Which Wi-Fi router should you buy for your home in 2023?

Looking to buy a new Wi-Fi router in 2023? Check out the best options for home use in today's roundup. We've got Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 routers to explore.

Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6E on a table

Tired of dealing with Wi-Fi dead zones and spotty connections at home? Then it’s time for a new router. But which Wi-Fi router should you buy in 2023? From Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 7 systems, we’ve got some cool ones to suggest.

The dust has barely settled on Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, but we’ve already got a new standard on the horizon: Wi-Fi 7. TP-Link, ASUS, and MSI introduced routers that support the technology at this year’s CES. They’re worth checking out if you want to be prepared for the future.

However, it may take some time before your favorite devices actually support Wi-Fi 7. In the meantime, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E routers like the Amazon eero Pro 6E and the Wyze Wi-Fi 6 routers are still your best bet.

Wondering which Wi-Fi router to buy this year? See some of our favorites below.

1. The Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router covers up to 2,000 square feet and connects 100+ devices. It costs $224 on Amazon.

Amazon eero Pro on display

Have a large home? Get a Wi-Fi router that can cover your square footage with the Amazon eero Pro 6E. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps. Additionally, the tri-band support offers Wi-Fi for over 100 connected devices.

Google Nest Wifi Pro intro video

Enjoy plenty of coverage and a speedy tri-band mesh system with the Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6E. It covers up to 2,200 square feet, but you can combine 2 for double the coverage. Then, using AI, it optimizes traffic and switches bands to eliminate congestion.

3. The Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro can connect over 75 devices, is simple to set up, and has parental controls. This router is coming soon and costs $173.99.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro on a bookshelf

Enjoy premium features and components from the Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro. It offers speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps using Wi-Fi 6E tech. Meanwhile, it supports over 75 devices without slowing down your network. Which Wi-Fi router should you buy in 2023? We suggest this one.

4. The Amazon eero PoE 6

Amazon eero PoE 6 intro video

While the Amazon eero PoE dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point isn’t exactly a router, it’s an excellent way to maximize your current one. This handy gadget mounts to the wall or ceiling and uses Wi-Fi 6 to give you speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps. It improves your internet’s efficiency and reduces congestion.

5. The Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers deliver a combined Wi-Fi speed of up to 10.8 Gbps for a smoother connection. Buy one for $1,499.99 on the official website.

Netgear Orbi 960 Series front view

Invest in a whole-home Wi-Fi system when you get one of the Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers. They offer up to 10.8 Gbps speeds and cover up to 9,000 square feet, easily covering your front and back yards.

6. The Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router eliminates dead spots with speeds of up to 1 Gbps and coverage up to 1,500 square feet. Purchase it for $93.99 on the official website.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router in white

Which Wi-Fi router should you buy in 2023 if you live in a smaller space? The Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router is a great choice. It covers up to 1,500 square feet and supports 50+ devices. What’s more, the simple setup, wired backhaul, and parental controls make it a smart choice.

7. The ROG Rapture GT-BE98 gaming router supports Wi-Fi 7, boasting speeds of up to 25,000 Mbps. This router is coming soon for an undisclosed price.

ROG Rapture GT-BE98 top view

Serious about gaming? The ROG Rapture GT-BE98 takes your setup to the next level with its support for Wi-Fi 7. As a result, it offers a high bandwidth of up to 25,000 Mbps. Even better, it has three 10g ports for 10x faster data transfer speeds.

8. The TP-Link Deco BE95 whole home mesh Wi-Fi 7 system offers a blazing-fast home network based on Wi-Fi 7. Preorder it for $1,199.99 on Amazon.

TP-Link Deco BE95 in white

Introduce high-end Wi-Fi 7 to your home with the TP-Link Deco BE95 whole home mesh Wi-Fi 7 system. It provides up to 33 Gbps across 4 frequencies. With the power of Wi-Fi 7, it offers faster speeds, lower latency, and higher network capacity.

9. The TP-Link Archer BE900 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router gives you speeds of up to 24.4 Gbps and has an LED screen. It’s coming soon for $699.99.

TP-Link Archer BE900 front view

Overhaul your home Wi-Fi system and upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 when you have the TP-Link Archer BE900 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router. Flaunting a unique tower design, it lets your devices work at full speed. It allows 4K/8K streaming, immersive AR/VR games, and speedy downloads.

10. The MSI RadiX BE22000 Turbo uses Wi-Fi 7 technology and boasts antennas that move to follow your device. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

MSI Router (Image Credit: Theuni Jansen van Rensburg, Bandwith Blog)

Enjoy some of the fastest wireless speeds possible with the MSI RadiX BE22000 Turbo. Supporting Wi-Fi 7, Its auto-detecting antennas change position following your device to give you a better signal. It also features AI QoS, which can reduce the ping rate to a low latency for gamers. If you’re asking yourself which Wi-Fi router you should buy in 2023, keep this one in mind.

Make your home network faster, smoother, and more reliable than ever with these Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 routers. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Let us know!

