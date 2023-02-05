The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide: best tech gadgets for him and her

Treat your love to tech they'll adore this Valentine's Day. We've rounded up our favorites for both him and her. Check them out in the blog!

Tech gadgets make great Valentine’s Day gifts. They’re cool and incredibly useful, smoothing your honey’s day and making it more enjoyable—all thanks to you. Yes, the gadgets on our Valentine’s Day gift guide keep their devices fully charged, their earbuds stylish, and much more.

Enhance your tech-savvy valentine’s work desk with the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform. Its Cybertruck-inspired design charges up to 3 devices simultaneously, in any arrangement.

Then, for a stylish gadget that combines tech and jewelry, go for the NOVA H1 Audio Earrings. Their freshwater pearl exterior hides a pair of earbuds.

Ready to impress your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Check out the beautiful, useful tech gadgets below.

1. The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform has a Cybertruck-inspired look your tech-obsessed sweetie will love. Get it for $300 on the official website.

Tesla Wireless Charging Platform with devices

With the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform, your special someone doesn’t have to worry about precise allignment. Thanks to the FreePower technology, they can place Qi-enabled devices anywhere on the surface.

2. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ear wireless earbuds are for the audiophile in your life. They cost $399 and are available from select retailers.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in use

Give your valentine an industry first, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ear wireless earbuds. Their wireless audio retransmission case connects directly to external audio sources, like in-flight entertainment systems.

3. The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger keeps their Apple devices charged and ready. Buy it for $179.95 on the brand’s website.

Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger with devices

The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger keeps all their Apple gadgets charged, including their iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The Apple Watch extension is modular and connects magnetically to the main station, making it a useful gift on our Valentine’s Day gift guide.

4. The Apple HomePod (2nd generation) smart speaker is helpful for your work-from-homer valentine. Get it for $299 on the company website.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation) in a video

Treat your valentine to voice-activated help at home with the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) smart speaker. This latest rendition has improved sound. Your recipient can use it to manage tasks, create Siri automations, control their smart home, and much more.

5. The WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band helps athletic loved ones navigate the road discreetly. Purchase it for $249 on Amazon.

WearWorks WAYBAND on a wrist

The WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band is an innovative gift for runners, hikers, and cyclists. It straps to the wrist and uses haptic vibrations to guide users in the right direction. This keeps their eyes and mind focused on the road ahead.

6. The NOVA H1 Audio Earrings have embedded earbuds. They’re ideal for your classy valentine and cost $580.67 on the brand’s website.

NOVA H1 in a video

Spoil your partner with the NOVA H1 Audio Earrings. They’re wireless earbuds enclosed in a pair of high-quality earrings. That way, they can stay connected and still look stylish. They’re a luxurious gift in our Valentine’s Day gift guide.

4. The DJI RS 3 Mini lightweight handheld stabilizer gives your videographer valentine movie-crew stabilization. Buy it for $369 on the brand’s website.

DJI RS 3 Mini stabilizing a camera

Upgrade your honey’s vlog or TikTok footage with the DJI RS 3 Mini lightweight handheld stabilizer. It boasts a powerful payload capacity of up to 4.4 lbs. Plus, the lightweight body makes it easy to carry anywhere.

8. The VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro smartphone projector keeps a mini cinema in your movie buff’s backpack. It costs $169.99 on the company website.

VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro on a sofa arm

Give your valentine cinematic movies on the go VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro smartphone projector. It’s form is 40% smaller than most projectors, making it a good option for travel. Moreover, it sets up anywhere and supports multiple devices.

9. The acaia Pearl Model S professional-grade smart scale adds insights to your coffee lover’s brewing routine. Get it for $220 on the official website.

acacia Peral Model S with coffee beans

Impress your favorite coffee geek with the acaia Pearl Model S professional-grade smart scale. It notifies users of coffee weight and time. There’s even a real-time flowrate indicator, guiding their pour-over technique. It’s a helpful gift on our Valentine’s Day gift guide.

10. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch helps your sweetie stay healthy and stylish. Get it for $229 on the company website.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch on a wrist

If your valentine isn’t crazy about bulky wearables, the Fossil Gen Wellness Edition Smartwatch is a beautiful alternative. It looks like a regular watch, but it tracks workouts, heart rate zones, sleep, and more.

These tech gifts are darn useful and cool. In fact, your valentine will think of you every time they use them. Which one will you buy? Tell us in the comments!

