting room with their top-of-the-line voice pickup and adjustable ANC.

Bose Headphones 700 UC on a person working

Get serious work done, wherever you are, with the Bose Headphones 700 UC. The innovative voice pickup clarifies your voice and ensures you don’t have to worry about background noise interrupting your meetings. Even better, they work with Alexa.

Get them for $399 on the official website.

2. The Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router is great if you run a business out of your home with its support for 100+ devices.

Amazon eero Pro on display

Enjoy enterprise-level connectivity, plus have enough capacity to support all the devices in your home, with the Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router. It offers speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and delivers tri-band Wi-Fi 6E.

Get it for $299 on Amazon.

3. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera uses AI to automatically reframe whenever you move around the room or new people interact with it.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera product video

Keep all eyes focused on you during presentations with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. Its AI tech stays focused on you or anyone else who interacts with it, making it one of our favorite smart gadgets for home offices. Meanwhile, its premium tech features enhance your content’s overall look.

Get it for $799.99. Visit the official website for ordering information.

4. The Wyze Smart Floor Lamp

Wyze Smart Floor Lamp lights a desk

When you work from home, every second counts. So you probably don’t want to waste time adjusting the lights. Don’t worry, the Wyze Smart Floor Lamp takes care of it with its AI tech. It remembers your favorite light settings and shines a light that makes text easier to read.

Get it for $64.99 on the official website.

5. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 keeps you working productively from home with its moveable magnetic camera, gorgeous display, and slim form.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in a kitchen

Work-from-homers will appreciate the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 for its beautiful display, thin design, and smart home connectivity. Even better, it works as a smart TV once you’re done for the day.

Get it for $629.99 on the official website.

6. The HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Printer connects via Wi-Fi, USB, or Ethernet, letting you print quickly from anywhere, anytime.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Printer in use

Take care of your home office printing needs with the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Printer. Using HP ePrint, you can print from anywhere. In fact, you can even print wirelessly from your phone or tablet without a Wi-Fi password, making it one of our favorite smart gadgets for home offices.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

AnkerWork B600 during a videoconference

Want to improve your videoconferences? Add the AnkerWork B600 all-in-one video bar to your home workspace. It has a 2K camera, built-in speakers, 4 microphones, and a lighting bar, letting you look and sound your best.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

8. The Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds

Sony LinkBuds video

Want to take calls but still have an ear out for the doorbell? Then check out the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds. Their open ring driver lets you do that since it connects you with your surroundings while listening to calls, music, and more.

Get them for $159.99 on the official website.

9. The TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 router covers an impressive 5,500 square feet and supports up to 200 devices for incredible reliability.

TP-Link Deco XE75 on a shelf (Image Credit: Android Central)

Say goodbye to slow, spotty connections with the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 router. It’s one of our favorite smart gadgets for home offices since it boasts speeds up to 5,400 Mbps and easily supports your gaming or work endeavors.

Get it for $299.99 on Amazon.

10. The Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker

Marshall Stanmore II Voice in a living area

Add an iconic speaker to your home office with the Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker. Boasting signature Marshall style, it fills your home office with clean, precise audio. Moreover, it connects to your Alexa-enabled devices so you can control your smart home while you work.

Get it for $530 on Amazon.

Give your home office smarter capabilities with the smart gadgets for home offices on this list. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜