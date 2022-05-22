Weekend Digest: The ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for the superhero of your life

Father's Day is coming soon, but you still have time to find that perfect gift. If you're short on ideas, don't worry—we're here with our Father's Day Gift Guide. It's filled with great gadgets you can choose from.

SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we know the drill. It can be a little tough to find an affordable gift for Dad he can actually use. Not only that, but if your father is the type to throw the old, “I don’t want anything,” at you, it can also make it all the more challenging to choose a gift.

Thankfully, we have a list of great gadgets that are only $100 or less. Today you can check out our ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for the superhero of your life. Let’s get started!

Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate provides 2 textured sides and removable bespoke handles.

Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate

If your dad loves grilling up a good steak or some delicious eggs, this is a great way to do it without needing to dirty up the grill. It’s the perfect Father’s Day gift for any dad who enjoys spending time in the kitchen.

The Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate provides 2 different sides that offer their own texture. One side features a flat skillet while the other side acts as a griddle.

Made from 100% premium cast iron, it has a unique, easy-to-use Nordic design. There are even removable bespoke handles that help when moving it from ovens or placing the Grizzler Plate on tables.

You can get the Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate for $59.99.

GROOMIE BaldiePro head shaver uses a SmoothShave 5D rotary blade system and has a 90-minute battery.

GROOMIE BaldiePro head shaver

Sadly, a common issue many men face as they get older is hair loss. For those who need to shave their heads regularly, it can be a tedious task. Fortunately, a decent electric head shaver can help.

GROOMIE’s BaldiePro head shaving kit assists in providing a cleaner, closer shave. It has a 10K RPM motor and a SmoothShave 5D rotary blade system along with MessFree shave technology.

Not only that, but the device also has 90-minutes of active-use battery life. There’s also a comfortable, ergonomic handle and a smart LED display too. It’s easily one of the best Father’s Day gifts you can get for your dad.

You can get the GROOMIE BaldiePro head shaver for $79.99.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread lets you toggle power to appliances and works with HomeKit.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread

If your father is interested in smart home tech, this is a perfect Father’s Day gift for both smart home veterans and beginners alike. They’re easy to set up and even easier to use.

The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread lets you toggle power to appliances. This means that even non-smart gadgets, like standard lamps, can be turned on and off.

Using the dedicated Wemo app, you can also set up schedules and routines so that power can toggle at a specific time on assigned days. It even works with Apple’s HomeKit. It’s a great way to build a smart home or simply add to an existing one.

The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug is available for $24.99.

SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple features long-lasting full-grain leather and premium materials.

SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple

Leather is classy, durable, and feels great to the touch. After all, when Apple products are so sleek and stylish, high-quality coverings are a nice touch and offer valuable protection.

SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple uses premium full-grain leather that’s durable and long-lasting. These high-grade coverings and cases are available for iPhone 12 and 13 series smartphones, AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and AirTag. The accessories are available in brown or black and are sure to add a classy look any dad can appreciate.

You can get the SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple here starting at $29.99.

Pushtostartcovers are car accessories that offer protection and style for your vehicle’s start/stop button.

Pushtostartcovers Iron Man version

Does your father drive a vehicle that has a push-button ignition? Yes, even that has its own accessory options. The best part is that the accessories available are actually quite fun.

Pushtostartcovers are literally what their name implies: coverings for your car’s push-to-start button. They install using a circular adhesive that’s safe for your vehicle.

The fun part, though, is picking between the many different styles. For example, there are Marvel characters like Iron Man and Captain America, and even Star Wars figures too.

You can get Pushtostartcovers starting at $19.95.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K delivers power via Lightning connector.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K outdoors

For the more Apple-friendly dads out there, don’t let them get stuck without power for their iPhones. Now, you can get them this handy power bank that can charge via Apple’s Lightning connector.

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K has a 10,000 mAh battery capacity. This means it can deliver as many as 70 hours of battery life to your gadgets—be they smartphones, tablets, earbuds, or other devices. It can recharge using a Lightning connector and offers USB-A ports, fast charging capabilities, and a battery level indicator. Lastly, it’s fairly lightweight and easy to throw in a backpack or suitcase.

Get it soon for $59.99.

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet lets you create an authentic Star Wars replica and has a metallic sheen.

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet

What sci-fi character speaks to fathering more than the Mandalorian? If your dad is a Star Wars fan and enjoys a good LEGO build once in a while, this next item is a Father’s Day gift he might have fun with.

The LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet kit lets you create an authentic-looking Star Wars replica that includes a drum-lacquered metallic sheen. It measures 7-inches tall by 4-inches wide and is 4.5-inches in depth.

It has a display stand as well. Best of all, you, The Child, get to provide this fun experience. Good job! This is the way to do Father’s Day.

You can get the LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet for $59.99.

Wyze Lock Bolt helps protect your home and offers an anti-peep keypad, a fingerprint sensor, and auto-lock.

Wyze Lock Bolt smart deadbolt

You don’t need a smart home to make use of a smart lock. This is because, while many smart locks integrate with existing smart homes, some work as standalone options. Besides, what dad isn’t ready to protect the household?

The Wyze Lock Bolt comes with a slew of great security features, like a handy fingerprint sensor. You can also unlock your door with its anti-peep backlit keypad. You can store as many as 50 different fingerprints too.

Auto-locking is also useful if you forget to lock the door on the way out (or after coming in). Of course, if looks are a concern, don’t sweat it. It has a clean, modern aesthetic that will blend perfectly with any door.

You can get the Wyze Lock Bolt for $69.99.

Topo Designs Mountain Sling Bag has a 6.5-liter volume and weatherproof zippers.

Topo Designs Mountain Sling Bag

Does your father like to hit the trails for a hike? Perhaps he’s got a handful of gadgets he likes to take on the go but doesn’t have a decent bag to put them in. This might be exactly what he’s looking for.

The Topo Designs Mountain Sling Bag is a simple yet durable and effective bag. It uses a single sling-style strap that goes over one shoulder and across the chest. It has a 6.5-liter capacity and weatherproof zippers. There’s an adjustable cinch cord as well.

You can even add extra accessories on the outside using its additional loops. Lastly, it comes in multiple colors, is lightweight, and is made from recyclable nylon.

You can get the Topo Designs Mountain Sling Bag for $99.

KUNIFU The Grate BBQ Grill Scraper makes it easier to clean grills with a bristle-free design.

KUNIFU The Grate BBQ Grill Scraper

There are fewer words as synonymous with dad-life as grilling. So, what better way to celebrate our dad’s grill skills than with a tool to help him clean it between cookouts?

KUNIFU’s The Grate is a handy tool that makes it easier to clean grills with a bristle-free design. This is particularly beneficial because broken bristles can sometimes wind up in your food.

Around the outer edges of the device are various shapes and ridges that assist in scraping grease and other material from grill parts. It’s one more gadget for the tool kit.

You can get the KUNIFU BBQ Grill Scraper for $9.78.

Twelve South BookBook Cover is a classy, low-profile way to carry your iPad and Magic Keyboard.

Twelve South BookBook Cover

What’s a great matchup for your dad’s new reading glasses? How about a classic-looking book? Only, it’s not really a book. It’s a nifty cover for your father’s iPad and Magic Keyboard.

The Twelve South BookBook Cover is a classy, low-profile way to carry your Apple iPad and Magic Keyboard. It looks like a vintage book and uses genuine leather, plus it supports iPads between 11 inches and 12.9 inches, including the Magic Keyboard.

The case also has a soft microfiber lining and offers full port access and a hands-free stand. You can even use your iPad and keyboard right out of the open case.

You can get the Twelve South BookBook Cover for $69.99.

IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp features 360-degree audio, a rechargeable battery, and a rainproof construction.

IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker and lamp

Whether your dad likes camping or simply sitting outside on the deck or porch, this Bluetooth speaker is a great Father’s Day gift for anyone on a budget. It’s fun but also useful.

The IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp features calming ambient lighting and 360-degree audio for listening to music. In fact, there’s even a Spotify Tap button option as well.

The battery is entirely rechargeable, and the device features a rainproof design. This makes it capable of being outside just as much as inside. It’s a great gadget for any dad.

You can get the IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker for $64.99.

Door Ringer video doorbell offers 2-way audio and 1080p remote surveillance with night vision.

Official promo for Door Ringer video doorbell

Everyone’s home is like their kingdom, so let your dad oversee his—or at least the front porch—using a video doorbell. It’s a great way to greet guests, check on package deliveries, and thwart thieves.

The Door Ringer video doorbell offers 2-way audio and 1080p video streaming. It’s entirely wireless and features remote viewing, night vision capabilities, and a 170-degree wide angle.

The doorbell cam also includes Wi-Fi connectivity along with motion detection and notification support. Battery life can last as many as 12 months per charge, depending on usage.

You can get the Door Ringer video doorbell for $99.99.

HMM Plummet Ballpoint is fishing-inspired and has a comfortable low center of gravity.

HMM Plummet Ballpoint pen

If your dad appreciates fine engineering and a solid pen, this is the perfect gift for him. It’s a durable, high-quality writing tool that he can be proud to show off to his friends.

The HMM Plummet Ballpoint is a pen that actually draws its inspiration from fishing floats. It has a low center of gravity and uses an aluminum design.

It features a twist mechanism, and its black ink comes from a German-made refill. There’s even an available holder that perfectly accommodates its sleek aesthetic. It’s a nice, affordable option for any father on Father’s Day.

You can get the HMM Plummet Ballpoint pen here for $40.

Hardgraft Cover Hard Case provides a minimalist wallet featuring Italian vegetable-tanned leather.

Hardgraft Cover Card Case

We’re back with one last classy leather accessory, and this one is a wallet. Not just any wallet, though. It’s a minimalist wallet that any stylish dad will love, especially if they like to keep things simple.

The Hardgraft Cover Card Case features a minimalist European design and is made from real Italian vegetable-tanned leather. There’s a compartment for credit cards and folded notes.

The overall design combines classic brown and modern black leather with a microsuede interior. Most importantly, it fits conveniently in any pocket or bag.

The Hardgraft Cover Card Case is $103—just slightly over our budget for this blog.

Grab an affordable Father’s Day gift your dad will love.

With any luck, you’ll find the perfect gift for your Dad for Father’s Day in our gift guide—one that will draw out a well-earned smile and won’t have him feeling guilty that you overspent.

Still not finding what you're looking for? No worries. Head over to our listings to see all kinds of other gadgets or search through themed categories. You're sure to find exactly what you need here at Gadget Flow. Happy Father's Day!

