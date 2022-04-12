Which eScooters to look forward to in 2022

Want to buy an eScooter in 2022? From folding models to Segways, there's plenty of exciting eScooter tech on the horizon this year.

The Okai Neon conveniently folds up

So you’re looking for a great eScooter this year. As luck would have it, there are a slew of exciting new models available now and coming soon. The best eScooters to look forward to in 2022 boast water resistance, enhanced safety features, and even atmospheric lighting.

For example, you can ride at night with the new Segway P Series. Its comprehensive lighting system is actually a safety feature. Customize the effects on the Segway app.

Meanwhile, rain and puddles aren’t roadblocks for the Apollo City 2022. It boasts an IP56 water-resistance rating, ensuring it stands up to light rain and puddles.

There’s never been a better time to shift to electric, thanks to the coolest eScooters of 2022.

1. The TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter

TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter in black

Reduce your carbon footprint and get to work without waiting in traffic with the TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter. Weighing 29.8 pounds, it’s easy to carry up a flight of stairs. It also boasts an 18-mile range on a full charge.

Get it for $399.98 on the official website.

2. The Segway P Series eKickScooters make commutes easy and safer. They have a lighting system, keeping you visible in the dark.

Segway P Series side view

You won’t have to worry about traveling in the dark with the Segway P Series eKickScooters. Their robust lighting system ensures you remain visible.

And you can even customize the effects on the Segway App, making them among the best eScooters to look forward to in 2022. Meanwhile, the 500-watt motor reaches 21.7 mph.

These eScooters are coming soon, and their price is TBA.

3. The Okai Neon light-up electric scooter has customizable lighting, folds, and rides smoothly thanks to the rear in-frame suspension.

Okai Neon in a video

Combining design and innovation, the Okai Neon light-up electric scooter has cool adjustable lights under the desk and on the front tube. It folds for portability and storage, while a circular display shows you information like speed, drive mode, and battery power at a glance.

Get it for about $705 on the official website.

4. The Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter

Razor Jeep RX200 on a sidewalk

The Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter is ready for adventure with its army green, Jeep-like design. Its wide air-filled tires add cushion to rough surfaces, and the 200-watt motor gives you speeds up to 12 mph.

Get it for $479.95 on Amazon.

5. The Segway E110A eScooter enhances your daily commutes with its 27-liter seat bucket. It provides plenty of space for shopping.

Segway E110A in a video

The Segway E110A eScooter makes a great grocery store companion thanks to its 27-liter seat bucket. It has room for personal items or groceries. With premium safety features like tubeless front and rear disc brakes, it’s one of the best eScooters to look forward to in 2022.

This eScooter is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

Varla Eagle One in a city

The Varla Eagle One dual-motor electric scooter is a high-spec model at a competitive price. It boasts speed, safety, and smoothness, letting you enjoy both city rides and outdoor adventures.

Get it for $1,699 on the official website.

7. The NAON zero-one electric scooter keeps you in style while reducing your environmental impact. Travel at up to 100 km per hour.

NAON zero-one and a person

Keep up with the traffic while living more sustainably with the NAON zero-one electric scooter. It has a 140-kilometer range and a max speed of 100 kilometers per hour. Built with high-quality materials, it exudes style.

This eScooter is coming soon for $5,353.35. Sign up for a test drive!

8. The ZETAZS Ranger Pro electric scooter

ZETAZS Ranger Pro in use

Get to your destination faster with the ZETAZS Ranger Pro electric scooter. At the touch of a button, it folds and unfolds. Meanwhile, features like an electronic ABS braking system and 10″ non-pneumatic tires reduce the likelihood of an accident. It’s great for everyday rides and commutes which is why it made our list of the best eScooters to look forward to in 2022.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

9. The Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter series travel up to 12 miles on 1 charge and has a luggage rack, making it great for daily rides.

Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter with a woman

Transport groceries, belongings, and more with the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter series. Both models in the series can travel up to 12 miles on a full charge and are suitable for riders up to 220 pounds. What’s more, the luggage rack is a handy carry option.

Get them for $699.99 on Amazon.

10. The Apollo City 2022 is IP56 water resistant, so you don’t have to worry about rain or splashes. The dual motor offers high performance.

Apollo City 2022 side view

Travel the city in style with the Apollo City 2022. This advanced eScooter boasts IP56 water resistance and a best-in-class dual motor. It reaches 32 mph and has up to 38 miles of range. Then, the regen throttle recharges your battery and reduces your mechanical brake use, making it one of the best eScooters to look forward to in 2022.

Preorder it for $1,299 on the official website.

eScooters are certainly innovative, and the ones on this list take sustainable commuting to a whole new level. Which one would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

