YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator lets you express yourself and forge your own style

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Looking for a new way to change up your lip color game? Check out this clever gadget. It lets you create your own unique shades and experiment with interesting new blends. Not only that, its dedicated app experience lets you match colors and get recommendations too. Read on to learn more!

Device lets you create unique and personal shades

Makeup comes in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors. There’s a seemingly endless amount of options available with a shade for practically every occasion. Yet even still, you may find yourself wishing there are more that suit your own unique style and personality better. You’re in luck–there is. With the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator, you’ll be able to use your own creativity to get the results you desire. Let’s take a look!

Custom Lip Color Creator uses assorted cartridges to blend shades

Features the latest cutting-edge PERSO technology

The Custom Lip Color Creator is a highly clever gadget that lets you use it to create your own unique lip color. It uses its dedicated app (available on iOS and Android), along with various color cartridges, and mixes them together to forge your new creation and make it a reality. The device accomplishes this with the latest PERSO-powered lip technology. It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with phones running iOS 13 or Android 8.0 and higher.

YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator Official Promo

Provides a slew of different shades and possibilities

The YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator is especially fun in that its dedicated app experience lets you play around with so many different options. For example, there are as many as 1,000 different shades you can design with the app’s myriad of features.

Shade Wheel lets you utilize 4 unique shade sets and check out any of the 1,000 shades as mentioned above. Shade Match uses your smartphone’s camera to grab a specific color in front of you and turn it into a new lip shade. Lastly, Shade Stylist makes matching colors easier by scanning your outfit to recommend a lip color that compliments it. Pretty smart, right?

Use the app to create new shades and expand styles

A useful tool for those who enjoy style experimentation

The Custom Lip Color Creator is a cool tool but might not appeal to everyone. Obviously, for some, it might be a mere frivolity that isn’t worth replacing their casual trip to the makeup aisle. However, you may be someone who enjoys finding new opportunities to express yourself. The number of positive reviews on the official website indicates that you’re not alone, either. Lots of others are already having a great time creating unique blends that enhance their personal styles.

If you’re interested in trying the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator for yourself, you can get it here for $299.