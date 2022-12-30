Best products we look forward to in 2023

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 30, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Curious about product innovation in 2023? Then check out today's roundup. We're presenting the products we look forward to in the new year.

Leitz Phone 2 signature Leica smartphone in white

Every January at Gadget Flow we like to highlight our favorite products scheduled for release in the year ahead. They cue our readers into the innovations they can expect. So, without further ado, these are the best products we look forward to in 2023.

Smartphone cameras get a pro-level upgrade in 2023 with the Leitz Phone 2 by Leica. It boasts iconic Leica style and puts a high-quality camera in your pocket.

Then, if you need an AC unit in your home or office but don’t like the aesthetics, your problem is solved with the LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit.

Check out our favorite products coming up in 2023!

1. The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker offers superior sound and design. It’s coming soon for $259.99 on the official website.

IKEA X Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker & bamboo shade

The IKEA X Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker is a Wi-Fi speaker that’s cleverly disguised as a floor lamp. Playing 120° sound, it adds ambiance to your living room.

2. The Leitz Phone 2 signature Leica smartphone takes your photography to a new level. It’s priced at $1,590 on the brand’s website.

Leitz Phone 2
Leitz Phone 2 with accessories

Keep a high-quality camera in your pocket with the Leitz Phone 2 signature Leica smartphone. It delivers signature Leica quality and style. Enhance your photos with the 1-inch sensor and 47.2 MP resolution.

3. The Fuell Fllow electric commuter motorcycle has an impressive 150-mile range. It will cost $11,995.

Best products we look forward to in 2023
Fuell Fllow outdoors

Looking to buy an elegant urban eBike in 2023? Check out the Fuell Fllow electric commuter motorcycle. It charges in under 30 minutes, weighs under 400 lbs, and travels up to 150 miles on a single charge. It’s one of the best products we look forward to in 2023.

4. The LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit combines an air conditioner with framed art. It’s coming soon, and the price is TBA.

LG ARTCOOL Gallery
LG ARTCOOL Gallery on a wall

No one will know that the LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit is actually an air conditioner. Designed to look like a gallery frame, it quietly cools and warms the room. It even saves energy.

5. The SomaSleep in-home sleep mask helps you get a better night’s sleep with eye-tracking sensors. Its price hasn’t been announced.

SomaSleep
SomaSleep in blue

Want to get better rest in 2023? The SomaSleep in-home sleep mask helps you gain a better understanding of your sleep and find solutions by tracking rapid eye movement during rest.

6. The DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device outfits your bicycle with helpful safety features. Book yours now for about $138.

DOTS.bike product feature video

Make your bicycle rides safer in 2023 with the DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device. This compact bike gadget delivers real-time geolocation, an intelligent brake and rear light, impact detection, and fall detection. It’s one of the best products we look forward to in 2023.

7. The Lenovo Go Desk Station makes hybrid work easier with its 5-in-1 design. Lenovo hasn’t announced a price.

Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam
Lenovo Go Desk Station on a desk

Do you work from home all or some of the time? The Lenovo Go Desk Station covers your tech needs by combining video, docking, audio, lighting, and charging in one compact gadget.

8. The Crdl smart emotional connector helps users engage with each other and form connections. Its price is TBA.

Best products we look forward to in 2023
Crdl top view

Break social isolation and connect with others using the Crdl smart emotional connector. A moment starts when 2 people touch the conductive pads. This forms a circuit while the device translates the intensity of the touch into sounds.

9. The Aqara Hub M1S Gen 2 is a smart home control center that uses the WPA3 standard. Its price hasn’t been set.

Best products we look forward to in 2023
Aqara Hub M1S Gen 2 in an outlet

Get centralized control of your smart home gadgets with the Aqara Hub M1S Gen 2, one of the best products we look forward to in 2023. It works with devices like plugs, switches, curtains, and more. Using the Zigbee 3.0 protocol, it supports up to 128 Aqara devices. It also works with HomeKit, Google, Alexa, and IFTTT.

10. The bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter is ideal for daily commutes and carrying bags. This gadget is coming later in 2023.

bo M intro video

Looking for a practical way to run errands and get to work? The bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter is it. It boasts a sleek Tesla-inspired design and features a built-in lock for luggage or your bag.

With cool products like these on the horizon, we can’t wait to see what else 2023 has to offer. What are your product predictions for the new year? Let us know!

