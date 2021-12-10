These portable gaming gadgets are perfect for your weekend getaways

You've booked a lakeside cabin to relax, recharge—and game. But which devices give you a great experience away from home? We've got answers.

Nintendo Switch Lite in yellow

When you go away for the weekend, you’ll undoubtedly have some downtime. And you can spend it gaming when you pack one—or a few—of these portable gaming gadgets.

Keep your skills top notch, even while you’re away from your typical setup, with the Razer Kishi Gamepad. It gives you all the buttons you expect.

Otherwise, if you’re looking to go all-in on a new portable gaming device, have a look at the ASUS ROG Phone 5s for fast gaming and a massive battery.

Weekend getaways are great for gaming. Include it in your schedule with the gadgets below.

1. The ASUS ROG Phone 5s has an incredibly responsive display for a seamless mobile gaming experience. It also has a 6,000 mAh battery.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s in use

If you love mobile gaminge, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s is the phone to pack. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G platform provides impressive performance, and the GameFX audio system enhances your experience.

Get it for $1,349 on Amazon.

2. The HP OMEN 16t 2021 gaming laptop lets you play PC games anywhere. It has a dynamic 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and cooling tech.

HP OMEN 16t 2021 on a desk

Or maybe you’re more into PC games? Then the HP OMEN 16t 2021 gaming laptop gives you pro-level capabilities thanks to the powerful processor. Also, the Tempest Cooling Technology keeps the machine cool while you play.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

3. The Nintendo Switch Lite handheld gaming console brings handheld play to your favorite Switch games with left and right-sided controllers.

Nintendo Switch Lite in yellow

The Nintendo Switch Lite handheld gaming console is one of our favorite portable gaming gadgets since it lets you take Switch games on the road. Plus, it connects to up to seven other devices for games with multiple players.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

4. The Razer Kishi Mobile Gamepad simplifies gaming on an Android phone, giving you the buttons you love and a hidden USB-C port.

Razer Kishi Mobile Gamepad on a smartphone

While you’re gaming in front of a cozy fire, you’ll want to have a good grip on your phone. The Razer Kishi Mobile Gamepad provides it since it clamps on most phones. It also connects to your phone’s charging port for low-latency playing.

Get it for $71.99 on the official website.

5. The SHAKS S5b wireless gamepad controller is compatible with iPhone, PC, Android, and other devices for versatility during travel.

SHAKS S5b with a smartphone

When you’re buying portable gaming devices, it’s worth going for those that connect to multiple devices, like the SHAKS S5b wireless gamepad controller. It also lets you control any direction and provides console-level buttons.

Get it for $59.90 on Amazon.

6. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless in a video

Bring the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds so that you can concentrate on your games—and movies. The dual mics also reduce background noise during calls, and the Activate Gaming Mode provides 60 ms low latency.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

7. The FunKey S tiny foldable Gameboy fits in your pocket and plays classic games from 10 different consoles.

FunKey S on a table

Add some nostalgia to your gameplay with the FunKey S tiny foldable Gameboy. It comes with an integrated 0.5-watt speaker and color LCD. Play games from consoles like PlayStation 1, Sega Master System, NES, Sega Genesis, etc.

Get it for $73.47 on the official website.

8. The Panic Playdate handheld console has a retro design, fast processor, and connects to Wi-Fi. You’ll love the smooth crank.

Panic Playdate with dice

Another of our favorite portable gaming gadgets is the Panic Playdate handheld console. It offers palm-sized gaming fun along with a classic design. Keep it in your back pocket for impromptu gaming sessions.

Preorder it for $179 on the official website.

9. The OtterBox next-gen gaming accessories make mobile gaming simpler. Check out the controller shell, carry case, and more.

OtterBox gaming accessories in a living room

Play your mobile games to win with the OtterBox next-gen gaming accessories. The series consists of gadgets that protect your gear during transport while the Mobile Gaming Clip attaches your Xbox wireless controller security to your phone.

Get them starting at $29.95 on the official website.

10. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo Multi-Platform Wireless Controller doesn’t require software. Its battery lasts for 20+ hours.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo Multi-Platform Wireless Controller with a phone

Finally, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Multi-Platform Wireless Controller made our list of portable gaming gadgets since it’s Fortnite ready on Android phones. You also won’t experience any lag with the 2.4 GHz wireless.

Get it for $48.99 on Amazon.

Relax and get some gaming in during your weekend trip when you bring along any of these portable gaming gadgets. Which ones would you take with you? Let us know in the comments.

