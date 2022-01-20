Which gaming router should you buy in 2022?

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Want to blow away your opponents in 2022? You'll need a great gaming router. Check out our recommendations on which ones to buy in the list below.

Gaming router buyer’s guide 2022

If you like playing large, multiplayer experience games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, you need a gaming router. But which gaming router should you buy in 2022? We’ve got answers.

Related: New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more

You’ll always have a seamless connection with the TP-Link Archer AXE 200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router. Its antennas actually move towards the best signal depending on its location.

And for impressive speed as well as performance, check out the ASUS AX5700. It boasts speeds up to 5700 Mbps with Wi-Fi 6, and it has a mobile game mode.

Get more speed and manage how your devices use your home’s Wi-Fi with these 2022 routers.

1. The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router has a futuristic design with antennas that move to catch a better signal.

TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni side view

Get the best possible Wi-Fi signal for your games when you have the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router. You’ll love how the antennas fold out and rotate while the improved tri-band speed keeps you competitive.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

2. The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE 1600 quad-band Wi-Fi 6e gaming router features 16,000 Mbps of throughput and fast connections.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE 1600 in a video

Add a quad-band gaming router to your setup with the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE 1600 quad-band Wi-Fi 6e gaming router. It has all the bandwidth you need for 6 GHz radios. And it keeps 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz devices running seamlessly.

This router is coming soon and is priced at $649 on the official website.

3. The TP-Link Archer AX206 tri-band Wi-Fi 6e router keeps you competitive with fast internet at up to 10 Gbps and a 2 GHz quad-core CPU.

TP-Link Archer AX206 top view

Take advantage of tri-band Wi-Fi up to 10 Gbps with the TP-Link Archer AX206 tri-band Wi-Fi 6e router. Meanwhile, the 2 GHz Quad-Core CPU tackles your throughput and eliminates latency.

Get it for $279.85 on Amazon.

4. The ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router lets you enjoy speeds up to 2,700 Mbps via Wi-Fi 6. It supports both gaming and streaming.

ASUS RT-AX68U on a coffee table

Which gaming router should you buy in 2022? The ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router is a great one, and it delivers blazing-fast internet up to 2,700 Mbps. Then, the commercial-grade network security and robust parental controls make it a family-friendly choice.

Get it for $159.99 on Amazon.

5. The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6e router has a futurisitic design and gives you lower latency for AR/VR gaming.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 on a desk

Love AR/VR games? Get a low-latency internet connection with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6e router. It has combined speeds of up to 10.8 Gbps and a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor.

Get it for $569.99 on the official website.

6. The ASUS AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router has speeds up to 5,700 Mbps and a mobile game mode for reduced lag and latency.

ASUS AX5700 side view

Love gaming on your mobile device? Then the ASUS AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router is for you. Not only is it incredibly zippy, but the mobile game mode also boosts your speeds with just a tap.

Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

7. The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Wi-Fi 6e router delivers 7.8 Gbps speeds and has 8 Wi-Fi streams for unrivaled gaming performance.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 on a table

Enjoy smoother AR/VR gaming with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Wi-Fi 6e router. It provides seamless coverage to your devices and sends speedy internet across a 2,500-square-foot home.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $399.99. Learn more about it on the official website.

8. The TP-Link AC5400 wireless tri-band router gives you fast internet, letting you play online games and 4K video simultaneously and seamlessly.

TP-Link AC5400 on a white background

Get lightning-fast connections with the TP-Link AC5400 wireless tri-band router. It delivers up to 5,400 MBps Wi-Fi speeds. Plus, the TP-Link antivirus protection feature secures every device on your network.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

9. The ASUS ROG Rapture AC2900 Wi-Fi gaming router has wired performance with triple game acceleration for reduced latency and ping times.

ASUS ROG Rapture AC2900 with colors

Finally, the ASUS ROG Rapture AC2900 Wi-Fi gaming router upgrades your play with high-performance antennas. It also has GeForce NOW, a cloud gaming option that turns a non-gaming system into a performance setup.

Get it for $170.96 on the official website.

10. The ASUS ROG Rapture AC530 tri-band Wi-Fi router lets you use one of the two 5 GHz bands exclusively for gaming devices, optimizing use.

ASUS ROG Rapture AC5300 top view

Designate your own gaming band with the ASUS ROG Rapture AC5300 tri-band Wi-Fi Router. It’s a no-brainer when you’re wondering which gaming router you should buy in 2022. The 1.8 GHz, 64-bit Quad-Core processor, provides plenty of power, while the VPN fusion feature lets you run a VPN and your regular internet connection simultaneously.

Get it for $299.99 on Amazon.

There are so many excellent gaming routers out there. Which one will you choose in 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜