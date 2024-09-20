What Hz monitor for gaming? 5 Options to bring your games to life

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest Byunder

As a gamer, you already have the latest and greatest titles as well as a powerful console or PC. But to make the most of every session, you need a great gaming monitor.

Get a monitor worthy of your skills / Image Credits: XXSS IS BACK, Pexels

While casual gamers are happy with their smartphone and the games in the app store, a dedicated gamer has certain requirements. Of course, you need a decent console or a powerful PC to handle your fast-paced sessions. And that’s why choosing a gaming moniter is serious business. So, what Hz monitor for gaming? I’m highlighting what you need to look for plus 5 great ones below.

Even with all the best peripherals, your choice of monitor can truly make or break your gaming experience. According to Microsoft’s website, the best refresh rate and screen resolution for a gaming monitor depend on your preferences, what games you play, and your computer. However, the general guidelines for gaming refresh rates are as follows:

Casual gamers : A refresh rate of at least 60 Hz and 95-110 PP I

: A refresh rate of at least and I Competitive Gamers : Refresh rates should be at least 144 Hz and 110–140 PPI .

: Refresh rates should be at least and . Professional Gamers: A 240 Hz refresh rate and screen resolution over 140 PPI is crucial.

So, now you know what hz monitor for gaming is best for you & your needs! And here are the top 5 gaming monitors you can buy in 2024 to bring your games to life.

Alienware AW2725DF OLED Gaming Monitor

Alienware AW2725 OLED front view

The Alienware AW2725DF OLED’S 360Hz refresh rate is exceptional for competitive gamers who need every millisecond to react. Paired with the ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, this monitor eliminates motion blur and ghosting, so you’ll be able to see every in-game movement with crystal clarity. This level of responsiveness can mean the difference between victory and defeat in fast-paced titles.

The rich color quality, QHD resolution, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensure you get not only smooth visuals but also vibrant, lifelike colors. Whether you’re exploring vast landscapes or battling enemies, the AW2725DF delivers a truly immersive gaming experience with minimal lag.

Samsung 49″ Odyssey OLED G9

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 in a gaming setup

With its impressive 240Hz refresh rate and near-instant 0.03ms response time, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 guarantees smooth, blur-free gameplay even in the most intense action sequences. The massive 49-inch curved screen surrounds you, pulling you into the game like never before, while the OLED panel and HDR technology provide deep blacks and brilliant colors.

Whether you’re sneaking through dark environments or engaging in high-speed chases, the combination of fast response times and crystal-clear visuals gives you a competitive edge. Plus, the built-in Game Hub makes accessing your games effortless, so you can dive into the action without delays.

GIGABYTE M32UC 32″ 144Hz (160Hz OC) 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor

GIGABYTE M32UC 32″ product image

The GIGABYTE M32UC’s 144Hz (overclockable to 160Hz) refresh rate, along with its 1ms response time, ensures that fast-moving scenes are displayed with impeccable clarity. Whether you’re racing at high speeds or battling in intense firefights, this monitor helps eliminate blur and provides ultra-smooth gameplay.

In addition to its fast performance, the M32UC’s 4K resolution and wide color gamut bring your games to life with sharp details and vibrant colors. It’s the perfect balance of speed and visual quality for gamers who want both top-tier performance and stunning visuals.

LG 45GR75DC-B 45-inch Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor

LG 45GR75DC-B Utragear Curved Monitor product image

For gamers who crave ultra-responsive gameplay, the LG 45GR75DC-B’s 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time deliver buttery-smooth action that keeps you ahead of the competition. The expansive 45-inch curved screen wraps around your field of view, putting you right at the heart of the game with stunning QHD visuals.

Whether you’re juggling multiple tasks or immersed in an intense multiplayer match, the LG’s fast refresh rate ensures you’ll never miss a moment. Add in the vibrant color and brightness thanks to DisplayHDR 600, and you’ve got a gaming monitor that makes every session feel cinematic.

ASUS ROG Strix 27” QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor

ASUS ROG Strix 27″ QHD 180Hz monitor on a desk

The ASUS ROG Strix’s 180Hz refresh rate provides a smooth, fluid gaming experience. It’s great for fast-paced games where split-second reactions matter. Combined with a 1ms response time and ASUS’s ELMB Sync technology, this monitor ensures that motion blur and screen tearing are a thing of the past; the visuals are crystal-clear, even during intense action.

The QHD resolution adds extra sharpness, making this 27-inch monitor ideal for gamers looking for both speed and stunning graphics. Professional gamers, who demand the best in performance and visual fidelity, will appreciate the immersive experience. What Hz monitor do you need for gaming? This one.

Want more gaming gear suggestions? Check these out:

What are some new gaming keyboards in 2024 ? Need a new gaming keyboard? These standout keyboards from IFA Berlin have what you’re looking for, from open-frame designs to customizable mechanics.

? Need a new gaming keyboard? These standout keyboards from IFA Berlin have what you’re looking for, from open-frame designs to customizable mechanics. What are some must-have gadgets for mobile gamers? Mobile gaming has exploded in popularity, and brands have taken note. Whether you prefer playing on your iPhone or Switch, these must-haves will improve your small-screen sessions.

Mobile gaming has exploded in popularity, and brands have taken note. Whether you prefer playing on your iPhone or Switch, these must-haves will improve your small-screen sessions. Where can you find more gaming gadgets? Check out our collection of gamer’s gadgets for everything you need.

What hz monitor to buy for gaming?

The refresh rate of your gaming monitor can make or break your experience. Whether you’re into fast-paced shooters or immersive RPGs, a higher Hz monitor ensures smoother visuals, reduces motion blur, and gives you the competitive edge you need.

Each monitor offers something unique, from the lightning-fast 360Hz of the Alienware AW2725DF to the expansive 49-inch display of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. The right choice ultimately depends on your gaming style, but they all improve your experience.