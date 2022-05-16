Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more

Listen up, board game fans! If you're wondering what to play with friends and family this weekend, you're in luck. Come and see our favorite board games for this week, including great titles like Age of Steam Deluxe, Through Ice and Snow, and more. Read on to see the rest.

Age of Steam Deluxe board game

Age of Steam Deluxe: Expansions

Age Of Steam Deluxe map and tokens

Board game Age of Steam Deluxe is an exciting game of strategy that lets you pioneer U.S. railroads during the early days of America. You can manage steam trains, routes, shipments, and finances while overcoming challenges and obstacles.

Now, you can add Expansion Volumes I, II, and III to the base game. In total there are 21 maps, some of which carry over from previous expansions and some that are brand new. There’s also a neat storage box you can store the maps in.

You can get the expansions separately, together, or bundled with Age of Steam Deluxe (base game) with pledges on Kickstarter starting at $48.

Through Ice and Snow

Through Ice and Snow board game

How would you like to lead an epic voyage through an arctic region searching for the Northwest Passage? Who knows what wealth and success it might bring?

Through Ice and Snow lets you do precisely this, as you enjoy exploring, making discoveries, and applying your survival instincts. According to the official Kickstarter page, it features a game board along with cards and game pieces, though the design is still a work in progress. It honestly looks like a blast, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. Sessions support up to 4 players and can last up to 90 minutes.

You can get Through Ice and Snow from Kickstarter with pledges starting at $52.

Butterfly Garden Duel

A Butterfly Garden Duel walkthrough from YouTuber Tabletop Tolson

If you’re looking for some fun that doesn’t take a long time, Dr. Finn’s got you covered. Even better is if you’re a big fan of colorful butterflies and competitive yet casual gameplay.

In this simple and enjoyable game, you’ll have the opportunity to help capture and relocate endangered butterflies. You need to make sure you’ve got the right jars for the job and out-collect your opponent who’s seeking to beat you to it. There are various ways, of course, to accomplish your goals.

You can get Butterfly Garden Duel from Kickstarter with pledges starting at $15.

Watch Tower! 3D printable STL files

Watch Tower includes the Swamp Tower terrain set and more

Here’s an accessory tabletop gamers can appreciate. Anyone seeking add-ons that can take their board games and RPGs to the next level will absolutely find a use for these. However, the only catch is you’ll need a 3D printer (or at least a friend who owns one).

If you’ve got access to a 3D printer, it opens up the doors to creating all kinds of add-ons in which you can expand your tabletop RPGs, along with other board games. This is because the STL files let you print super-cool game pieces to expand gameplay. Watch Tower’s 3D printable STL files include the Swamp Tower terrain set and other highly detailed designs. Check it out to see what they look like.

You can get the Watch Tower STL files on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $15.

Fliptown: Strategic Flip & Write Game

Fliptown: Strategic Flip & Write Game

Love the Wild West? Enjoy strategy? We’ve got a game for you. It comes from creator Steven Aramini and is full of engaging adventure and competitive gameplay. You won’t want to miss it.

Fliptown is a strategic flip and write game that’s set in the Wild West. Based around a western town, you’ll explore and perform all kinds of tasks, from mining for gold to settling the town or even becoming an outlaw. You can play with as many as 4 other players in sessions lasting up to 45-minutes. It even includes solo play for days when friends are tied up. Well, I’ll be darned, partner; that’s pretty dang flexible!

You can get Fliptown on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $25.

Chocoloco Family Card Game

Chocoloco Family Card Game

If you’re a fan of Candy Crush or Poker, you just might like this intriguing card game. It was funded on Kickstarter in less than 4 hours and offers a slew of campaign exclusives.

Chocoloco Family Card Games is a, well, family card game. In fact, it’s a tactical puzzle-party game, as its campaign page describes. The game focuses on a chocolate-themed competition where players can build their hands with chocolates and action cards. It supports up to 4 players and offers exclusive foil cards and more.

You can get the Chocoloco Family Card Game on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $29.

